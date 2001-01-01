Set of helpful CLI utilities

Installation

npm install heroku-cli-util --save

Action

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); await cli.action( 'restarting dynos' , async function ( ) { let app = await heroku.get( `/apps/ ${context.app} ` ); await heroku.request({ method : 'DELETE' , path : `/apps/ ${app.name} /dynos` }); });

Prompt

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); let email = await cli.prompt( 'email' , {}); console .log( `your email is: ${email} ` );

cli.prompt options

cli.prompt( 'email' , { mask : true , hide : true });

Confirm App

Supports the same async styles as prompt() . Errors if not confirmed.

Basic

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); await cli.confirmApp( 'appname' , context.flags.confirm); > appname

Custom message

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); await cli.confirmApp( 'appname' , context.flags.confirm, 'foo' ); > appname

Note that you will still need to define a confirm flag for your command.

Errors

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); cli.error( "App not found" );

Warnings

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); cli.warn( "App not found" );

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); let d = new Date (); console .log(cli.formatDate(d));

Hush

Use hush for verbose logging when HEROKU_DEBUG=1 .

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); cli.hush( 'foo' );

Debug

Pretty print an object.

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); cli.debug({ foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]});

Stylized output

Pretty print a header, hash, and JSON

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); cli.styledHeader( "MyApp" ); cli.styledHash({ name : "myapp" , collaborators : [ "user1@example.com" , "user2@example.com" ]}); cli.styledJSON({ name : "myapp" });

Produces

=== MyApp Collaborators: user1@example.com user1@example.com Name: myapp { "name": "myapp" }

Table

cli.table([ { app : 'first-app' , language : 'ruby' , dyno_count : 3 }, { app : 'second-app' , language : 'node' , dyno_count : 2 }, ], { columns : [ { key : 'app' }, { key : 'dyno_count' , label : 'Dyno Count' }, { key : 'language' , format : language => cli.color.red(language)}, ] });

Produces:

app Dyno Count language ────────── ────────── ──────── first-app 3 ruby second-app 2 node

Linewrap

Used to indent output with wrapping around words:

cli.log(cli.linewrap( 2 , 10 , 'this is text is longer than 10 characters' ));

Useful with process.stdout.columns || 80 .

Open Web Browser

await cli.open( 'https://github.com' );

HTTP calls

heroku-cli-util includes an instance of got that will correctly use HTTP proxies.

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); let rsp = await cli.got( 'https://google.com' );

Mocking

Mock stdout and stderr by using cli.log() and cli.error() .

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); cli.log( 'message 1' ); cli.mockConsole(); cli.log( 'message 2' ); cli.stdout.should.eq( 'message 2

' );

Command

Used for initializing a plugin command. give you an auth'ed instance of heroku-client and cleanly handle API exceptions.

It expects you to return a promise chain. This is usually done with co.

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); let co = require ( 'co' ); module .exports.commands = [ { topic : 'apps' , command : 'info' , needsAuth : true , needsApp : true , run : cli.command( async function ( context, heroku ) { let app = await heroku.get( `/apps/ ${context.app} ` ); console .dir(app); }) } ];

With options:

let cli = require ( 'heroku-cli-util' ); let co = require ( 'co' ); module .exports.commands = [ { topic : 'apps' , command : 'info' , needsAuth : true , needsApp : true , run : cli.command( { preauth : true }, async function ( context, heroku ) { let app = await heroku.get( `/apps/ ${context.app} ` ); console .dir(app); } ) } ];

If the command has a two_factor API error, it will ask the user for a 2fa code and retry. If you set preauth: true it will preauth against the current app instead of just setting the header on an app. (This is necessary if you need to do more than 1 API call that will require 2fa)

Tests

npm install npm test

License

ISC