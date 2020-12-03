Node.js module for converting Japanese Hiragana and Katakana script to, and from, Romaji using Hepburn romanisation.
Based partly on Takaaki Komura's kana2hepburn.
npm install hepburn
var hepburn = require("hepburn");
var romaji1 = hepburn.fromKana("ひらがな");
var romaji2 = hepburn.fromKana("カタカナ");
Converts a string containing Kana, either Hiragana or Katakana, to Romaji.
In this example
romaji1 will have the value
HIRAGANA,
romaji2 will have the value
KATAKANA.
var hiragana = hepburn.toHiragana("HIRAGANA");
Converts a string containing Romaji to Hiragana.
In this example
hiragana will have the value
ひらがな.
var katakana = hepburn.toKatakana("KATAKANA");
var tokyo = hepburn.toKatakana("TŌKYŌ");
Converts a string containing Romaji to Katakana.
In this example
katakana will have the value
カタカナ and
tokyo will have the value
トーキョー.
var cleaned = hepburn.cleanRomaji("SYUNNEI");
// cleaned === "SHUN'EI"
Cleans up a romaji string, changing old romaji forms into the more-modern Hepburn form (for further processing). Generally matches the style used by Wapro romaji. A larger guide to modern romaji conventions was used in building this method.
What this methods fixes:
hepburn.js file. For example "Eisyosai" becomes "Eishosai" and "Yoshihuji" becomes "Yoshifuji".
var hiragana = hepburn.splitKana("ひらがな");
var tokyo = hepburn.splitKana("トーキョー");
Splits a string containing Katakana or Hiragana into a syllables array.
In this example
hiragana will have the value
["ひ", "ら", "が", "な"] and
tokyo will have the value
["トー", "キョー"].
var tokyo = hepburn.splitRomaji("TŌKYŌ");
var pakkingu = hepburn.splitRomaji("PAKKINGU");
Splits a string containing Romaji into a syllables array.
In this example
tokyo will have the value
["TŌ", "KYŌ"] and
pakkingu will have the value
["PAK", "KI", "N", "GU"].
Returns
true if
string contains Hiragana.
Returns
true if
string contains Katakana.
Returns
true if
string contains any Kana.
Returns
true if
string contains any Kanji.
Run the unit tests with:
npm test
