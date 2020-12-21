openbase logo
heic-decode

by catdad-experiments
1.1.2 (see all)

🤳 decode heic images to extracts the raw pixel data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

heic-decode

Decode HEIC images to extract raw pixel data.

travis npm-downloads npm-version

Install

npm install heic-decode

Usage

Decode the main image in the file:

const fs = require('fs');
const { promisify } = require('util');
const decode = require('heic-decode');

(async () => {
  const buffer = await promisify(fs.readFile)('/path/to/my/image.heic');
  const {
    width,  // integer width of the image
    height, // integer height of the image
    data    // ArrayBuffer containing decoded raw image data
  } = await decode({ buffer });
})();

Decode all images in the file:

const fs = require('fs');
const { promisify } = require('util');
const decode = require('heic-decode');

(async () => {
  const buffer = await promisify(fs.readFile)('/path/to/my/multi-image.heic');
  const images = await decode.all({ buffer });

  for (let image of images) {
    // decode and use each image individually
    // so you don't run out of memory
    const {
      width,  // integer width of the image
      height, // integer height of the image
      data    // ArrayBuffer containing decoded raw image data
    } = await image.decode();
  }
})();

You can use this data to integrate with other imaging libraries for processing.

Note that while the decoder returns a Promise, it does the majority of the work synchronously, so you should consider using a worker thread in order to not block the main thread in highly concurrent production environments.

  • heic-cli - convert heic/heif images to jpeg or png from the command line
  • heic-convert - convert heic/heif images to jpeg and png
  • libheif-js - libheif as a pure-javascript npm module

