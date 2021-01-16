Don't simulate the DOM. Be the DOM.
React-like Custom Elements via the V1 API built-in extends. Also available for SSR.
Please be sure you understand the breaking changes landed in lighterhtml.
This project is some sort of answer to these major trends:
Borrowing concepts and patterns from various libraries, heresy enables custom elements as you've never seen before:
<Component class=${...}><Section .dataset=${{...}}/></Component>) without needing JSX transformations or tooling at all
Component.style(...selectors) to inject related styles only once per definition
this.method = this.method.bind(this)
oninit(event),
onconnected(event),
ondisconnected(event) or
onattributechanged(event), so that you can skip the ugly
attributeChangedCallback and other unintuitive callbacks right away (but still use them if you like)
observedAttributes and
booleanAttributes behavior, borrowed directly from HyperHTMLElement Class
Component.new() that avoids all the quirks related to the initialization of custom elements and built-ins
comp.is string (you won't believe it's not always an attribute if created procedurally via a registered class)
this.html and
this.svg template literal tags, to populate a component's content within its optionally, locally scoped defined elements
ref() utility
render({useState, ...}) definition. If a render has an argument, it will contain all hooks exported from augmentor. Import
createContext from heresy, to be able to use
render({useContext}). Import
defineHook to create custom hooks.
It is possible to define your own hooks through the
defineHook(name, fn) utility.
import {defineHook} from 'heresy';
defineHook('useCounter', ({useRef}) => () => {
const counter = useRef(0);
return counter.current++;
});
// using the useCounter in a render
const Comp = {
extends: 'span',
render({useCounter}) {
const count = useCounter();
this.textContent = count;
}
};
Please note that name must be unique, so if you'd like to be sure there won't ever be conflicts, use a
Symbol instead of a string.
import {defineHook} from 'heresy';
const uso = Symbol();
defineHook(uso, ({useState}) => () => {
const [current, update] = useState({});
return [current, state => {
update({...current, ...state});
}];
});
const Comp = {
extends: 'p',
render({[uso]: useStateObject}) {
const [state, update] = useStateObject();
// do something with the state
}
};
A component can be defined through both classes or raw object literals.
// <Item props=${{name}} />
// as object literal
const literal = {
name: 'Item',
extends: 'li', // will extends li constructor
render() {
this.html`my name is ${this.props.name}`;
}
};
// as class
class Item extends HTMLLiElement {
static name = 'Item'; // necessary if code gets transpiled
static tagName = 'li'; // necessary to indicate the kind
render() {
this.html`my name is ${this.props.name}`;
}
}
While both the name and tag it represents, can be defined within the class or object, it's rather suggested to pre-define at least the tag it's going to represent, but not the name.
const literal = {
extends: 'li',
render() { this.html`my name is ${this.props.name}`; }
};
// in this way it's possible to define the name only via
define('Item', literal);
Alternatively, it is possible to not include name and tag, defining these via the
Comp:tag or
Comp<tag> convention.
class Item extends HTMLLiElement {
render() { this.html`my name is ${this.props.name}`; }
}
define('MyItem<li>', Item);
// OR
define('MyItem:li', Item);
The beauty and power of the built-in extends of custom elements is that you can literally represent any tag you want/need.
However, if you'd like to simply extend a non-standard tag, you can always fall back to the
element tag kind, which will extend
HTMLElement, and represent the component through its retrieved
<hyphen-ized-heresy> name.
// either as object
const Component = {
extends: 'element',
onconnected() { console.log(this.outerHTML); }
};
// or as class
class Component extends HTMLElement {
static get tagName() { return 'element'; }
onconnected() { console.log(this.outerHTML); }
};
const MyElement = heresy.define('MyElement', Component);
document.body.appendChild(MyElement.new());
// in console: <my-element-heresy></my-element-heresy>
While
define(...) will use the global registry to define the specific declarative name, making it a good practice to namespace it (i.e.
FWDatePicker,
StencilForm etc.), it is possible to define local components through the usage of
includes, also aliased as
contains.
Such a list will still pass through the registry, so that local components are fully valid custom elements that never name-clash with anything else, so that it's easier to split complex components into various sub-modules and only define their main container globally.
