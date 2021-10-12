Heroku Accounts

Helps use multiple accounts on Heroku.

Installation

heroku plugins:install heroku-accounts

Usage

To add accounts:

$ heroku accounts:add personal Enter your Heroku credentials. Email: david@heroku.com Password: ******

To add single sign-on (SSO) accounts:

$ heroku accounts:add work --sso Enter your organization name: my-company-name Opening browser for login... done Enter your access token (typing will be hidden): **********************************

To switch to a different account:

heroku accounts: set personal

To list accounts:

$ heroku accounts * personal work

To find current account:

$ heroku accounts: current personal

To remove an account: