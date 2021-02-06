npm install helpful-decorators
yarn add helpful-decorators
delay - Add
setTimeout functionality to the method
import { delay } from 'helpful-decorators';
class Test {
@delay(1000)
method() {
// ...
}
}
debounce - Add
debounce functionality to the method (options)
import { debounce } from 'helpful-decorators';
class Test {
@debounce(1000, options)
method() {
// ...
}
}
throttle - Add
throttle functionality to the method (options)
import { throttle } from 'helpful-decorators';
class Test {
@throttle(1000, options)
method() {
// ...
}
}
once - Add
once functionality to the method
import { once } from 'helpful-decorators';
class Test {
@once
method() {
// This will run only once
}
}
measure - measure time taken by a function to execute
import { measure } from 'helpful-decorators';
class Test {
@measure
doSomething() {
// Call to doSomething took 0.35 milliseconds.
}
@measure
async doSomethingHello(){
// Call to doSomethingHello took 0.35 milliseconds.
}
}
Mixin - this pattern is used to achieve multiple inheritance
import { Mixin } from 'helpful-decorators';
@Mixin([Disposable, Activatable])
class Test {
}
memo - memoizes the result of the function
import { memo } from 'helpful-decorators';
class Test {
@memo()
method() {
...memoized
}
}
bind - automatically bind methods to class instances
import { bind } from 'helpful-decorators';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor() {
document.body.addEventListener('click', this.onClick);
}
@bind
onClick($event) {
console.log($event);
}
}
SortBy - sort an array by a specific property in individual elements or non-object items (By default, it sorts by
type === 'string' and
isDescending === true)
import { SortBy } from 'helpful-decorators';
class Test {
@SortBy('name', {
isDescending: false,
type: 'string'
})
names = [ { name: 'b' }, { name: 'a' }, { name: 'c' } ];
@SortBy('', {
isDescending: true,
type: 'date'
})
dates = [ '2020-06-17', '2020-06-16', '2020-06-20', '2020-06-10' ];
@SortBy('', {
isDescending: false,
type: 'number'
})
numbers = [ 6, 3, 4, 1 ];
}
MIT