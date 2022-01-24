Easily set background images from Hero Patterns with JavaScript.

Each pattern from Hero Patterns has its own function. Each function returns the SVG data as a string wrapped in a url() function. The functions take two parameters: one for setting the fill color, the other for setting the fill opacity.

Usage

Install

yarn add hero-patterns

Set background-image to "Tic Tac Toe" pattern

import {ticTacToe} from 'hero-patterns' let el = document .querySelector( 'header' ) el.style.backgroundImage = ticTacToe( 'red' , 0.9 )

Set multiple backgrounds

import * as hero from 'hero-patterns' document .querySelector( '.tech' ).style.backgroundImage = hero.circuitBoard( '#bada55' , 0.5 ) document .querySelector( '.milkshake' ).style.backgroundImage = hero.iLikeFood( '#c0ff33' ) document .querySelector( '.dark-side' ).style.backgroundImage = hero.deathStar()

For (slightly) more advanced usage, see the code I used to generate the previews on the demo page.