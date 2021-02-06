Helpful Decorators For Typescript Projects

Installation

npm install helpful-decorators yarn add helpful-decorators

Usage

delay - Add setTimeout functionality to the method

import { delay } from 'helpful-decorators' ; class Test { @delay( 1000 ) method() { } }

debounce - Add debounce functionality to the method (options)

import { debounce } from 'helpful-decorators' ; class Test { @debounce( 1000 , options) method() { } }

throttle - Add throttle functionality to the method (options)

import { throttle } from 'helpful-decorators' ; class Test { @throttle( 1000 , options) method() { } }

once - Add once functionality to the method

import { once } from 'helpful-decorators' ; class Test { @once method() { } }

measure - measure time taken by a function to execute

import { measure } from 'helpful-decorators' ; class Test { @measure doSomething() { } @measure async doSomethingHello(){ } }

Mixin - this pattern is used to achieve multiple inheritance

import { Mixin } from 'helpful-decorators' ; @Mixin([Disposable, Activatable]) class Test { }

memo - memoizes the result of the function

import { memo } from 'helpful-decorators' ; class Test { @memo() method() { ...memoized } }

bind - automatically bind methods to class instances

import { bind } from 'helpful-decorators' ; @Component({ selector : 'my-app' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { constructor () { document .body.addEventListener( 'click' , this .onClick); } @bind onClick($event) { console .log($event); } }

SortBy - sort an array by a specific property in individual elements or non-object items (By default, it sorts by type === 'string' and isDescending === true )

import { SortBy } from 'helpful-decorators' ; class Test { @SortBy( 'name' , { isDescending : false , type : 'string' }) names = [ { name : 'b' }, { name : 'a' }, { name : 'c' } ]; @SortBy( '' , { isDescending : true , type : 'date' }) dates = [ '2020-06-17' , '2020-06-16' , '2020-06-20' , '2020-06-10' ]; @SortBy( '' , { isDescending : false , type : 'number' }) numbers = [ 6 , 3 , 4 , 1 ]; }

License

MIT