Hermione is a utility for integration testing of web pages using WebdriverIO v7 and Mocha.
Hermione provides several features that
WebdriverIO doesn't, and makes the testing process easier.
If you are familiar with WebdriverIO and Mocha, you can start writing and running tests in 5 minutes! You need to install
hermione via npm and add a tiny config to your project. For details, see the Quick start section.
When tests are run one by one, it takes a lot of time.
Hermione can run tests in parallel sessions in different browsers out of the box.
Running of too many tests in parallel can lead to the overloading of the main process CPU usage which causes degradation in test passing time, so Hermione runs all tests in subprocesses in order to solve this problem.
WebdriverIO provides built-in commands for browser and page manipulation. Often projects need to store some common code and reuse it throughout all tests, so the developer needs to create some helpers and include them in the tests.
With
hermione this is very simple and straightforward. You can add any number of custom commands in the hermione config and use them as
this.browser.myCustomCommand in tests.
Moreover,
hermione provides plugins that work like hooks. They allow the developer to prepare the testing environment and react properly to test execution events.
Integration tests use a dynamic environment with a lot of dependencies, where any of them could be unstable from time to time. As a result, integration tests turn red randomly, which makes them imprecise. This spoils the entire testing process.
To prevent incidental fails,
hermione retries a failed test before marking it as failed. This makes it possible to get rid of a majority of incidental fails. The number of retries can be specified for all browsers or for a specific browser.
⚠️
Hermione reruns tests in a new browser session to exclude situations when the browser environment is the cause of the failure.
Sometimes you only need to run specific tests, not all the tests in a set.
Hermione makes this possible. You can specify the path to the test file
hermione tests/func/mytest.js
or filter describes by using the
--grep option
hermione --grep login
or simply use the
mocha
only() API in the test
describe.only('user login', function() {...});
Sometimes you need to skip a test just in a specific browser, not in all browsers. For example, you don't need to run
some test in
ugly IE browsers. In
hermione you can do this with hermione helper. For example,
you can skip some tests in a specific browser
describe('feature', function() {
hermione.skip.in('ie8', 'it cannot work in this browser');
it('nowaday functionality', function() {...});
});
or run tests in just one browser
describe('feature', function() {
// will be skipped in all browsers except Chrome
hermione.skip.notIn('chrome', 'it should work only in Chrome');
it('specific functionality', function() {...});
});
In these cases you will see messages in reports with the reason for skipping.
To skip a suite or test silently (without any messages in reports), you can pass the third argument with the silent flag:
hermione.skip.in('ie8', 'skipReason', {silent: true});
// or
hermione.skip.notIn('chrome', 'skipReason', {silent: true});
Or you can use another hermione helper, only, which is silent by default:
hermione.only.in('chrome');
// or
hermione.only.notIn('ie8');
hermione.only.in will run tests only in the specified browsers and skip the rest silently.
hermione.only.notIn will run tests in all browsers except the specified ones.
Hermione allows you to override a browser configuration for each test or a whole suite.
Each method of
hermione.browser(<browserName>) provide chaining.
version(<browserVersion>)
// change the browser version for all chindren
hermione.browser('chrome').version('70.3');
describe('suite', function() {
// ...
});
// change the browser version for a specific test
hermione.browser('chrome').version('70.3');
it('test', function() {...});
hermione.browser('chrome').version('70.3');
describe('suite', function() {
it('test 1', function() {...});
// this call will override the version only for test below
hermione.browser('chrome').version('70.1');
it('test 2', function() {...});
});
Hermione lets you configure running some set of tests in specific browsers. For example,
sets: {
desktop: {
files: 'tests/desktop',
browsers: ['ie8', 'opera']
},
touch: {
files: 'tests/touch',
browsers: ['iphone', 'android']
}
}
See sets for more details.
All work with the grid client is encapsulated in hermione. Forget about
client.init and
client.end in your tests ;)
Request
/session/:sessionId/orientation is not a part of the official Webdriver specification, so commands
orientation and
setOrientation which are provided by client
webdriverio from the box do not guarantee screen rotate before the next command will start to execute, but
Hermione solves this problem.
Because
hermione is based on
WebdriverIO, you need to set up Selenium before proceeding further.
The simplest way to get started is to use one of the NPM selenium standalone packages, such as vvo/selenium-standalone. After installing it (globally), you can install drivers by command
and run your server by executing
selenium-standalone start
⚠️ If you will get error like
No Java runtime present, requesting install. you should install Java Development Kit (JDK) for your OS.
before and
after hooks are forbidden in
hermione, you should use
beforeEach and
afterEach hooks instead. This feature was implemented in order to ensure better stability while running tests and make them independent of each other.
This feature allows you to ignore the specified suite or test in any browser, with an additional comment.
You can do this by using the global
hermione.skip helper. It supports the following methods:
.in – Adds matchers for browsers with the additional comment.
.notIn –
.in method with the reverted value.
Each of these methods takes the following arguments:
Note that matchers will be compared with
browserId specified in the config file, e.g.
chrome-desktop.
