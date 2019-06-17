openbase logo
heroku-releases-retry

by heroku
1.0.5 (see all)

CLI plugin to allow retrying the latest release-phase command

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Releases Retry Build Status

This plugin is meant to be used with apps using Release Phase.
It will take the latest release in an app, and create a new one identical to it. That will trigger a new release-phase command, allowing for retrying them.

Installation

Run the following command:

heroku plugins:install heroku-releases-retry

Usage

Retry the latest release:

heroku releases:retry --app happy-samurai-42

Usage with container apps

The plugin doesn't support container apps. You will get the following error:

Cannot read property 'id' of null

You need to push a new image instead of using this plugin.

