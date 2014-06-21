hermit

Prints html in the terminal using colors and simple layout to reflect the document structure.

Objective

Provide a simple tool to render html in the terminal in a readable format. It is not supposed to replace your browser. The main indended use is to render html snippets, e.g., the ones contained in the descriptions of the json version of the nodejs documentation.

If you want a terminal browser, try lynx instead.

Installation

npm install hermit

Usage

From the Command Line

To use hermit from the command line, you should install it globally:

npm -g install hermit

Rendering a File

hermit filename .html

Piping an Html String

You can pipe the output of any program that produces an html string into hermit.

Example:

curl http://nodejs.org/api/assert.html | hermit

From Your Code

var hermit = require ( 'hermit' ) , html = '<div><h3>Hello from Hermit</h3><p>A little paragraph for you</p></div>' ; hermit(html, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Output:

Hello from Hermit (in green) ----------------- A little paragraph for you

Custom Options

In order to affect the way that the printed html is layed out and styled, you can pass in custom properties.

These include a stylesheet with the properties outined in the default hermit stylesheet.

var hermit = require ( 'hermit' ); , html = '<div><h3>Hello from Hermit</h3><p>A little paragraph for you</p></div>' ; , myStylesheet = require ( './path/to/my/stylesheet.js' ); hermit(html, { listIndent : ' ' , listStyle : '* ' , stylesheet : myStylesheet }, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

For more information a detailed example read this hermit test