The following example has been rewritten with extra details and is live on codepen.
import {define, ref, render, html} from 'heresy';
import {User, Pass} from './form/ui.js';
import {validate, switchPage} from './form/utils.js';
const Form = {
extends: 'form',
includes: {User, Pass},
oninit() {
// refs can be declared upfront or inline (see render)
this.user = ref();
this.addEventListener('submit', this);
},
onsubmit(event) {
event.preventDefault();
if (validate(this.user.current, this.pass.current))
fetch('/log-in').then(switchPage).catch(console.error);
},
// render is invoked automatically on connected
// if no connected, or callback is explicitly defined
render() {
this.html`
<label>Your name: <User ref=${this.user} name="user"></label>
<label>Your pass: <Pass ref=${ref(this, 'pass')} name="pass"></label>
`;
}
};
define('SiteLogin', Form);
render(document.body, html`<SiteLogin/>`);
The
includes or
contains property, if present, must be a map of
"Name": Component pairs, where the name could also define the tag type, like it does with
define(...).
In the previous example both
User and
Pass are components extending
input, so that the tag name is not necessary, but
{"User<button>": User}, or
{"User:button": User}, would eventually be valid as a local component.
The main difference with local components is that their registry name gets polluted with a unique identifier, so that instead of
<input is="user-heresy"> the outcome would be
<input is="user-xxx-heresy">. The unique identifier in between (
xxx) is added in cases where a component can be defined or used together with many other components, so that name clashing won't ever be an issue.
A similar example is live in Code Pen.
import {define, html, render} from 'heresy';
// classes or objects, to define components, are the same
class MyButton extends HTMLButtonElement {
// (optional) static fields to define the component/class name or tag
// use define('MyButton:button', MyButton); if you want to avoid this
static get name() { return 'MyButton'; }
static get tagName() { return 'button'; }
// (optional) static callback to style components (once per definition)
// when there are local components, it will receive also these
// in definition order
static style(MyButton) {
// the component could be scoped so that
// to be sure the selector is the right one
// always use the received component to define its styles
return `${MyButton} {
border: 2px solid black;
}`
}
// (optional) attributes that can either be true or false once accessed
// reflected on the DOM as either present, or not
static get booleanAttributes() { return ['checked']; }
// (optional) store any value directly and dispatch `on${name}` on changes
static get mappedAttributes() { return ['data']; }
// if `ondata(event){}` is defined, event.detail will have the new value
// (optional) native Custom Elements behavior with changes dispatched
// through the onattributechanged callback
static get observedAttributes() { return ['name', 'age']; }
// (optional) event driven initialization that will happen only once
// the ideal constructor substitute for any sort of one-off init
// this is triggered only once the component goes live, never before *
// * unless explicitly dispatched, of course
oninit(event) {}
// (optional) event driven lifecycle methods, added automatically when
// no Custom Elements native methods such as connectedCallback, and others
// have been explicitly set as methods
onconnected(event) {}
ondisconnected(event) {}
onattributechanged(event = {attributeName, oldValue, newValue}) {}
// (optional) populate this custom element content
// if the signature has at least one argument,
// as in render({useState, ...}),
// the render will be bound automatically
// with hooks capabilities
render() {
// this.html or this.svg are provided automatically
this.html`Click ${this.props.name}!`;
}
// (optional) automatically defined to trigger
// this[`on${event.type}`](event);
handleEvent(event) {}
// (optional) automatically defined to return this.getAttribute('is')
get is () {}
}
// components can be defined both as classes or objects
const Generic = {
// both name and extends are optional
// if defined via define('Name:extends', object)
name: 'Generic',
extends: 'element', // or div, p, etc
// statics are defined on the derived class
style(selector) {},
observedAttributes: [],
booleanAttributes: [],
// all other events supported too
oninit() {}
};
// define the custom element via class (requires static name and tagName)
define(MyButton);
// or define the custom element via Component:tag
define('MyButton<button>', MyButton);
// populate some node
render(document.body, html`<MyButton props=${{name: 'Magic'}} />`);
setTimeout(() => console.log(document.body.innerHTML));
// <button is='my-button-heresy'>Click Magic!</button>
The test page uses and describes a few techniques to address all browsers, from IE9 to latest evergreen.
The following list describes the heresy's compatibility break down:
Object.freeze patch, to avoid breaking on frozen template literals when passed to polyfilled WeakMaps. The patch checks for the existence of
WeakMap, hence it's completely safe for any modern browser, including IE11.
element, but you'll miss out 90% of the fun with programming through built-in extends
<script>
// Patch for IE9 and IE10 (browsers with no WeakMap)
// frozen template literals cannot be addressed by common WeakMap polyfills
// this patch avoid Object.freeze to break when template literals are passed to WeakMaps
this.WeakMap||!function(O,f){f=O.freeze;O.freeze=function(o){return 'raw' in o?o:f(o)}}(Object);
</script>
<script>
// Patch for all IE, Edge, and older browsers without customElements
// completely ignored/irrelevant for any other modern browser
// https://github.com/WebReflection/document-register-element
this.customElements||document.write(
'<script src="https://unpkg.com/document-register-element"><\x2fscript>'
);
</script>
<script defer src="https://unpkg.com/@ungap/custom-elements-builtin">/*
1K Patch for Safari/WebKit
https://github.com/ungap/custom-elements-builtin
*/</script>
Alternatively, you can use this minified version to never download the Safari-only polyfill.
