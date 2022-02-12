This core plugin comes preinstalled to the Heroku CLI.
$ npm install -g @heroku-cli/plugin-apps
$ heroku COMMAND
running command...
$ heroku (-v|--version|version)
@heroku-cli/plugin-apps/2.6.0 linux-x64 node-v10.4.1
$ heroku --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ heroku COMMAND
...
heroku apps - creates a new app
heroku buildpacks - add new app buildpack, inserting into list of buildpacks if necessary
heroku config - set one or more config vars
heroku domains - add domain to an app
heroku drains - adds a log drain to an app
heroku dyno - restart app dynos
heroku features - disables an app feature
heroku keys - add an SSH key for a user
heroku labs - enables an experimental feature
heroku maintenance - display the current maintenance status of app
heroku notifications - display notifications
heroku ps - list dynos for an app
heroku releases - display the releases for an app