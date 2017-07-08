Markdown template helper. Uses remarkable to render markdown in templates. Should work with Handlebars, Lo-Dash or any template engine that supports helper functions.

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save helper-markdown

API

var markdown = require ( 'helper' );

Returns a function that returns the helper, allowing an options object to be passed:

var hbs = require ( 'handlebars' ); hbs.registerHelper( 'markdown' , markdown([options]));

Example

Pass a custom highlight function for syntax highlighting to [Remarkable][], the markdown renderer:

var hljs = require ( 'highlight.js' ); var markdown = require ( 'helper-markdown' ); function highlight ( code, lang ) { try { try { return hljs.highlight(lang, code).value; } catch (err) { if (! /Unknown language/i .test(err.message)) { throw err; } return hljs.highlightAuto(code).value; } } catch (err) { return code; } } hbs.registerHelper( 'markdown' , markdown({ highlight : highlight }));

Usage examples

With Handlebars:

< div > {{# markdown }} # Heading > this is markdown foo bar baz {{/ markdown }} </ div >

Results in:

< h1 > Heading </ h1 > < blockquote > < p > this is markdown </ p > </ blockquote > < p > foo bar baz </ p >

Register the helper

This should work with any engine, here are a few examples

templates

The templates library supports any templates engine supported by consolidate. To register the helper with templates:

var templates = require ( 'templates' ); var app = templates(); app.helper( 'markdown' , require ( 'helper-markdown' ));

assemble

To register the helper for use with assemble v0.6.0 and higher:

assemble.helper( 'markdown' , require ( 'helper-markdown' ));

verb

Register the helper for use with verb:

var verb = require ( 'verb' ); verb.helper( 'markdown' , require ( 'helper-markdown' ));

handlebars

To register the helper with handlebars:

var handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); handlebars.registerHelper( 'markdown' , require ( 'helper-markdown' ));

lodash

To register the helper with [Lo-Dash][] or underscore:

var markdown = require ( 'helper-markdown' ); _.mixin({ markdown : markdown}); _.template( '<%= _.markdown("# heading") %>' , {}); _.template( '<%= markdown("# heading") %>' , { markdown : markdown}); var settings = { imports : { markdown : markdown}}; _.template( '<%= markdown("# heading") %>' , {}, settings);

About

