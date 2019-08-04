Easily make command line interfaces using git style subcommand executables
A common setup for command line applications is
<command> <subcommand> <arguments/options> (for example:
git commit -m 'message'). Rather than
having a giant file that
switches or
if elses over each potential
subcommand, it's much neater to store each subcommand in it's own file
(
bin/command,
bin/command-subcomand,
bin/command-subcommand2, etc).
Helmsman makes it easy to add, modify or delete subcommands without having to
do housekeeping steps in your root command file or
package.json
<command>-<subcommand> files in
your modules
bin/ (or any folder you tell it to look at)
<command> --help automatically generates help output, telling you all the
subcommands that are available to you
<command> --version prints the version from package.json of the module
requiring helmsman
<command> <subcommand> automatically executes the
<command>-<subcommand> file, passing along all the arguments & options
<command> st =>
<command> status or
<command> isntall =>
<command> install )
In your command line application folder:
npm install helmsman --save
<command>
In your main executable, add
helmsman:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var helmsman = require('helmsman');
helmsman().parse();
Want to append in additional help messaging or modify the arguments that are parsed?
#!/usr/bin/env node
var helmsman = require('helmsman');
var cli = helmsman()
cli.on('--help', function(){
console.log('EXTRA HELPFUL!');
});
var argv = process.argv;
argv.push('--pizza');
// parse() can accept modified arguments, otherwise it defaults to process.argv
cli.parse(argv);
<command>-<subcommand>
For your sub-executables to work with
helmsman you need to do two things: 1.
Expose metadata about the task, like its description and 2. Make sure the meat
& potatoes of the script only runs when it's directly called
#!/usr/bin/env node
// 1. Expose the metadata
exports.command = {
description: 'Show current worker counts and their pids'
};
// 2. Make sure it only runs when it's directly called:
if (require.main === module) {
// Parse options and run the magic
}
Note: If you're not putting each script in
package.json's
bin object,
make sure that the sub-commands are executable by running `chmod +x
bin/-
options {Object}
Create an instance of
helmsman. It is an
EventEmitter and will also begin
searching for files once it's instantiated.
--help: Emitted when
--help is passed as the first option or no commands
or options are passed
localDir: The local module folder where to search for executable files.
Defaults to the directory of the executable (eg: If you execute
<module folder>/bin/<command> the
localDir will be
<module folder>/bin)
prefix: The prefix of the subcommands to search for. Defaults to the
executed file (eg: If you run
<command> it will search for files in the
localDir that start with
<command>-
metadata: An object containing keys of command names and sub-objects
containing the keys
description and optionally
arguments
usePath: If
true helmsman will search the PATH for commands matching the
prefix
fillCommandData: An optional function to use to retrieve metadata from a
command file; takes a defaults object, a filename, and an extension
fallbackCommandData: If
true helmsman will use its default function to
retrieve metadata from a command file if the user-specified fuction returns
a falsy value
ignoreRequireFail: If
true helmsman will ignore failures to require an
extensionless or
.js-extensioned command file
nodePath: The path to the node executable on Windows, defaults to
'node'
parse([argv]) Parse
argv or
process.argv if there is no argv and either
display the help or run the subcommand
exports.command
description: A one line description of the command. Required.
arguments: A shorthand for options the subcommand accepts. Generated help
will include it next to command. See
help <command>"
Much of this was inspired by TJ Holowaychuk's commander and component