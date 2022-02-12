/!\ This plugin is deprecated. Please see our Container Registry and Runtime instead.

Heroku Toolbelt plugin to help configure, test and release apps to Heroku using local containers.

Installation

heroku plugins:install heroku-container-tools

Use

$ heroku help container Usage: heroku container Use containers to build and deploy Heroku apps Additional commands, type "heroku help COMMAND" for more details: container:init container:release

For help with a particular command:

$ heroku help container:init Usage: heroku container:init - i, --image IMAGE - f, --force Creates a Dockerfile and docker-compose.yml for the app specified in app.json

Developing and contributing

Checkout the plugin source code and tell the Heroku CLI to use your local version of the plugin (instead of the default one distributed with NPM).

git clone https://github.com/heroku/heroku-container-tools.git cd heroku-container-tools npm install heroku plugins:link .