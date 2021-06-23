Heroku Connect CLI Plugin

Install

$ heroku plugins:install heroku- connect -plugin

Help

heroku help connect

Commands

heroku connect :db: set - Set database parameters heroku connect :diagnose - Display diagnostic information about a connection heroku connect :export - Export a mapping configuration JSON file heroku connect : import FILE - Import a mapping configuration JSON file heroku connect : info - Display connection information heroku connect : mapping :state MAPPING - Return the state of a mapping heroku connect : mapping : delete MAPPING - Delete an existing mapping heroku connect : mapping :reload MAPPING - Reload a mapping 's data from Salesforce heroku connect:pause - Pause a connection heroku connect:resume - Resume a connection heroku connect:restart - Restart a connection heroku connect:sf:auth - Authenticate a connection to Salesforce heroku connect:state - Return the state flag for a single connection

Examples

Download an existing mapping configuration

$ heroku connect :export Saved config-file: app- name -resource- name .json

Tutorial

Make sure you have a Heroku app, with a Postgres database attached

Add the Heroku Connect add-on to your app

$ heroku addons: create herokuconnect

Link the new connection (the Heroku Connect add-on instance) to your Heroku user

$ heroku connect : info

Now link the connection to the database, specifying the config var and schema name

$ heroku connect:db: set --db=DATABASE_URL --schema=salesforce settings database parameters... done db_key: DATABASE_URL schema_name: salesforce

If either option is not supplied, this command will ask for a value.

Authorize the connection to access your Salesforce organization

$ heroku connect :sf:auth Launching Salesforce for authorization . If your browser doesn 't open, please copy the following URL to proceed: https://login.salesforce.com/services/oauth2/authorize?…

This will launch your browser for an interactive authorization session.

Verify that connection is now in 'IDLE' state

$ heroku connect :state IDLE

Now restore the exported configuration

This could be exported using the connect:export command or directly through the Heroku Connect dashboard. By editing this configuration file, you can add and edit existing mappings easily.

$ heroku connect : import app- name -resource- name .json Upload complete

If you need to delete a mapping after the configuration has been imported, you can use a separate command for that:

$ heroku connect : mapping : delete Contact

Connect to your database to see the data

$ heroku pg:psql > select * from salesforce.contact;

Contributing

Read the following: