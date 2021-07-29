openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

197

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

HelixUI CI Build Pipeline

HelixUI SauceLabs Tests

HelixUI Web Components Library

The HelixUI Web Components library provides front-end developers a full suite of web components for building UIs.

Adopting the library will enable developers to build products with consistent markup, styles, and behavior across a variety of frameworks.

Documentation

Helix-React Wrappers + React Support

Developer Setup

  1. Install Yarn - https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install
  2. $ git clone git@github.com:HelixDesignSystem/helix-ui.git (recommended for 2FA setups)
  3. $ cd helix-ui
  4. $ yarn install to install project dependencies
  5. $ yarn start
  6. Navigate to http://127.0.0.1:3000 in your favorite browser

Run Component Test Suite

Initial Run (or on code updates)

  • $ yarn test:build to compile code and run the full component test suite

Just making changes to tests

  • $ yarn test to run the full component test suite

