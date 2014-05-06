Helenus

This driver uses the old Thrift protocol, if you are using Cassandra 1.2 or higher and you are using CQL, please consider using node-cassandra-cql. While I will continue to fix bugs with this driver, feature development is frozen as many new features coming out will not be supported by Thrift.

NodeJS Bindings for Cassandra

Currently the driver has full CQL support and a growing support for thrift (non-cql) commands. If you would like to contribute, please contact Russ Bradberry <rbradberry@simplereach.com>

If you have any questions regarding the driver, please visit our google group

Installation

npm install helenus

Running Tests

Ensure cassandra is running on localhost:9160.

make test

For coverage

make test -cov

Usage

CQL

var helenus = require ( 'helenus' ), pool = new helenus.ConnectionPool({ hosts : [ 'localhost:9160' ], keyspace : 'helenus_test' , user : 'test' , password : 'test1233' , timeout : 3000 }); pool.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err.name, err.message); }); pool.connect( function ( err, keyspace ) { if (err){ throw (err); } else { pool.cql( "SELECT col FROM cf_one WHERE key = ?" , [ 'key123' ], function ( err, results ) { console .log(err, results); }); } });

Thrift

If you do not want to use CQL, you can make calls using the thrift driver

pool.connect( function ( err, keyspace ) { if (err){ throw (err); } keyspace.get( 'my_cf' , function ( err, cf ) { if (err){ throw (err); } cf.insert( 'foo' , { 'bar' : 'baz' }, function ( err ) { if (err){ throw (err); } cf.get( 'foo' , { consistency :helenus.ConsistencyLevel.ONE}, function ( err, row ) { if (err){ throw (err); } row.get( 'bar' ).value }); }); }); });

Thrift Support

Currently Helenus supports the following command for the thrift side of the driver:

connection.createKeyspace

connection.dropKeyspace

keyspace.createColumnFamily

keyspace.dropColumnFamily

columnFamily.insert

columnFamily.get

columnFamily.getIndexed

columnFamily.remove

columnFamily.truncate

The following support is going to be added in later releases:

columnFamily.rowCount

columnFamily.columnCount

columnfamily.increment

SuperColumns

CounterColumns

Better composite support

Row

The Helenus Row object acts like an array but contains some helper methods to make your life a bit easier when dealing with dynamic columns in Cassandra

Returns the number of columns in the row

This will return the column at index N

results. forEach ( function ( row ){ //gets the 5 th column of each row console.log( row [ 5 ]); });

This will return the column with a specific name

results. forEach ( function ( row ){ //gets the column with the name 'foo' of each row console.log( row . get ( 'foo' )); });

This is wrapper function of Array.forEach which return name,value,ts,ttl of column from row as callback params.

results. forEach ( function ( row ){ // all row of result row . forEach ( function ( name , value ,ts,ttl){ // all column of row console.log( name , value ,ts,ttl); }); });

Slices columns in the row based on their numeric index, this allows you to get columns x through y, it returns a Helenus row object of columns that match the slice.

results. forEach ( function ( row ){ //gets the first 5 columns of each row console.log( row . slice ( 0 , 5 )); });

Slices the columns based on part of their column name. returns a Helenus row of columns that match the slice

results. forEach ( function ( row ){ //gets all columns that start with a, b, c, or d console.log( row .nameSlice( 'a' , 'e' )); });

Column

Columns are returned as objects with the following structure:

{ name : 'Foo' , value : 'bar' , timestamp : Date (), ttl : 123456 }

ConsistencyLevel

Helenus supports using a custom consistency level. By default, when using the thrift client reads and writes will both use QUORUM . When using the thrift driver, you simply pass a custom level in the options:

cf.insert(key, values, { consistency : helenus.ConsistencyLevel.ANY}, callback);