For example,
describe('feature', function() {
hermione.skip.in('chrome', "It shouldn't work this way in Chrome");
it('should work this way', function() {
return runTestThisWay();
});
it('should work that way', function() {
return runTestThatWay();
});
hermione.skip.in(['chrome', 'firefox', /ie\d*/], 'Unstable test, see ticket TEST-487');
it('should have done some tricky things', function() {
return runTrickyTest();
});
});
In this case, the behaviour
it should work this way will be skipped only in
chrome browser, but will be run in other browsers.
It should work that way will not be ignored. So only the nearest test will be skipped. If you need to skip all tests within a suite, you can apply the
skip helper to a
describe so all tests within this suite will be skipped with the same comment.
hermione.skip.in('chrome', 'skip comment');
describe('some feature', function() {
it(...);
it(...);
});
You can also use the
.notIn method to invert matching. For example,
// ...
hermione.skip.notIn('chrome', 'some comment');
it('should work this way', function() {
return doSomething();
});
// ...
In this case, the test will be skipped in all browsers except
chrome.
All of these methods are chainable, so you can skip a test in several browsers with different comments. For example,
// ...
hermione.skip
.in('chrome', 'some comment')
.notIn('ie9', 'another comment');
it('test1', function() {
return doSomething();
});
// ...
If you need to skip a test in all browsers without a comment, you can use mocha
.skip method instead of
hermione.skip.in(/.*/);. The result will be the same.
This feature allows you to ignore the specified suite or test in any browser silently (without any messages in reports).
You can do this by using the global
hermione.only helper. It supports two methods:
.in — The
hermione.skip.notIn method with the silent flag,
.notIn — The
hermione.skip.in with the silent flag.
These methods take the following arguments:
For example:
// ...
hermione.only.in('chrome');
it('should work this way', function() {
return doSomething();
});
The test will be skipped all browsers silently except in
chrome.
hermione.only.notIn('ie9');
it('should work another way', function() {
return doSomething();
});
The test will be processed in all browsers and silently skipped in
ie9.
You can override some config settings for specific test, suite or hook via
hermione.config.* notation.
Overrides testTimeout config setting. Can be set for tests and suites.
hermione.config.testTimeout(100500);
it('some test', function() {
return doSomething();
});
Hermione adds some useful methods and properties to the
webdriverio session after its initialization.
Implemented via two commands:
These methods allow you to store some information between webdriver calls and it can then be used in custom commands, for instance. This meta information will be shown in the html-reporter.
Note: hermione saves the last URL opened in the browser in meta info.
Example:
it('test1', async function() {
await this.browser.setMeta('foo', 'bar');
await this.browser.url('/foo/bar?baz=qux');
const val = await this.browser.getMeta('foo');
console.log(val); // prints 'bar'
const url = await this.browser.getMeta('url');
console.log(url); // prints '/foo/bar?baz=qux'
const meta = await this.browser.getMeta();
console.log(meta); // prints `{foo: 'bar', url: '/foo/bar?baz=qux'}`
});
The execution context can be accessed by the
browser.executionContext property, which contains the current test/hook mocha object extended with the browser id.
Example:
it('some test', async function() {
await this.browser.url('/foo/bar');
console.log('test', this.executionContext);
});
will print something like this
test: {
"title": "some test",
"async": 0,
"sync": true,
"timedOut": false,
"pending": false,
"type": "test",
"body": "...",
"file": "/foo/bar/baz/qux.js",
"parent": "#<Suite>",
"ctx": "#<Context>",
"browserId": "chrome",
"meta": {},
"timer": {}
}
Command that adds ability to take screenshot for test state. Each state should have his own unique name. For example:
it('some test', async function() {
await this.browser.url('some/url');
await this.browser.assertView('plain', '.button');
await this.browser.click('.button');
await this.browser.assertView('clicked', '.button');
});
Parameters:
String – state name; should be unique within one test
String|String[] – DOM-node selector that you need to capture
Object:
String|String[] – elements, matching specified selectors will be ignored when comparing images
Number – overrides config browsers.tolerance value
Number – overrides config browsers.antialiasingTolerance value
Boolean – by default Hermione throws an error if element is outside the viewport bounds. This option disables check that element is outside of the viewport left, top, right or bottom bounds. In this case only visible part of the element will be captured. But if set browser option compositeImage with
true value, then in the resulting screenshot will appear the whole element with not visible parts outside of the viewport.
Boolean - ability to set capture element from the top area or from current position. In the first case viewport will be scrolled to the top of the element. Default value is
true
Boolean - overrides config browsers.compositeImage value
Number - overrides config browsers.screenshotDelay value
String - DOM-node selector which should be scroll when the captured element does not completely fit on the screen. Useful when you capture the modal (popup). In this case a duplicate of the modal appears on the screenshot. That happens because we scroll the page using
window selector, which scroll only the background of the modal, and the modal itself remains in place. Works only when
compositeImage is
true.
All options inside
assertView command override the same options in the browsers.assertViewOpts.
