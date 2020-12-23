Convert HEIC/HEIF images to JPEG and PNG

Install

npm install heic-convert

Usage

Convert the main image in a HEIC to JPEG

const { promisify } = require ( 'util' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const convert = require ( 'heic-convert' ); ( async ( ) => { const inputBuffer = await promisify(fs.readFile)( '/path/to/my/image.heic' ); const outputBuffer = await convert({ buffer : inputBuffer, format : 'JPEG' , quality : 1 }); await promisify(fs.writeFile)( './result.jpg' , outputBuffer); })();

Convert the main image in a HEIC to PNG

const { promisify } = require ( 'util' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const convert = require ( 'heic-convert' ); ( async ( ) => { const inputBuffer = await promisify(fs.readFile)( '/path/to/my/image.heic' ); const outputBuffer = await convert({ buffer : inputBuffer, format : 'PNG' }); await promisify(fs.writeFile)( './result.png' , outputBuffer); })();

Convert all images in a HEIC

const { promisify } = require ( 'util' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const convert = require ( 'heic-convert' ); ( async ( ) => { const inputBuffer = await promisify(fs.readFile)( '/path/to/my/image.heic' ); const images = await convert.all({ buffer : inputBuffer, format : 'JPEG' }); for ( let idx in images) { const image = images[idx]; const outputBuffer = await image.convert(); await promisify(fs.writeFile)( `./result- ${idx} .jpg` , outputBuffer); } })();

The work to convert an image is done when calling image.convert() , so if you only need one of the images in a multi-image file, you can convert just that one from the images array and skip doing any work for the remaining images.

Note that while the converter returns a Promise and is overall asynchronous, a lot of work is still done synchronously, so you should consider using a worker thread in order to not block the main thread in highly concurrent production environments.

