$ heroku plugins:install heroku-connect-plugin
heroku help connect
heroku connect:db:set - Set database parameters
heroku connect:diagnose - Display diagnostic information about a connection
heroku connect:export - Export a mapping configuration JSON file
heroku connect:import FILE - Import a mapping configuration JSON file
heroku connect:info - Display connection information
heroku connect:mapping:state MAPPING - Return the state of a mapping
heroku connect:mapping:delete MAPPING - Delete an existing mapping
heroku connect:mapping:reload MAPPING - Reload a mapping's data from Salesforce
heroku connect:pause - Pause a connection
heroku connect:resume - Resume a connection
heroku connect:restart - Restart a connection
heroku connect:sf:auth - Authenticate a connection to Salesforce
heroku connect:state - Return the state flag for a single connection
Download an existing mapping configuration
$ heroku connect:export
Saved config-file: app-name-resource-name.json
Make sure you have a Heroku app, with a Postgres database attached
$ heroku addons:create herokuconnect
$ heroku connect:info
$ heroku connect:db:set --db=DATABASE_URL --schema=salesforce
settings database parameters... done
db_key: DATABASE_URL
schema_name: salesforce
If either option is not supplied, this command will ask for a value.
$ heroku connect:sf:auth
Launching Salesforce for authorization. If your browser doesn't open, please copy the following URL to proceed:
https://login.salesforce.com/services/oauth2/authorize?…
This will launch your browser for an interactive authorization session.
$ heroku connect:state
IDLE
This could be exported using the
connect:export command or directly through the Heroku Connect dashboard. By editing this configuration file, you can add and edit existing mappings easily.
$ heroku connect:import app-name-resource-name.json
Upload complete
If you need to delete a mapping after the configuration has been imported, you can use a separate command for that:
$ heroku connect:mapping:delete Contact
$ heroku pg:psql
> select * from salesforce.contact;