Full example:
it('some test', async function() {
await this.browser.url('some/url');
await this.browser.assertView(
'plain', '.form',
{
ignoreElements: ['.link'],
tolerance: 5,
antialiasingTolerance: 4,
allowViewportOverflow: true,
captureElementFromTop: true,
compositeImage: true,
screenshotDelay: 10,
selectorToScroll: '.modal'
}
);
});
For tests which have been just written using
assertView command you need to update reference images, so for the first time
hermione should be run with option
--update-refs or via command
gui which is provided by plugin html-reporter (we highly recommend to use
gui command instead of option
--update-refs).
First of all, make sure that all prerequisites are satisfied.
Install the package.
npm install hermione chai
Then put
.hermione.conf.js in the project root.
module.exports = {
sets: {
desktop: {
files: 'tests/desktop'
}
},
browsers: {
chrome: {
desiredCapabilities: {
browserName: 'chrome' // this browser should be installed on your OS
}
}
}
};
Write your first test in
tests/desktop/github.js file.
const assert = require('chai').assert;
describe('github', async function() {
it('should find hermione', async function() {
await this.browser.url('https://github.com/gemini-testing/hermione');
const title = await this.browser.$('#readme h1').getText();
assert.equal(title, 'Hermione');
});
});
Finally, run tests (be sure that you have already run
selenium-standalone start command in next tab).
hermione is tuned using a configuration file. By default, it uses
.hermione.conf.js, but you can use the
--config option to specify a path to the configuration file.
There is only one required field –
browsers.
module.exports = {
browsers: {
chrome: {
desiredCapabilities: {
browserName: 'chrome'
}
}
}
};
You can use sets to bind some set of tests to certain browsers.
Format of the sets section:
sets: {
common: { // run tests associated with this path in all browsers
files: 'tests/common' // which are configured in the `browsers` option
},
desktop: {
files: [
'tests/desktop/*.hermione.js',
'tests/common/*.hermione.js'
],
ignoreFiles: ['tests/desktop/fixtures/**'], // exclude directories from reading while test finding
browsers: ['browser'] // run tests which match the specified masks in the browser with the `browser` id
}
}
files – A list of test files or directories with test files. This can be a string if you want to specify just one file or directory. Also, you can use
masks for this property.
ignoreFiles - A list of paths or masks to ignore from reading while test finding. When you write
!**/some-dir/** it means that the directory will be read, but all the entries will not be included in the results. So using
ignoreFiles you can speed up test reading for your project.
browsers – A list of browser IDs to run the tests specified in
files. All browsers by default.
You can specify sets to run using the CLI option
--set.
If sets are not specified in the config and paths were not passed from CLI, all files from the
hermione
directory are launched in all browsers specified in the config.
Running tests using sets:
hermione --set desktop
Required. The list of browsers to use for running tests.
The browser section has the following format
browsers: {
<browser_id>: {
<option>:<value>
<option>:<value>
}
}
<browser-id> value is used for browser identification.
Available browser options:
|Option name
|Description
desiredCapabilities
|Required. Used WebDriver DesiredCapabilities
gridUrl
|Selenium grid URL. Default value is
http://localhost:4444/wd/hub.
baseUrl
|Base service-under-test URL. Default value is
http://localhost.
automationProtocol
|Browser automation protocol. Default value is
webdriver.
sessionEnvFlags
|Environment flags that determine which protocol will be used in created browser session. Default value is
{}.
waitTimeout
|Timeout for web page event. Default value is
1000 ms.
waitInterval
|Interval for web page event. Default value is
250 ms.
httpTimeout
|Timeout for any requests to Selenium server. Default value is
90000 ms.
urlHttpTimeout
|Timeout for
/url request to Selenium server. Default value is
httpTimeout.
pageLoadTimeout
|Timeout for the page loading to complete. Default value is
300000 ms.
sessionRequestTimeout
|Timeout for getting a browser session. Default value is
httpTimeout.
sessionQuitTimeout
|Timeout for quitting a session. Default value is
httpTimeout.
testTimeout
|Timeout for test execution (in milliseconds). Default value is
null, in this case will be used common timeout for all browsers from
system.mochaOpts.timeout.
sessionsPerBrowser
|Number of sessions which are run simultaneously. Default value is
1.
screenshotOnReject
|Allows to attach a screenshot of a current page on test fail. Default value is
true.
screenshotOnRejectTimeout
|Timeout for taking screenshot on test fail. Default value is
httpTimeout.
testsPerSession
|Maximum amount of tests (
its) to run in each web driver session.
retry
|How many times a test should be rerun. Default value is
0.
shouldRetry
|Function that determines whether to make a retry. By default returns
true if retry attempts are available otherwise returns
false.
calibrate
|Allows to correctly capture the image. Default value is
false.
meta
|Additional data that can be obtained via .getMeta() method.
windowSize
|Browser window dimensions. Default value is
null.
screenshotDelay
|Allows to specify a delay (in milliseconds) before making any screenshot.
orientation
|Browser orientation that will be set before each test run. Default value is
null.
waitOrientationChange
|Allows to wait until screen orientation is changed. Default value is
true.
resetCursor
|Allows to configure whether to move mouse cursor to
body coordinates
(0, 0) before each test run.
