HelixUI Web Components Library

The HelixUI Web Components library provides front-end developers a full suite of web components for building UIs.

Adopting the library will enable developers to build products with consistent markup, styles, and behavior across a variety of frameworks.

Documentation

Homepage - https://helixdesignsystem.github.io/helix-ui/

Getting Started Guide - https://helixdesignsystem.github.io/helix-ui/guides/getting-started/

NPM Releases - https://www.npmjs.com/package/helix-ui

Helix-React Wrappers + React Support

Our sister repo Helix-React - https://github.com/HelixDesignSystem/helix-react - provides React component wrappers to HelixUI.

React Compatiblity with Web Components - https://helixdesignsystem.github.io/helix-ui/guides/react-compatibility/

Developer Setup

Install Yarn - https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install $ git clone git@github.com:HelixDesignSystem/helix-ui.git (recommended for 2FA setups) $ cd helix-ui $ yarn install to install project dependencies $ yarn start Navigate to http://127.0.0.1:3000 in your favorite browser

Run Component Test Suite

$ yarn test:build to compile code and run the full component test suite

Just making changes to tests