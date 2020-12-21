Decode HEIC images to extract raw pixel data.

Install

npm install heic-decode

Usage

Decode the main image in the file:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { promisify } = require ( 'util' ); const decode = require ( 'heic-decode' ); ( async ( ) => { const buffer = await promisify(fs.readFile)( '/path/to/my/image.heic' ); const { width, height, data } = await decode({ buffer }); })();

Decode all images in the file:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { promisify } = require ( 'util' ); const decode = require ( 'heic-decode' ); ( async ( ) => { const buffer = await promisify(fs.readFile)( '/path/to/my/multi-image.heic' ); const images = await decode.all({ buffer }); for ( let image of images) { const { width, height, data } = await image.decode(); } })();

You can use this data to integrate with other imaging libraries for processing.

Note that while the decoder returns a Promise, it does the majority of the work synchronously, so you should consider using a worker thread in order to not block the main thread in highly concurrent production environments.