tolerance
|Maximum allowed CIEDE2000 difference between colors. Default value is
2.3.
antialiasingTolerance
|Minimum difference in brightness between the darkest/lightest pixel (which is adjacent to the antiasing pixel) and theirs adjacent pixels. Default value is
0.
compareOpts
|Options for comparing images.
buildDiffOpts
|Options for building diff image.
assertViewOpts
|Options for
assertView command, used by default.
screenshotsDir
|Directory to save reference images for command
assertView. Default dir is
hermione/screens which is relative to
process.cwd().
strictTestsOrder
hermione will guarantee tests order in readTests results.
false by default.
compositeImage
|Allows testing of regions which bottom bounds are outside of a viewport height (default: false). In the resulting screenshot the area which fits the viewport bounds will be joined with the area which is outside of the viewport height.
screenshotMode
|Image capture mode.
saveHistory
|Allows to save history of all executed commands.
false by default.
agent
|Allows to use a custom
http/
https/
http2 agent to make requests. Default value is
null.
headers
|Allows to set custom headers to pass into every webdriver request. These headers aren't passed into browser request. Read more about this option in wdio. Default value is
null.
transformRequest
|Allows to intercept HTTP request options before a WebDriver request is made. Default value is
null.
transformResponse
|Allows to intercept HTTP response object after a WebDriver response has arrived. Default value is
null.
strictSSL
|Whether it does require SSL certificate to be valid. Default value is
null (it means that will be used default value from wdio).
user
|Cloud service username. Default value is
null.
key
|Cloud service access key or secret key. Default value is
null.
region
|Ability to choose different datacenters for run in cloud service. Default value is
null.
headless
|Ability to run headless browser in cloud service. Default value is
null.
Required. Used WebDriver DesiredCapabilities. For example,
'chrome': {
desiredCapabilities: {
browserName: 'chrome',
version: '75.0', // or "browserVersion" if browser support w3c
chromeOptions: {...}
}
}
Selenium grid URL. Default value is
http://localhost:4444/wd/hub.
Base service-under-test URL. Default value is
http://localhost.
Browser automation protocol (
webdriver,
devtools) that will be used. Default value is
webdriver.
Environment flags that determine which protocol will be used in created browser session. By default environment flags are set automatically according to the used
desiredCapabilities but in rare cases they are determined inaccurately and using this option they can be overriden explicitly.
Available flags:
WebDriverProtocol or use default
JsonWProtocol;
ChromiumProtocol;
For example:
'chrome': {
sessionEnvFlags: {
isW3C: true,
isChrome: true
}
}
Timeout for any requests to Selenium server. Default value is
90000 ms.
Timeout for
/url request to Selenium server. Default value is
httpTimeout.
It may be useful when opening url takes a long time (for example a lot of logic is executed in middlewares), and you don't want to increase timeout for other commands.
Timeout for the page loading to complete. Default value is
300000 ms.
Timeout for getting a browser session. Default value is
httpTimeout.
Timeout for quitting a session. Default value is
httpTimeout.
Timeout for test execution (in milliseconds).
If applied to suite then timeout will be set for all tests and hooks inside this suite.
Default value is
null, in this case will be used common timeout for all browsers from
system.mochaOpts.timeout.
Timeout for web page events. Default value is
1000 ms.
Interval for web page events. Default value is
250 ms.
Number of sessions which are run simultaneously. Global value for all browsers. Default value is
1.
Allows to attach a screenshot of a current page on test fail. Default value is
true.
Timeout for taking screenshot on test fail. Default value is
httpTimeout.
Maximum amount of tests (
its) to run in each web driver session. After limit is reached, session will be closed and new one will be started.
By default is
Infinity (no limit, all tests will be run in the same session). Set to smaller number in case of problems with stability.
How many times a test should be retried if it fails. Global value for all browsers. Default value is
0.
Function that determines whether to make a retry. Must return boolean value. By default returns
true if retry attempts are available otherwise returns
false.
Argument of this function is object with fields:
retriesLeft {Number} — number of available retries
ctx — in case of test
TEST_FAIL it would be bound data, in case of
ERROR it would be link to
Runnable
[error] — error type (available only in case of ERROR)
Does this browser need to perform the calibration procedure. This procedure allows to correctly capture the image in case the particular WebDriver implementation captures browser UI along with web page. Default value is
false.
Additional data that can be obtained via .getMeta() method
Browser window dimensions (i.e.
1600x1200). If not specified, the size of the window depends on WebDriver. Can be specified as string with pattern
800x1000 or object with
width and
height keys (both keys should be number). For example,
windowSize: '800x1000'
and
windowSize: {
width: 800,
height: 1000
}
are the same.
⚠️ You can't set specific resolutions for browser Opera or mobile platforms. They use only full-screen resolution.
Allows to specify a delay (in milliseconds) before making any screenshot. This is useful when the page has elements which are animated or if you do not want to screen a scrollbar. Default value is
0.
Browser orientation (
landscape,
portrait) that will be set before each test run. It is necessary in order to return the browser orientation to the default state after test execution in which orientation is changed. Default value is
null.
