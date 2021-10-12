Heroku Kafka Plugin

A plugin to manage Heroku Kafka.

heroku kafka :consumer-groups [CLUSTER] # lists available Kafka consumer groups heroku kafka :consumer-groups :create CONSUMER_GROUP [CLUSTER] # creates a consumer group in Kafka heroku kafka :consumer-groups :destroy CONSUMER_GROUP [CLUSTER] # destroys a consumer group in Kafka heroku kafka :fail [CLUSTER] # triggers failure on one node in the cluster heroku kafka :info [CLUSTER] # display cluster information heroku kafka :topics [CLUSTER] # lists available Kafka topics heroku kafka :topics :compaction TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER] # configures topic compaction in Kafka heroku kafka :topics :create TOPIC [CLUSTER] # creates a topic in Kafka heroku kafka :topics :destroy TOPIC [CLUSTER] # deletes a topic in Kafka heroku kafka :topics :info TOPIC [CLUSTER] # shows information about a topic in Kafka heroku kafka :topics :replication-factor TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER] # configures topic replication factor in Kafka heroku kafka :topics :retention-time TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER] # configures topic retention time ( e .g . 10 d , 36 h ) heroku kafka :topics :tail TOPIC [CLUSTER] # tails a topic in Kafka heroku kafka :topics :write TOPIC MESSAGE [CLUSTER] # writes a message to a Kafka topic heroku kafka :upgrade [CLUSTER] # upgrades kafka broker version heroku kafka :wait [CLUSTER] # waits until Kafka is ready to use

Install

$ heroku plugins:install heroku-kafka

Development

For normal development, the initial setup is:

# ensure node 8.x is installed $ yarn $ heroku plugins:link

Publishing

To publish new versions, see the data plugin documentation.