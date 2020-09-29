Make a dump of the V8 heap for later inspection.

Install

npm install heapdump

Or, if you are running node.js v0.6 or v0.8:

npm install heapdump @ 0 . 1 . 0

Build

Usage

Load the add-on in your application:

var heapdump = require ( 'heapdump' );

The module exports a single writeSnapshot([filename], [callback]) function that writes out a snapshot. filename defaults to heapdump-<sec>.<usec>.heapsnapshot when omitted.

heapdump.writeSnapshot( '/var/local/' + Date .now() + '.heapsnapshot' );

The function also takes an optional callback function which is called upon completion of the heap dump.

heapdump.writeSnapshot( function ( err, filename ) { console .log( 'dump written to' , filename); });

The snapshot is written synchronously to disk. When the JS heap is large, it may introduce a noticeable "hitch".

On UNIX platforms, you can force a snapshot by sending the node.js process a SIGUSR2 signal:

kill -USR2 <pid>

The SIGUSR2 signal handler is enabled by default but you can disable it by setting NODE_HEAPDUMP_OPTIONS=nosignal in the environment:

$ env NODE_HEAPDUMP_OPTIONS=nosignal node script.js

Inspecting the snapshot

Open Google Chrome and press F12 to open the developer toolbar.

Go to the Memory tab, right-click in the tab pane and select Load profile... .

Select the dump file and click Open . You can now inspect the heap snapshot at your leisure. Some snapshots may take a long time to load, on the order of minutes or even hours.

Note that Chrome will refuse to load the file unless it has the .heapsnapshot extension.

Caveats