Allows to wait until screen orientation is changed. Works inside
webdriverio commands
orientation and
setOrientation. This option guarantee that screen rotated before the next command will start to execute. Default value is
true.
Allows to configure whether to move mouse cursor to
body coordinates
(0, 0) before each test run. This can be useful to escape cases when a default position of a cursor affects your tests. We recommend to set this option truthy value for desktop browsers and falsey for mobile devices. Default value is
true.
Indicates maximum allowed CIEDE2000 difference between colors. Used only in non-strict mode. By default it's 2.3 which should be enough for the most cases. Increasing global default is not recommended, prefer changing tolerance for particular suites or states instead.
Read more about this option in looks-same.
Extra options for comparing images. See looks-same documentation for the list of available options. Default values are:
compareOpts: {
shouldCluster: false,
clustersSize: 10,
stopOnFirstFail: false
}
Extra options for building diff image. See looks-same documentation for the list of available options. Default values are:
buildDiffOpts: {
ignoreAntialiasing: true,
ignoreCaret: true
}
Default options used when calling assertView, can be overridden by
assertView options. Default values are:
ignoreElements: [],
captureElementFromTop: true,
allowViewportOverflow: false
Directory to save reference images for command
assertView. Default dir is
hermione/screens which is relative to
process.cwd(). The value of this option can also be a function which accepts one argument - an instance of a test within which comand
assertView is called:
screenshotsDir: (test) => `tests/screenshots/${test.parent.title}`
hermione will guarantee tests order in readTests results.
false by default.
Allows testing of regions which bottom bounds are outside of a viewport height (default: false). In the resulting screenshot the area which fits the viewport bounds will be joined with the area which is outside of the viewport height.
Image capture mode. There are 3 allowed values for this option:
auto (default). Mode will be obtained automatically;
fullpage. Hermione will deal with screenshot of full page;
viewport. Only viewport area will be used.
By default,
screenshotMode on android browsers is set to
viewport to work around the chromium bug.
Allows to save history of all executed commands.
false by default.
Some plugins can rely on this history, for instance:
The history is available from such events:
TEST_END,
TEST_PASS,
TEST_FAIL through payload:
// example of plugin code
module.exports = (hermione) => {
hermione.on(hermione.events.TEST_PASS, async (test) => {
console.log(test.history);
});
};
Allows to use a custom
http/
https/
http2 agent to make requests. Default value is
null (it means that will be used default http-agent from got).
Allows to set custom headers to pass into every webdriver request. These headers aren't passed into browser request. Read more about this option in wdio. Default value is
null.
Allows to intercept HTTP request options before a WebDriver request is made. Default value is
null. If function is passed then it takes
RequestOptions as the first argument and should return modified
RequestOptions. Example:
(RequestOptions) => RequestOptions
Allows to intercept HTTP response object after a WebDriver response has arrived. Default value is
null. If function is passed then it takes
Response (original response object) as the first and
RequestOptions as the second argument. Should return modified
Response. Example:
(Response, RequestOptions) => Response
Whether it does require SSL certificate to be valid. Default value is
null (it means that will be used default value from wdio).
Cloud service username. Default value is
null.
Cloud service access key or secret key. Default value is
null.
Ability to choose different datacenters for run in cloud service. Default value is
null.
Ability to run headless browser in cloud service. Default value is
null.
Turn webdriver debug mode on. Default value is
false.
Extra options for
mocha which are passed to
mocha.setup. See Mocha documentation for the list of options. Default values are:
mochaOpts: {
slow: 10000, // If test execution time is greater than this value, then the test is slow.
timeout: 60000 // timeout for test execution.
}
A context which will be available in tests via method
hermione.ctx:
ctx: {
foo: 'bar'
}
it('awesome test', function() {
console.log(hermione.ctx); // {foo: 'bar'}
});
Recommendation: use
ctx in your tests in favor of global variables.
Session would be rejected if test has been faile with error message which matches to specified patterns:
patternsOnReject: [
/some-pattern/,
'other-pattern'
]
Hermione runs all tests in subprocesses in order to decrease the main process CPU usage. This options defines the numbers of subprocesses to start for running tests. Default value is
1.
The maximum number of tests to be run in one worker before it will be restarted.
By default,
hermione will run all browsers simultaneously. Sometimes (i.e. when using cloud services, such as SauceLabs) you have to limit the amount of browsers that can be run at the same time. This option effectively limits how many browsers
hermione will try to run in parallel. Default value is
Infinity.
Ability to set file extensions, which hermione will search on the file system. Default value is
[.js].
Hermione plugins are commonly used to extend built-in functionality. For example, html-reporter and hermione-safari-commands.
A plugin is a module that exports a single function. The function has two arguments:
Plugins will be loaded before
hermione runs tests.
It's strongly recommended to name
hermione plugins with the
hermione- prefix. This makes searching for user plugins very simple.
If a plugin name starts with
hermione-, then the prefix can be ommited in the configuration file. If two modules with names
hermione-some-module and
some-module are specified, the module with the prefix will have higher priority.
