hd

helpful-decorators

by Netanel Basal
2.1.0 (see all)

Helpful decorators for typescript projects

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

365

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Helpful Decorators For Typescript Projects

Installation

npm install helpful-decorators
yarn add helpful-decorators

Usage

delay - Add setTimeout functionality to the method

import { delay } from 'helpful-decorators';

class Test {
 @delay(1000)
 method() {
   // ...
 }
}

debounce - Add debounce functionality to the method (options)

import { debounce } from 'helpful-decorators';

class Test {
 @debounce(1000, options)
 method() {
   // ...
 }
}

throttle - Add throttle functionality to the method (options)

import { throttle } from 'helpful-decorators';

class Test {
 @throttle(1000, options)
 method() {
   // ...
 }
}

once - Add once functionality to the method

import { once } from 'helpful-decorators';

class Test {
 @once
 method() {
   // This will run only once
 }
}

measure - measure time taken by a function to execute

import { measure } from 'helpful-decorators';

class Test {
 @measure
 doSomething() {
   // Call to doSomething took 0.35 milliseconds.
 }

 @measure
 async doSomethingHello(){
    // Call to doSomethingHello took 0.35 milliseconds. 
 }
}

Mixin - this pattern is used to achieve multiple inheritance

import { Mixin } from 'helpful-decorators';

@Mixin([Disposable, Activatable])
class Test {
}

memo - memoizes the result of the function

import { memo } from 'helpful-decorators';

class Test {
 
  @memo()
  method() {
    ...memoized
  }
}

bind - automatically bind methods to class instances

import { bind } from 'helpful-decorators';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-app',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
  constructor() {
    document.body.addEventListener('click', this.onClick);
  }

  @bind
  onClick($event) {
    console.log($event);
  }
}

SortBy - sort an array by a specific property in individual elements or non-object items (By default, it sorts by type === 'string' and isDescending === true)

import { SortBy } from 'helpful-decorators';

class Test {
  
  @SortBy('name', {
    isDescending: false,
    type: 'string'
  })
  names = [ { name: 'b' }, { name: 'a' }, { name: 'c' } ];

  @SortBy('', {
    isDescending: true,
    type: 'date'
  })
  dates = [ '2020-06-17', '2020-06-16', '2020-06-20', '2020-06-10' ];

  @SortBy('', {
    isDescending: false,
    type: 'number'
  })
  numbers = [ 6, 3, 4, 1 ];
}

License

MIT

