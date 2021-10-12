A plugin to manage Heroku Kafka.
heroku kafka:consumer-groups [CLUSTER] # lists available Kafka consumer groups
heroku kafka:consumer-groups:create CONSUMER_GROUP [CLUSTER] # creates a consumer group in Kafka
heroku kafka:consumer-groups:destroy CONSUMER_GROUP [CLUSTER] # destroys a consumer group in Kafka
heroku kafka:fail [CLUSTER] # triggers failure on one node in the cluster
heroku kafka:info [CLUSTER] # display cluster information
heroku kafka:topics [CLUSTER] # lists available Kafka topics
heroku kafka:topics:compaction TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER] # configures topic compaction in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:create TOPIC [CLUSTER] # creates a topic in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:destroy TOPIC [CLUSTER] # deletes a topic in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:info TOPIC [CLUSTER] # shows information about a topic in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:replication-factor TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER] # configures topic replication factor in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:retention-time TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER] # configures topic retention time (e.g. 10d, 36h)
heroku kafka:topics:tail TOPIC [CLUSTER] # tails a topic in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:write TOPIC MESSAGE [CLUSTER] # writes a message to a Kafka topic
heroku kafka:upgrade [CLUSTER] # upgrades kafka broker version
heroku kafka:wait [CLUSTER] # waits until Kafka is ready to use
$ heroku plugins:install heroku-kafka
For normal development, the initial setup is:
# ensure node 8.x is installed
$ yarn
$ heroku plugins:link
To publish new versions, see the data plugin documentation.