For example:
// .hermione.conf.js
// ...
plugins: {
'my-cool-plugin': {
param: 'value'
}
}
// ...
// hermione-my-cool-plugin/index.js
module.exports = function(hermione, opts) {
hermione.on(hermione.events.RUNNER_START, function(runner) {
return setUp(hermione.config, opts.param); // config can be mutated
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.RUNNER_END, function() {
return tearDown();
});
}
Properties of the
hermione object
|Property name
|Description
config
|Config that is used in the test runner. Can be mutated.
events
|Events list for subscription.
Available events which are triggered in the main process
|Event
|Description
INIT
|Will be triggered before any job start (
run or
readTests). If handler returns a promise then job will start only after the promise will be resolved. Emitted only once no matter how many times job will be performed.
BEFORE_FILE_READ
|Will be triggered on test files parsing before reading the file. The handler accepts data object with
file,
browser (browser id string),
hermione (helper which will be available in test file) and
testParser (
TestParserAPI object) fields.
AFTER_FILE_READ
|Will be triggered on test files parsing right after reading the file. The handler accepts data object with
file,
browser (browser id string) and
hermione (helper which will be available in test file) fields.
AFTER_TESTS_READ
|Will be triggered right after tests read via
readTests or
run methods with
TestCollection object.
RUNNER_START
|Will be triggered after worker farm initialization and before test execution. If a handler returns a promise, tests will be executed only after the promise is resolved. The handler accepts an instance of a runner as the first argument. You can use this instance to emit and subscribe to any other available events.
RUNNER_END
|Will be triggered after test execution and before worker farm ends. If a handler returns a promise, worker farm will be ended only after the promise is resolved. The handler accepts an object with tests execution statistics.
NEW_WORKER_PROCESS
|Will be triggered after new subprocess is spawned. The handler accepts a restricted process object with only
send method.
SESSION_START
|Will be triggered after browser session initialization. If a handler returns a promise, tests will be executed only after the promise is resolved. The handler accepts an instance of webdriverIO as the first argument and an object with a browser identifier as the second.
SESSION_END
|Will be triggered after the browser session ends. If a handler returns a promise, tests will be executed only after the promise is resolved. The handler accepts an instance of webdriverIO as the first argument and an object with a browser identifier as the second.
BEGIN
|Will be triggered before test execution, but after all the runners are initialized.
END
|Will be triggered just before
RUNNER_END event. The handler accepts a stats of tests execution.
SUITE_BEGIN
|Test suite is about to execute.
SUITE_END
|Test suite execution is finished.
TEST_BEGIN
|Test is about to execute.
TEST_END
|Test execution is finished.
TEST_PASS
|Test passed.
TEST_FAIL
|Test failed.
TEST_PENDING
|Test is skipped.
RETRY
|Test failed but went to retry.
ERROR
|Generic (no tests) errors.
INFO
|Reserved.
WARNING
|Reserved.
EXIT
|Will be triggered when SIGTERM is received (for example, Ctrl + C). The handler can return a promise.
Available events which are triggered in subprocesses
|Event
|Description
BEFORE_FILE_READ
|Will be triggered on test files parsing before reading the file. The handler accepts data object with
file,
browser (browser id string),
hermione (helper which will be available in test file) and
testParser (
TestParserAPI object) fields.
AFTER_FILE_READ
|Will be triggered on test files parsing right after reading the file. The handler accepts data object with
file,
browser (browser id string) and
hermione (helper which will be available in test file) fields.
AFTER_TESTS_READ
|Will be triggered right after tests read each time some file is being reading during test run.
NEW_BROWSER
|Will be triggered after new browser instance created. The handler accepts an instance of webdriverIO as the first argument and an object with a browser identifier and version as the second.
UPDATE_REFERENCE
|Will be triggered after updating reference image.
REMARK!
