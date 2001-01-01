Set of helpful CLI utilities
npm install heroku-cli-util --save
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
await cli.action('restarting dynos', async function() {
let app = await heroku.get(`/apps/${context.app}`);
await heroku.request({method: 'DELETE', path: `/apps/${app.name}/dynos`});
});
// restarting dynos... done
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let email = await cli.prompt('email', {});
console.log(`your email is: ${email}`);
cli.prompt options
cli.prompt('email', {
mask: true, // mask input field after submitting
hide: true // mask characters while entering
});
Supports the same async styles as
prompt(). Errors if not confirmed.
Basic
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
await cli.confirmApp('appname', context.flags.confirm);
// ! WARNING: Destructive Action
// ! This command will affect the app appname
// ! To proceed, type appname or re-run this command with --confirm appname
> appname
Custom message
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
await cli.confirmApp('appname', context.flags.confirm, 'foo');
// ! foo
// ! To proceed, type appname or re-run this command with --confirm appname
> appname
Note that you will still need to define a
confirm flag for your command.
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.error("App not found");
// ! App not found
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.warn("App not found");
// ! App not found
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let d = new Date();
console.log(cli.formatDate(d));
// 2001-01-01T08:00:00.000Z
Use hush for verbose logging when
HEROKU_DEBUG=1.
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.hush('foo');
// only prints if HEROKU_DEBUG is set
Pretty print an object.
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.debug({foo: [1,2,3]});
// { foo: [ 1, 2, 3 ] }
Pretty print a header, hash, and JSON
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.styledHeader("MyApp");
cli.styledHash({name: "myapp", collaborators: ["user1@example.com", "user2@example.com"]});
cli.styledJSON({name: "myapp"});
Produces
=== MyApp
Collaborators: user1@example.com
user1@example.com
Name: myapp
{
"name": "myapp"
}
cli.table([
{app: 'first-app', language: 'ruby', dyno_count: 3},
{app: 'second-app', language: 'node', dyno_count: 2},
], {
columns: [
{key: 'app'},
{key: 'dyno_count', label: 'Dyno Count'},
{key: 'language', format: language => cli.color.red(language)},
]
});
Produces:
app Dyno Count language
────────── ────────── ────────
first-app 3 ruby
second-app 2 node
Used to indent output with wrapping around words:
cli.log(cli.linewrap(2, 10, 'this is text is longer than 10 characters'));
// Outputs:
//
// this
// text is
// longer
// than 10
// characters`);
Useful with
process.stdout.columns || 80.
await cli.open('https://github.com');
heroku-cli-util includes an instance of got that will correctly use HTTP proxies.
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let rsp = await cli.got('https://google.com');
Mock stdout and stderr by using
cli.log() and
cli.error().
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
cli.log('message 1'); // prints 'message 1'
cli.mockConsole();
cli.log('message 2'); // prints nothing
cli.stdout.should.eq('message 2\n');
Used for initializing a plugin command.
give you an auth'ed instance of
heroku-client and cleanly handle API exceptions.
It expects you to return a promise chain. This is usually done with co.
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let co = require('co');
module.exports.commands = [
{
topic: 'apps',
command: 'info',
needsAuth: true,
needsApp: true,
run: cli.command(async function (context, heroku) {
let app = await heroku.get(`/apps/${context.app}`);
console.dir(app);
})
}
];
With options:
let cli = require('heroku-cli-util');
let co = require('co');
module.exports.commands = [
{
topic: 'apps',
command: 'info',
needsAuth: true,
needsApp: true,
run: cli.command(
{preauth: true},
async function (context, heroku) {
let app = await heroku.get(`/apps/${context.app}`);
console.dir(app);
}
)
}
];
If the command has a
two_factor API error, it will ask the user for a 2fa code and retry.
If you set
preauth: true it will preauth against the current app instead of just setting the header on an app. (This is necessary if you need to do more than 1 API call that will require 2fa)
npm install
npm test
ISC