openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

heroku-kafka

by heroku
2.11.0 (see all)

Heroku Kafka CLI Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Heroku Kafka Plugin

Build Status Coverage Status

A plugin to manage Heroku Kafka.

heroku kafka:consumer-groups [CLUSTER]                         # lists available Kafka consumer groups
heroku kafka:consumer-groups:create CONSUMER_GROUP [CLUSTER]   # creates a consumer group in Kafka
heroku kafka:consumer-groups:destroy CONSUMER_GROUP [CLUSTER]  # destroys a consumer group in Kafka
heroku kafka:fail [CLUSTER]                                    # triggers failure on one node in the cluster
heroku kafka:info [CLUSTER]                                    # display cluster information
heroku kafka:topics [CLUSTER]                                  # lists available Kafka topics
heroku kafka:topics:compaction TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER]           # configures topic compaction in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:create TOPIC [CLUSTER]                     # creates a topic in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:destroy TOPIC [CLUSTER]                    # deletes a topic in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:info TOPIC [CLUSTER]                       # shows information about a topic in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:replication-factor TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER]   # configures topic replication factor in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:retention-time TOPIC VALUE [CLUSTER]       # configures topic retention time (e.g. 10d, 36h)
heroku kafka:topics:tail TOPIC [CLUSTER]                       # tails a topic in Kafka
heroku kafka:topics:write TOPIC MESSAGE [CLUSTER]              # writes a message to a Kafka topic
heroku kafka:upgrade [CLUSTER]                                 # upgrades kafka broker version
heroku kafka:wait [CLUSTER]                                    # waits until Kafka is ready to use

Install

$ heroku plugins:install heroku-kafka

Development

For normal development, the initial setup is:

# ensure node 8.x is installed
$ yarn
$ heroku plugins:link

Publishing

To publish new versions, see the data plugin documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial