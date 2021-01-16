heresy

Don't simulate the DOM. Be the DOM.

React-like Custom Elements via the V1 API built-in extends. Also available for SSR.

V1 Breaking Changes

Please be sure you understand the breaking changes landed in lighterhtml.

What is this heresy ?

This project is some sort of answer to these major trends:

believing you cannot have tiny APIs which are able to compete with most famous frameworks

believing custom elements are not cool enough to compete with such frameworks

believing the built-in extends of custom elements are unnecessary or not useful at all

Borrowing concepts and patterns from various libraries, heresy enables custom elements as you've never seen before:

declarative UI (i.e. <Component class=${...}><Section .dataset=${{...}}/></Component> ) without needing JSX transformations or tooling at all

) without needing JSX transformations or tooling at all locally scoped custom elements to avoid name clashing and make components reusable in any context, similarly to what you can do with React components

automatic component name definition passed through the optional Component.style(...selectors) to inject related styles only once per definition

to inject related styles only once per definition automatic handleEvent pattern so that you can forget the unnecessary overhead of this.method = this.method.bind(this)

out of the box lifecycle events, such as oninit(event) , onconnected(event) , ondisconnected(event) or onattributechanged(event) , so that you can skip the ugly attributeChangedCallback and other unintuitive callbacks right away (but still use them if you like)

, , or , so that you can skip the ugly and other unintuitive callbacks right away (but still use them if you like) out of the box observedAttributes and booleanAttributes behavior, borrowed directly from HyperHTMLElement Class

and behavior, borrowed directly from HyperHTMLElement Class automatic, smart component initializer via Component.new() that avoids all the quirks related to the initialization of custom elements and built-ins

that avoids all the quirks related to the initialization of custom elements and built-ins an ever available comp.is string (you won't believe it's not always an attribute if created procedurally via a registered class)

string (you won't believe it's not always an attribute if created procedurally via a registered class) automatic, lazy this.html and this.svg template literal tags, to populate a component's content within its optionally, locally scoped defined elements

and template literal tags, to populate a component's content within its optionally, locally scoped defined elements provides a simplified way to target rendered nodes through the React-like ref() utility

utility hooks implemented via render({useState, ...}) definition. If a render has an argument, it will contain all hooks exported from augmentor. Import createContext from heresy, to be able to use render({useContext}) . Import defineHook to create custom hooks.

Custom hooks

It is possible to define your own hooks through the defineHook(name, fn) utility.

import {defineHook} from 'heresy' ; defineHook( 'useCounter' , ({useRef}) => () => { const counter = useRef( 0 ); return counter.current++; }); const Comp = { extends : 'span' , render({useCounter}) { const count = useCounter(); this .textContent = count; } };

Please note that name must be unique, so if you'd like to be sure there won't ever be conflicts, use a Symbol instead of a string.

import {defineHook} from 'heresy' ; const uso = Symbol (); defineHook(uso, ({useState}) => () => { const [current, update] = useState({}); return [current, state => { update({...current, ...state}); }]; }); const Comp = { extends : 'p' , render({[uso]: useStateObject}) { const [state, update] = useStateObject(); } };

Usage in a nutshell

A component can be defined through both classes or raw object literals.

const literal = { name : 'Item' , extends : 'li' , render() { this .html `my name is ${ this .props.name} ` ; } }; class Item extends HTMLLiElement { static name = 'Item' ; static tagName = 'li' ; render() { this .html `my name is ${ this .props.name} ` ; } }

While both the name and tag it represents, can be defined within the class or object, it's rather suggested to pre-define at least the tag it's going to represent, but not the name.

const literal = { extends : 'li' , render() { this .html `my name is ${ this .props.name} ` ; } }; define( 'Item' , literal);

Alternatively, it is possible to not include name and tag, defining these via the Comp:tag or Comp<tag> convention.

class Item extends HTMLLiElement { render() { this .html `my name is ${ this .props.name} ` ; } } define( 'MyItem<li>' , Item); define( 'MyItem:li' , Item);

Which tag ?

The beauty and power of the built-in extends of custom elements is that you can literally represent any tag you want/need.

However, if you'd like to simply extend a non-standard tag, you can always fall back to the element tag kind, which will extend HTMLElement , and represent the component through its retrieved <hyphen-ized-heresy> name.

const Component = { extends : 'element' , onconnected() { console .log( this .outerHTML); } }; class Component extends HTMLElement { static get tagName() { return 'element' ; } onconnected() { console .log( this .outerHTML); } }; const MyElement = heresy.define( 'MyElement' , Component); document .body.appendChild(MyElement.new());

Local components in a nutshell

While define(...) will use the global registry to define the specific declarative name, making it a good practice to namespace it (i.e. FWDatePicker , StencilForm etc.), it is possible to define local components through the usage of includes , also aliased as contains .

Such a list will still pass through the registry, so that local components are fully valid custom elements that never name-clash with anything else, so that it's easier to split complex components into various sub-modules and only define their main container globally.

The following example has been rewritten with extra details and is live on codepen.

import {define, ref, render, html} from 'heresy' ; import {User, Pass} from './form/ui.js' ; import {validate, switchPage} from './form/utils.js' ; const Form = { extends : 'form' , includes : {User, Pass}, oninit() { this .user = ref(); this .addEventListener( 'submit' , this ); }, onsubmit(event) { event.preventDefault(); if (validate( this .user.current, this .pass.current)) fetch( '/log-in' ).then(switchPage).catch( console .error); }, render() { this .html ` <label>Your name: <User ref= ${ this .user} name="user"></label> <label>Your pass: <Pass ref= ${ref( this , 'pass' )} name="pass"></label> ` ; } }; define( 'SiteLogin' , Form); render( document .body, html` < SiteLogin /> ` );

The includes or contains property, if present, must be a map of "Name": Component pairs, where the name could also define the tag type, like it does with define(...) .

In the previous example both User and Pass are components extending input , so that the tag name is not necessary, but {"User<button>": User} , or {"User:button": User} , would eventually be valid as a local component.

How can components be local?

The main difference with local components is that their registry name gets polluted with a unique identifier, so that instead of <input is="user-heresy"> the outcome would be <input is="user-xxx-heresy"> . The unique identifier in between ( xxx ) is added in cases where a component can be defined or used together with many other components, so that name clashing won't ever be an issue.

Class and object API summary

A similar example is live in Code Pen.

import {define, html, render} from 'heresy' ; class MyButton extends HTMLButtonElement { static get name() { return 'MyButton' ; } static get tagName() { return 'button' ; } static style(MyButton) { return ` ${MyButton} { border: 2px solid black; }` } static get booleanAttributes() { return [ 'checked' ]; } static get mappedAttributes() { return [ 'data' ]; } static get observedAttributes() { return [ 'name' , 'age' ]; } oninit(event) {} onconnected(event) {} ondisconnected(event) {} onattributechanged(event = {attributeName, oldValue, newValue}) {} render() { this .html `Click ${ this .props.name} !` ; } handleEvent(event) {} get is () {} } const Generic = { name : 'Generic' , extends : 'element' , style(selector) {}, observedAttributes : [], booleanAttributes : [], oninit() {} }; define(MyButton); define( 'MyButton<button>' , MyButton); render( document .body, html` < MyButton props = ${{name: 'Magic' } } />` ); setTimeout( () => console .log( document .body.innerHTML));

Compatibility

The test page uses and describes a few techniques to address all browsers, from IE9 to latest evergreen.

The following list describes the heresy's compatibility break down:

IE9 and IE10 might need an Object.freeze patch, to avoid breaking on frozen template literals when passed to polyfilled WeakMaps. The patch checks for the existence of WeakMap , hence it's completely safe for any modern browser, including IE11.

patch, to avoid breaking on frozen template literals when passed to polyfilled WeakMaps. The patch checks for the existence of , hence it's completely safe for any modern browser, including IE11. old Edge and all IE might need a Custom Elements polyfill upfront. In this case the famous document-register-element would be the suggested choice, since it patches built-ins right away, too.

Safari and WebKit have an understandable but pretty stubborn position regarding built-in elements, so that a 1K polyfill is needed in case you target Safari and WebKit.

you don't need a polyfill for Safari if you only extend element , but you'll miss out 90% of the fun with programming through built-in extends

Broader wider compatibility in a nutshell

< script > this .WeakMap||! function ( O,f ) {f=O.freeze;O.freeze= function ( o ) { return 'raw' in o?o:f(o)}}( Object ); </ script > < script > this .customElements|| document .write( '<script src="https://unpkg.com/document-register-element"><\x2fscript>' ); </ script > < script defer src = "https://unpkg.com/@ungap/custom-elements-builtin" > </ script >

Alternatively, you can use this minified version to never download the Safari-only polyfill.

< script > if ( this .customElements) try {customElements.define( 'built-in' , document .createElement( 'p' ).constructor,{ 'extends' : 'p' })} catch (a){ document .write( '<script src="//unpkg.com/@ungap/custom-elements-builtin"><' + '/script>' )} else document .write( '<script src="//unpkg.com/document-register-element"><' + '/script>' ); </ script >

Concept

Custom Elements built-ins are likely the best thing we have to build components the way we want to.

Instead of using a non standard indirection as JSX is, we can use the power of domtagger, the hyperHTML and lighterhtml tag engine, to replace once any <DefinedElement /> with or without nested nodes.

The Custom Elements V1 API provides enough primitives to intercept any sort of attribute (i.e. the props in the example), but also react to events such connectedCallback or disconnectedCallback and attributeChangedCallback .

Mixed up with built-in extends in a way that any component is a real thing on the DOM instead of a facade of itself, heresy makes the creation of apps, from simple to complex, a no-brainer: define the content through this.html or this.svg and that's it.

When any class is defined, it's not just necessarily a useless HTMLElement , it can be pretty much any kind of element.

The following example is live in Code Pen.

import {define, ref, html, render} from 'heresy' ; define( class Div extends HTMLDivElement { static get name() { return 'Div' ; } static get tagName() { return 'div' ; } }); define( 'P<p>' , class extends HTMLParagraphElement {}); define( 'H1<h1>' , class extends HTMLHeadingElement {}); const refs = {}; refs.div = ref(); render( document .body, html` < Div ref = ${refs.div} > < H1 ref = ${ref(refs, 'h1' )} >Hello there </ H1 > < P > This is how custom elements look via heresy. </ P > < P > Isn't this awesome? </ P > </ Div > ` ); console .log(refs.h1.current);

Local components live example

You can see the following example live.

export default class extends HTMLParagraphElement { static get tagName() { return 'p' ; } oninit() { console .log( this .outerHTML); } }; import P from './p.js' ; export default { extends : 'div' , includes : {P}, render() { this .html `<P>first</P>` ; } }; import P from './p.js' ; export default { extends : 'div' , includes : {P}, render() { this .html `<P>second</P>` ; } }; const {define, render, html} = heresy; import First from './first.js' ; import Second from './second.js' ; const Div = define( 'Div' , { extends : 'div' , includes : {First, Second}, render() { this .html `<First/><Second/>` ; } }); render( document .body, html` < Div /> ` );

CSS - The components style precedence

Components are defined once per kind, and the styles of local components are appended live before the outer component, giving it the ability to force extra styles when needed, or improve the specificity for a specific component/style when used within some other.

const Div = define( 'Div' , { extends : 'div' , includes : {First, Second}, style(Div, First, Second) { return ` ${Div} { font-size: 16px; } ${Div} > ${First} { padding: 0; } ${Div} ${Second} { font-weight: smaller; } ` ; console .log([Div, First, Second].join( ', ' )); }, render() { this .html `<First/><Second/>` ; } });

You can see what the style(...) receives reading the console in this live demo.

CSS - How to query or style all globally defined components

Every global built-in extend will have a -heresy suffix to ensure both that the Custom Element can be registered, but also grant a common pattern to reach components.

* [is$='-heresy'] :hover { opacity : . 8 ; } tag [is='specific-heresy'] { display : block; }

CSS - How to query or style local components

When components are defined locally, there will be an incremental number between the component name and the -heresy suffix.

Instead of addressing a specific suffix, it is instead suggested to address the known prefix.

tag [is^='my-button-'] { display : block; }

Project Showcases

