This plugin is meant to be used with apps using Release Phase.
It will take the latest release in an app, and create a new one identical to it. That will trigger a new release-phase command, allowing for retrying them.
Run the following command:
heroku plugins:install heroku-releases-retry
Retry the latest release:
heroku releases:retry --app happy-samurai-42
The plugin doesn't support container apps. You will get the following error:
Cannot read property 'id' of null
You need to push a new image instead of using this plugin.