Events which are triggered in the main process and subprocesses can not share information between each other, for example:
module.exports = (hermione) => {
let flag = false;
hermione.on(hermione.events.RUNNER_START, () => {
flag = true;
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.NEW_BROWSER, () => {
// outputs `false`, because `NEW_BROWSER` event was triggered in a subprocess,
// but `RUNNER_START` was not
console.log(flag);
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.RUNNER_END, () => {
// outputs `true`
console.log(flag);
});
};
But you can solve such problem this way:
module.exports = (hermione, opts) => {
hermione.on(hermione.events.RUNNER_START, () => {
opts.flag = true;
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.NEW_BROWSER, () => {
// outputs `true`, because properties in a config (variable `opts` is a part of a config)
// which have raw data types are passed to subprocesses after `RUNNER_START` event
console.log(opts.flag);
});
};
Besides, you have the ability to intercept events in plugins and translate them to other events:
module.exports = (hermione) => {
hermione.intercept(hermione.events.TEST_FAIL, ({event, data}) => {
const test = Object.create(data);
test.pending = true;
test.skipReason = 'intercepted failure';
return {event: hermione.events.TEST_PENDING, data: test};
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.TEST_FAIL, (test) => {
// this event handler will never be called
});
hermione.on(hermione.evenst.TEST_PENDING, (test) => {
// this event handler will always be called instead of 'TEST_FAIL' one
});
};
If for some reason interceptor should not translate passed event to another one you can return the same object or some falsey value:
module.exports = (hermione) => {
hermione.intercept(hermione.events.TEST_FAIL, ({event, data}) => {
return {event, data};
// return;
// return null;
// return false;
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.TEST_FAIL, (test) => {
// this event handler will be called as usual because interceptor does not change event
});
};
If for some reason interceptor should ignore passed event and do not translate it to any other listeners you can return an empty object:
module.exports = (hermione) => {
hermione.intercept(hermione.events.TEST_FAIL, ({event, data}) => {
return {};
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.TEST_FAIL, (test) => {
// this event handler will NEVER be called because interceptor ignores it
});
};
The above feature can be used to delay triggering of some events, for example:
module.exports = (hermione) => {
const intercepted = [];
hermione.intercept(hermione.events.TEST_FAIL, ({event, data}) => {
intercepted.push({event, data});
return {};
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.END, () => {
intercepted.forEach(({event, data}) => hermione.emit(event, data));
});
};
Available events which can be intercepted
|Event
SUITE_BEGIN
SUITE_END
TEST_BEGIN
TEST_END
TEST_PASS
TEST_FAIL
RETRY
Runner has a method
registerWorkers which register plugin's code for parallel execution in Hermione's worker farm. The method accepts parameters
workerFilepath (string, absolute path),
exportedMethods (array of string) and return object which contains async functions with names from
exportedMethods. File with path
workerFilepath should export object which contains async functions with names from
exportedMethods.
Example
// plugin code
let workers;
module.exports = (hermione) => {
hermione.on(hermione.events.RUNNER_START, async (runner) => {
const workerFilepath = require.resolve('./worker');
const exportedMethods = ['foo'];
workers = runner.registerWorkers(workerFilepath, exportedMethods);
// outputs `FOO_RUNNER_START`
console.log(await workers.foo('RUNNER_START'));
});
hermione.on(hermione.events.RUNNER_END, async () => {
// outputs `FOO_RUNNER_END`
console.log(await workers.foo('RUNNER_END'));
});
};
// worker.js
module.exports = {
foo: async function(event) {
return 'FOO_' + event;
}
};
Prepare the browser session before tests are run. For example, add custom user commands.
prepareBrowser: function(browser) {
browser.addCommand('commandName', require('./path/to/commands/commandName.js'));
}
The
browser argument is a
WebdriverIO session.
Configuration data can be changed depending on extra conditions in the
prepareEnvironment function.
hermione --help
shows the following
Usage: hermione [options] [paths...]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --config <path> path to configuration file
-r, --reporter <reporter> test reporters
-b, --browser <browser> run tests only in specified browser
-s, --set <set> run tests only in the specified set
--require <module> require a module before running hermione
--grep <grep> run only tests matching the pattern
--update-refs update screenshot references or gather them if they do not exist ("assertView" command)
--inspect [inspect] nodejs inspector on [=[host:]port]
--inspect-brk [inspect-brk] nodejs inspector with break at the start
-h, --help output usage information
For example,
hermione --config ./config.js --reporter flat --browser firefox --grep name
Note. All CLI options override config values.
You can choose
flat or
plain reporter by option
-r, --reporter. Default is
flat.
flat – all information about failed and retried tests would be grouped by browsers at the end of the report.
plain – information about fails and retries would be placed after each test.
Using
--require option you can load external modules, which exists in your local machine, before running hermione. This is useful for:
--require ts-node/register) or Babel via @babel/register (using
--require @babel/register);
Be sure to update fileExtensions apropriately, if you are planning to import anything other than
.js.
All options can also be overridden via command-line flags or environment variables. Priorities are the following:
A command-line option has the highest priority. It overrides the environment variable and config file value.
An environment variable has second priority. It overrides the config file value.
A config file value has the lowest priority.
If there isn't a command-line option, environment variable or config file option specified, the default is used.
To override a config setting with a CLI option, convert the full option path to
--kebab-case. For example, if you want to run tests against a different base URL, call:
hermione path/to/mytest.js --base-url http://example.com
To change the number of sessions for Firefox (assuming you have a browser with the
firefox id in the config):
hermione path/to/mytest.js --browsers-firefox-sessions-per-browser 7
To override a setting with an environment variable, convert its full path to
snake_case and add the
hermione_ prefix. The above examples can be rewritten to use environment variables instead of CLI options:
hermione_base_url=http://example.com hermione path/to/mytest.js
hermione_browsers_firefox_sessions_per_browser=7 hermione path/to/mytest.js
Skip the browsers specified in the config by passing the browser IDs. Multiple browser IDs should be separated by commas (spaces after commas are allowed).
For example,
HERMIONE_SKIP_BROWSERS=ie10,ie11 hermione
Specify sets to run using the environment variable as an alternative to using the CLI option
--set.
For example,
HERMIONE_SETS=desktop,touch hermione
In order to understand what is going on in the test step by step, there is a debug mode. You can run tests in this mode using these options: --inspect and --inspect-brk. The difference between them is that the second one stops before executing the code.
