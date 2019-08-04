Easily make command line interfaces using git style subcommand executables

So what does helmsman actually do?

A common setup for command line applications is <command> <subcommand> <arguments/options> (for example: git commit -m 'message' ). Rather than having a giant file that switch es or if else s over each potential subcommand, it's much neater to store each subcommand in it's own file ( bin/command , bin/command-subcomand , bin/command-subcommand2 , etc). Helmsman makes it easy to add, modify or delete subcommands without having to do housekeeping steps in your root command file or package.json

Features

Helmsman is automatically aware of all the <command>-<subcommand> files in your modules bin/ (or any folder you tell it to look at)

files in your modules (or any folder you tell it to look at) <command> --help automatically generates help output, telling you all the subcommands that are available to you

automatically generates help output, telling you all the subcommands that are available to you <command> --version prints the version from package.json of the module requiring helmsman

prints the version from package.json of the module requiring helmsman Running <command> <subcommand> automatically executes the <command>-<subcommand> file, passing along all the arguments & options

automatically executes the file, passing along all the arguments & options Helmsman is capable of smart command completion including dynamic shorthands and spelling correction (eg: <command> st => <command> status or <command> isntall => <command> install )

=> or => ) Use whatever option parsing library you want for your subcommands (optimist, commander, etc)

Helmsman is minimally intrusive in your subcommands

Installation & Setup

In your command line application folder:

npm install helmsman --save

Setting up your main executable: <command>

In your main executable, add helmsman :

var helmsman = require ( 'helmsman' ); helmsman().parse();

Want to append in additional help messaging or modify the arguments that are parsed?

var helmsman = require ( 'helmsman' ); var cli = helmsman() cli.on( '--help' , function ( ) { console .log( 'EXTRA HELPFUL!' ); }); var argv = process.argv; argv.push( '--pizza' ); cli.parse(argv);

Setting up your sub-commands: <command>-<subcommand>

For your sub-executables to work with helmsman you need to do two things: 1. Expose metadata about the task, like its description and 2. Make sure the meat & potatoes of the script only runs when it's directly called

exports.command = { description : 'Show current worker counts and their pids' }; if ( require .main === module ) { }

Note: If you're not putting each script in package.json 's bin object, make sure that the sub-commands are executable by running `chmod +x bin/-

API

helmsman([options]) or new Helmsman([options])

options {Object}

Create an instance of helmsman . It is an EventEmitter and will also begin searching for files once it's instantiated.

Events

--help : Emitted when --help is passed as the first option or no commands or options are passed

Options

localDir : The local module folder where to search for executable files. Defaults to the directory of the executable (eg: If you execute <module folder>/bin/<command> the localDir will be <module folder>/bin )

: The local module folder where to search for executable files. Defaults to the directory of the executable (eg: If you execute the will be ) prefix : The prefix of the subcommands to search for. Defaults to the executed file (eg: If you run <command> it will search for files in the localDir that start with <command>-

: The prefix of the subcommands to search for. Defaults to the executed file (eg: If you run it will search for files in the that start with metadata : An object containing keys of command names and sub-objects containing the keys description and optionally arguments

: An object containing keys of command names and sub-objects containing the keys and optionally usePath : If true helmsman will search the PATH for commands matching the prefix

: If helmsman will search the PATH for commands matching the prefix fillCommandData : An optional function to use to retrieve metadata from a command file; takes a defaults object, a filename, and an extension

: An optional function to use to retrieve metadata from a command file; takes a defaults object, a filename, and an extension fallbackCommandData : If true helmsman will use its default function to retrieve metadata from a command file if the user-specified fuction returns a falsy value

: If helmsman will use its default function to retrieve metadata from a command file if the user-specified fuction returns a falsy value ignoreRequireFail : If true helmsman will ignore failures to require an extensionless or .js -extensioned command file

: If helmsman will ignore failures to require an extensionless or -extensioned command file nodePath : The path to the node executable on Windows, defaults to 'node'

Methods

parse([argv]) Parse argv or process.argv if there is no argv and either display the help or run the subcommand

description : A one line description of the command. Required.

: A one line description of the command. Required. arguments : A shorthand for options the subcommand accepts. Generated help will include it next to command. See help <command> "

TODO

Thanks

Much of this was inspired by TJ Holowaychuk's commander and component