heroku-apps

by heroku
2.4.22 (see all)

Heroku Core CLI Plugin for managing Heroku apps

Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

41

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

heroku-apps

npm version

This core plugin comes preinstalled to the Heroku CLI.

$ npm install -g @heroku-cli/plugin-apps
$ heroku COMMAND
running command...
$ heroku (-v|--version|version)
@heroku-cli/plugin-apps/2.6.0 linux-x64 node-v10.4.1
$ heroku --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ heroku COMMAND
...

Command Topics

