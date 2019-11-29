Quick Jump

Requirements

The follow dependencies must be installed in your project in order for hedron to work.

styled-components 1.1.3 and up

Installation

Using yarn

yarn add hedron@next

Using npm

npm install hedron@next

Usage

Basic Example

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Grid from "hedron" ; const App = () => ( < Grid.Bounds direction = "vertical" > < Grid.Box > Header </ Grid.Box > < Grid.Box > Content </ Grid.Box > < Grid.Box > Footer </ Grid.Box > </ Grid.Bounds > ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

Responsive Example

To make your layout responsive, use the Grid.Provider to define breakpoints. You can add as many or as few breakpoints as you'd like.

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Grid from "hedron" ; const App = () => ( < Grid.Provider padding = "20px" breakpoints = {{ sm: " -500 ", md: " 501-750 ", lg: "+ 750 " }} > < Grid.Bounds direction = "vertical" > < Grid.Box sm = {{ hidden: true }}> This header hides on small screens </ Grid.Box > < Grid.Box > Content </ Grid.Box > < Grid.Box lg = {{ padding: " 50px " }}> This footer gains extra padding on large screens </ Grid.Box > </ Grid.Bounds > </ Grid.Provider > ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

If you want to be more verbose with your naming convention, that's perfectly fine too! Go ahead and name your breakpoints whatever feels right

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Grid from "hedron" ; const App = () => ( < Grid.Provider breakpoints = {{ mobile: " -500 ", tablet: " 501-750 ", wide: "+ 750 " }} > < Grid.Bounds direction = "vertical" > < Grid.Box mobile = {{ hidden: true }}> Header </ Grid.Box > < Grid.Box > Content </ Grid.Box > < Grid.Bounds direction = "vertical" wide = {{ direction: " horizontal " }}> < Grid.Box > These boxes render side by side on wide screens </ Grid.Box > < Grid.Box > These boxes render side by side on wide screens </ Grid.Box > </ Grid.Bounds > </ Grid.Bounds > </ Grid.Provider > ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

You don't need to fill all screen sizes either, if you only need elements to change on a single resolution, just add a single breakpoint! To learn more about breakpoints, check out the documentation for Grid.Provider .

Upgrading

Unfortunately, there's no simple way to upgrade from the pre 1.0.0 version, but here's a few tips to make your life easier if you decide to upgrade (which we recommend doing!)

The Page and Section components have been retired. In an effort to simplify, there are only two main components now with one Provider that helps configure the global grid.

and components have been retired. In an effort to simplify, there are only two main components now with one that helps configure the global grid. Row has been replaced by Grid.Bounds . This change was made because Row implies that it can only go in one direction, while Grid.Bounds is capable of arranging children either horizontally or vertically.

has been replaced by . This change was made because implies that it can only go in one direction, while is capable of arranging children either horizontally or vertically. Column has been replaced by Grid.Box . Again, this change was made because Column implies it only goes in one direction.

has been replaced by . Again, this change was made because implies it only goes in one direction. BreakpointProvider has been replaced by Grid.Provider . It was changed because it's can set more than just breakpoints.

Also: There are no longer default breakpoints. You must define breakpoints yourself via Grid.Provider . You can also finally set custom breakpoints, as many as you want!

Documentation

Props

padding : string - structure: 20px Default padding to use for child Grid.Box components

: - structure: breakpoints : { key: string } - structure: { name: query } Breakpoints for setting resolution-specific properties on child Grid.Box components. Here's a basic outline for writing breakpoint queries: -500 means that the breakpoint will trigger at 500px and smaller 250-800 means that the breakpoint will trigger between 250px and 800px +900 means that the breakpoint will trigger at 900px and larger

: - structure:

Defining Breakpoints Defining breakpoints gives you strong control over the way your content is rendered at various screen sizes. Any property that can be set on Grid.Box can be set per-breakpoint. Here's a few things to keep in mind when defining breakpoints: Breakpoints can be named whatever you'd like (with a few exceptions laid out in the next section)

When defining breakpoints, you must pass an array object containing only two values: the min and max (both must be integers)

two values: the min and max (both must be integers) Breakpoints can have overlapping values. Use responsibly though, as it's possible to produce unexpected results when setting conflicting values on a Grid.Box with overlapping breakpoints. i.e. if mobile and tablet have overlapping pixels, don't make a Grid.Box hide on mobile and show on tablet.

Restricted Breakpoint Names Although you can name breakpoints whatever you want, there are a few names that we do not recommend using because they will conflict with existing property names. Most of these are pretty obvious and would never come up in real usage, but it's worth having a list here just to be sure! background

border

checked

className

dangerouslySetInnerHTML

display

height

hidden

htmlFor

margin

onChange

opacity

padding

selected

style

suppressContentEditableWarning

suppressHydrationWarning

value

visibility

width

Props

debug : boolean Outlines the grid system so you can visualize the layout

: flex : string - structure: grow shrink basis Controls the CSS flex property

: - structure: direction : string - horizontal or vertical Sets the primary axis the children should be in line with

: - or wrap : boolean Sets whether the children should wrap when there's no more room on the primary axis

: valign : string - top , center , or bottom Alignment of children along the vertical axis

: - , , or halign : string - left , center , or right Alignment of children along the horizontal axis

: - , , or

Grid.Bounds also inherits all properties that Stylable has.

Grid.Bounds accepts aliases for the width property.

Available aliases are:

half - 50%

- quarter - 25%

- third - 33.3333333%

- twoThirds - 66.666666%

- threeQuarters - 75%

<Grid.Bounds sm={{ width : "half" , height : "200px" }}> This box gains height on small devices < /Grid.Bounds>

Props

debug : boolean Outlines the grid system so you can visualize the layout

: flex : string - structure: grow shrink basis Controls the CSS flex property

: - structure: fill : boolean Sets whether the Box should fill up all available space

: fluid : boolean Convenience property for disabling padding

: shiftRight : boolean Shifts the box to the right of the parent Bounds

: shiftLeft : boolean Shifts the box to the ;eft of the parent Bounds

: shiftUp : boolean Shifts the box to the top of the parent Bounds

: shiftDown : boolean Shifts the box to the bottom of the parent Bounds

:

Grid.Box also inherits all properties that Stylable has.

Grid.Box accepts aliases for the width property.

Available aliases are:

half - 50%

- quarter - 25%

- third - 33.3333333%

- twoThirds - 66.666666%

- threeQuarters - 75%

<Grid.Box sm={{ width : "half" , height : "200px" }}> This box gains height on small devices < /Grid.Box>

