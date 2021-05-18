openbase logo
hellosign-embedded

by hellosign
2.10.0 (see all)

Embed HelloSign signature requests and templates in your web application.

52K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HelloSign Embedded

Embed HelloSign signature requests and templates from within your web application.

Npm version Npm downloads Travis David


Usage

The instructions below are for HelloSign Embedded v2. We recommend using it instead of v1 for new projects. Please check the migration guide if you need help upgrading from v1 to v2.

Start by installing the HelloSign Embedded library from npm.

npm install hellosign-embedded

In your frontend app, import hellosign-embedded and instantiate a new client with your API app's client ID.

import HelloSign from 'hellosign-embedded';

// Create the HelloSign Embedded instance.
// Only do this once!
const client = new HelloSign({
  clientId: 'Your client ID'
});

When you're ready to launch HelloSign Embedded, simply call open() on the client with your signature request's signing URL.

function launchHelloSign(url) {
  client.open(url);
}

launchHelloSign(url);

For a more detailed and in-depth walkthrough, check the QuickStart guide on the Wiki. For more information on how to use HelloSign Embedded, visit the API Documentation.

Support

If you have any questions or issues with HelloSign Embedded or our API, please contact apisupport@hellosign.com. This repository is not reguarly monitored for issues.

Resources



© 2019 HelloSign. All rights reserved.