Example:
hermione path/to/mytest.js --inspect
Note: In the debugging mode, only one worker is started and all tests are performed only in it.
Use this mode with option
sessionsPerBrowser=1 in order to debug tests one at a time.
With the API, you can use Hermione programmatically in your scripts or build tools.
const Hermione = require('hermione');
const hermione = new Hermione(config);
Object|String – Configuration object or path to the configuration file that will be read relative to
process.cwd.
hermione.init().done();
Initializes hermione instance, load all plugins ans so on.
hermione.run(testPaths, options)
.then((success) => process.exit(success ? 0 : 1))
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e.stack);
process.exit(1);
})
.done();
String[]|TestCollection – Paths to tests relative to
process.cwd. Also accepts test collection returned by
readTests.
Object
String[] – Test result reporters.
String[] – Browsers to run tests in.
String[]– Sets to run tests in.
RegExp – Pattern that defines which tests to run.
hermione.addTestToRun(test, browser);
Adds test to the current run.
Test – Test to run.
String – Browser to run test in.
Returns
false if current run is ended or cancelled,
true otherwise.
hermione.readTests(testPaths, options).done();
String[] – Paths to tests relative to
process.cwd.
Object:
String[] – Read tests only for the specified browsers.
Boolean – flag to disable events emitting while reading tests; default is
false.
String|Glob|Array<String|Glob> - patterns to exclude paths from the test search.
Returns promise which resolves to the instance of
TestCollection initialized by parsed tests
hermione.isFailed();
Returns
true or
false depending on whether there has been an error or a test fail while running tests; can be useful in plugins to
determine current Hermione status.
hermione.isWorker();
Returns
true or
false depending on whether you call the method in one of the workers or in the master process; can be useful in plugins to share some code execution between the master process and its workers, for example:
// implementation of some plugin
module.exports = (hermione) => {
if (hermione.isWorker()) {
// do some stuff only in workers
} else {
// do some stuff only in the master process
}
};
hermione.halt(error, [timeout=60000ms]);
Method for abnormal termination of the test run in case of a terminal error. If process fails to gracefully shutdown in
timeout milliseconds, it would be forcibly terminated (unless
timeout is explicitly set to
0).
TestCollection object is returned by
hermione.readTests method.
TestCollection API:
getBrowsers() — returns list of browsers for which there are tests in collection.
mapTests(browserId, (test, browserId) => ...) - maps over tests for passed browser. If first argument (
browserId) is omitted then method will map over tests for all browsers.
sortTests(browserId, (currentTest, nextTest) => ...) - sorts over tests for passed browser. If first argument (
browserId) is omitted then method will sort over tests for all browsers.
eachTest(browserId, (test, browserId) => ...) - iterates over tests for passed browser. If first argument (
browserId) is omitted then method will iterate over tests for all browsers.
eachTestByVersion(browserId, (test, browserId, version) => ...) - iterates over tests and over browser versions for passed browser. Implicitly sets browser version for each test in
browserVersion property.
disableAll([browserId]) - disables all tests. Disables tests for specific browser if
browserId passed. Returns current test collection instance.
enableAll([browserId]) - enables all previously disabled tests. Enables tests for specific browser if
browserId passed. Returns current test collection instance.
disableTest(fullTitle, [browserId]) - disables test with passed full title. Disables test only in specific browser if
browserId passed. Returns current test collection instance.
enableTest(fullTitle, [browserId]) - enables test with passed full title. Enables test only in specific browser if
browserId passed. Returns current test collection instance.
getRootSuite(browserId) - returns root suite for passed browser. Returns
undefined if there are no tests in collection for passed browser.
eachRootSuite((root, browserId) => ...) - iterates over all root suites in collection which have some tests.
TestParserAPI object is emitted on
BEFORE_FILE_READ event. It provides the ability to customize test parsing process.
Adds controller to
hermione object in test files.
name - controller name
methods - an object with names as keys and callbacks as values describing controller methods. Each callback will be called on corresponding test or suite.
Example:
// in plugin
hermione.on(hermione.events.BEFORE_FILE_READ, ({file, browser, testParser}) => {
testParser.setController('logger', {
log: function(prefix) {
console.log(`${prefix}: Just parsed ${this.fullTitle()} from file ${file} for browser ${browser}`);
}
});
});
// in test file
describe('foo', () => {
hermione.logger.log('some-prefix');
it('bar', function() {
// ...
});
});
Note: controller will be removed as soon as current file will be parsed
Parser events list for subscription.
Available events which are triggered in the TestParserAPI
|Event
|Description
TEST
|Will be triggered on test parsing. The handler accepts test instance.
SUITE
|Will be triggered on suite parsing. The handler accepts suite instance.
HOOK
|Will be triggered on hook parsing. The handler accepts hook instance.
Example:
// in plugin
hermione.on(hermione.events.BEFORE_FILE_READ, ({testParser}) => {
testParser.on(testParser.events.TEST, (test) => {
console.log('my awesome test:', test);
});
});