heroku-cli-util

by heroku
8.0.12 (see all)

Utilities for CLI plugins

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

heroku-cli-util Circle CI

Code Climate Test Coverage npm version License

Set of helpful CLI utilities

Installation

npm install heroku-cli-util --save

Action

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
await cli.action('restarting dynos', async function() {
  let app = await heroku.get(`/apps/${context.app}`);
  await heroku.request({method: 'DELETE', path: `/apps/${app.name}/dynos`});
});

// restarting dynos... done

Prompt

let cli   = require('heroku-cli-util');
let email = await cli.prompt('email', {});
console.log(`your email is: ${email}`);

cli.prompt options

cli.prompt('email', {
  mask: true, // mask input field after submitting
  hide: true // mask characters while entering
});

Confirm App

Supports the same async styles as prompt(). Errors if not confirmed.

Basic

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
await cli.confirmApp('appname', context.flags.confirm);

// !     WARNING: Destructive Action
// !     This command will affect the app appname
// !     To proceed, type appname or re-run this command with --confirm appname

> appname

Custom message

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
await cli.confirmApp('appname', context.flags.confirm, 'foo');

// !     foo
// !     To proceed, type appname or re-run this command with --confirm appname

> appname

Note that you will still need to define a confirm flag for your command.

Errors

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.error("App not found");
// !    App not found

Warnings

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.warn("App not found");
// !    App not found

Dates

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let d   = new Date();
console.log(cli.formatDate(d));
// 2001-01-01T08:00:00.000Z

Hush

Use hush for verbose logging when HEROKU_DEBUG=1.

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.hush('foo');
// only prints if HEROKU_DEBUG is set

Debug

Pretty print an object.

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.debug({foo: [1,2,3]});
// { foo: [ 1, 2, 3 ] }

Stylized output

Pretty print a header, hash, and JSON

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.styledHeader("MyApp");
cli.styledHash({name: "myapp", collaborators: ["user1@example.com", "user2@example.com"]});
cli.styledJSON({name: "myapp"});

Produces

=== MyApp
Collaborators: user1@example.com
               user1@example.com
Name:          myapp

{
  "name": "myapp"
}

Table

cli.table([
  {app: 'first-app',  language: 'ruby', dyno_count: 3},
  {app: 'second-app', language: 'node', dyno_count: 2},
], {
  columns: [
    {key: 'app'},
    {key: 'dyno_count', label: 'Dyno Count'},
    {key: 'language', format: language => cli.color.red(language)},
  ]
});

Produces:

app         Dyno Count  language
──────────  ──────────  ────────
first-app   3           ruby
second-app  2           node

Linewrap

Used to indent output with wrapping around words:

cli.log(cli.linewrap(2, 10, 'this is text is longer than 10 characters'));
// Outputs:
//
// this
// text is
//  longer
//  than 10
//  characters`);

Useful with process.stdout.columns || 80.

Open Web Browser

await cli.open('https://github.com');

HTTP calls

heroku-cli-util includes an instance of got that will correctly use HTTP proxies.

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let rsp = await cli.got('https://google.com');

Mocking

Mock stdout and stderr by using cli.log() and cli.error().

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.log('message 1'); // prints 'message 1'
cli.mockConsole();
cli.log('message 2'); // prints nothing
cli.stdout.should.eq('message 2\n');

Command

Used for initializing a plugin command. give you an auth'ed instance of heroku-client and cleanly handle API exceptions.

It expects you to return a promise chain. This is usually done with co.

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let co  = require('co');
module.exports.commands = [
  {
    topic: 'apps',
    command: 'info',
    needsAuth: true,
    needsApp: true,
    run: cli.command(async function (context, heroku) {
      let app = await heroku.get(`/apps/${context.app}`);
      console.dir(app);
    })
  }
];

With options:

let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let co  = require('co');
module.exports.commands = [
  {
    topic: 'apps',
    command: 'info',
    needsAuth: true,
    needsApp: true,
    run: cli.command(
      {preauth: true},
      async function (context, heroku) {
        let app = await heroku.get(`/apps/${context.app}`);
        console.dir(app);
      }
    )
  }
];

If the command has a two_factor API error, it will ask the user for a 2fa code and retry. If you set preauth: true it will preauth against the current app instead of just setting the header on an app. (This is necessary if you need to do more than 1 API call that will require 2fa)

Tests

npm install
npm test

License

ISC

