hp

hero-patterns

by Alec Lomas
2.1.0

Use patterns from heropatterns.com in your JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Readme

hero-patterns.js

Easily set background images from Hero Patterns with JavaScript.

Each pattern from Hero Patterns has its own function. Each function returns the SVG data as a string wrapped in a url() function. The functions take two parameters: one for setting the fill color, the other for setting the fill opacity.

Usage

Install

yarn add hero-patterns

Set background-image to "Tic Tac Toe" pattern

import {ticTacToe} from 'hero-patterns'

let el = document.querySelector('header')
el.style.backgroundImage = ticTacToe('red', 0.9)

Set multiple backgrounds

import * as hero from 'hero-patterns'

// set fill & opacity
document.querySelector('.tech').style.backgroundImage = hero.circuitBoard('#bada55', 0.5)

// set fill with full opacity
document.querySelector('.milkshake').style.backgroundImage = hero.iLikeFood('#c0ff33')

// use default fill (#000) & opacity (1)
document.querySelector('.dark-side').style.backgroundImage = hero.deathStar()

For (slightly) more advanced usage, see the code I used to generate the previews on the demo page.

