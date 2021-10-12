Helps use multiple accounts on Heroku.
$ heroku plugins:install heroku-accounts
To add accounts:
$ heroku accounts:add personal
Enter your Heroku credentials.
Email: david@heroku.com
Password: ******
To add single sign-on (SSO) accounts:
$ heroku accounts:add work --sso
Enter your organization name: my-company-name
Opening browser for login... done
Enter your access token (typing will be hidden): **********************************
To switch to a different account:
$ heroku accounts:set personal
To list accounts:
$ heroku accounts
* personal
work
To find current account:
$ heroku accounts:current
personal
To remove an account:
$ heroku accounts:remove personal
Account removed: personal