<script>if(this.customElements)try{customElements.define('built-in',document.createElement('p').constructor,{'extends':'p'})}catch(a){document.write('<script src="//unpkg.com/@ungap/custom-elements-builtin"><'+'/script>')}else document.write('<script src="//unpkg.com/document-register-element"><'+'/script>');</script>
Custom Elements built-ins are likely the best thing we have to build components the way we want to.
Instead of using a non standard indirection as JSX is, we can use the power of domtagger, the hyperHTML and lighterhtml tag engine, to replace once any
<DefinedElement /> with or without nested nodes.
The Custom Elements V1 API provides enough primitives to intercept any sort of attribute (i.e. the
props in the example), but also react to events such
connectedCallback or
disconnectedCallback and
attributeChangedCallback.
Mixed up with built-in extends in a way that any component is a real thing on the DOM instead of a facade of itself, heresy makes the creation of apps, from simple to complex, a no-brainer: define the content through
this.html or
this.svg and that's it.
When any class is defined, it's not just necessarily a useless
HTMLElement, it can be pretty much any kind of element.
The following example is live in Code Pen.
import {define, ref, html, render} from 'heresy';
// a div
define(class Div extends HTMLDivElement {
static get name() { return 'Div'; }
static get tagName() { return 'div'; }
});
// a paragraph
define('P<p>', class extends HTMLParagraphElement {});
// a h1
define('H1<h1>', class extends HTMLHeadingElement {});
// render them all + ref example
const refs = {};
// refs can be created right away
refs.div = ref();
// or within the render
render(document.body, html`
<Div ref=${refs.div}>
<H1 ref=${ref(refs, 'h1')}>Hello there</H1>
<P>This is how custom elements look via heresy.</P>
<P>Isn't this awesome?</P>
</Div>
`);
console.log(refs.h1.current); // the H1 instance/node
You can see the following example live.
// p.js - could be an object too
export default class extends HTMLParagraphElement {
static get tagName() { return 'p'; }
oninit() {
console.log(this.outerHTML);
}
};
// first.js - it has a local P
import P from './p.js';
export default {
extends: 'div',
includes: {P}, // with its own definition
render() {
this.html`<P>first</P>`;
}
};
// second.js - it uses P again as local
import P from './p.js';
export default {
extends: 'div',
includes: {P}, // with its own definition
render() {
this.html`<P>second</P>`;
}
};
// index.js
const {define, render, html} = heresy;
import First from './first.js';
import Second from './second.js';
const Div = define('Div', {
extends: 'div',
includes: {First, Second},
render() {
this.html`<First/><Second/>`;
}
});
// either
render(document.body, html`<Div/>`);
// or even document.body.appendChild(Div.new());
Components are defined once per kind, and the styles of local components are appended live before the outer component, giving it the ability to force extra styles when needed, or improve the specificity for a specific component/style when used within some other.
const Div = define('Div', {
extends: 'div',
includes: {First, Second},
// will receive the selectors for self and included components
style(Div, First, Second) {
// since outer component style is injected after
// it is possible to eventually overwrite nested
// components through higher priority / specificity
return `
${Div} { font-size: 16px; }
${Div} > ${First} { padding: 0; }
${Div} ${Second} { font-weight: smaller; }
`;
console.log([Div, First, Second].join(', '));
},
render() {
this.html`<First/><Second/>`;
}
});
You can see what the
style(...) receives reading the console in this live demo.
Every global built-in extend will have a
-heresy suffix to ensure both that the Custom Element can be registered, but also grant a common pattern to reach components.
*[is$='-heresy']:hover {
opacity: .8;
}
/* ⚠ too specific: it does not work with local components */
tag[is='specific-heresy'] {
display: block;
}
When components are defined locally, there will be an incremental number between the component name and the
-heresy suffix.
Instead of addressing a specific suffix, it is instead suggested to address the known prefix.
/* ℹ usable for both globally registered and nested components */
tag[is^='my-button-'] {
display: block;
}
oninit,
onconnected,
ondisconnected, and
onattributechanged events out of the box
handleEvent paradigm out of the box
observedAttributes and
booleanAttributes do what everyone expects these to do
ref to simplify reaching nodes after render
render when the method is present and no
onconnected or
connectedCallback has been explicitly defined
style: selector => '...' so that there is no need to use Shadow DOM and the heavy polyfills related to it