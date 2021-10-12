openbase logo
heroku-accounts

by heroku
1.1.7 (see all)

Helps use multiple accounts on Heroku.

Readme

Heroku Accounts

js-standard-style

Helps use multiple accounts on Heroku.

Installation

$ heroku plugins:install heroku-accounts

Usage

To add accounts:

$ heroku accounts:add personal
Enter your Heroku credentials.
Email: david@heroku.com
Password: ******

To add single sign-on (SSO) accounts:

$ heroku accounts:add work --sso
Enter your organization name: my-company-name
Opening browser for login... done
Enter your access token (typing will be hidden): **********************************

To switch to a different account:

$ heroku accounts:set personal

To list accounts:

$ heroku accounts
* personal
work

To find current account:

$ heroku accounts:current
personal

To remove an account:

$ heroku accounts:remove personal
Account removed: personal

