Efficient Binary heap (priority queue, binary tree) data structure for JavaScript / TypeScript.
Includes JavaScript methods, Python's heapq module methods, and Java's PriorityQueue methods.
Easy to use, known interfaces, tested, and well documented JavaScript binary heap library.
Instances are
integer min heap by default.
It depends on your usage, but for some scenarios it is much faster:
heap vs array: push + pop/unshift 50
heap x 72,130 ops/sec ±0.50% (93 runs sampled)
array x 121 ops/sec ±78.09% (5 runs sampled)
heap vs array: push + peek 20
heap x 622,332 ops/sec ±27.93% (63 runs sampled)
array x 207 ops/sec ±78.18% (5 runs sampled)
heap vs array: push + top(1) of 100
heap x 124,835 ops/sec ±40.37% (61 runs sampled)
array x 123 ops/sec ±78.49% (5 runs sampled)
heap vs array: push + top(50) of 100
heap x 59,210 ops/sec ±17.66% (82 runs sampled)
array x 125 ops/sec ±78.79% (5 runs sampled)
Heap.nlargest as heapq.
Heap.nsmallest as heapq.
top /
bottom input to force an integer.
The main breaking change is that now
top(N) does NOT sort the output. It should not be part of the spec for a priority queue, the output should be the top N elements. It will be partially ordered with the peek at index
0 by definition, that is all.
top(N) is unordered, only the first element is guaranteed to be the top priority element.
Iterator interface and
iterator() method.
// Basic usage example
import Heap from 'heap-js';
const minHeap = new Heap();
const maxHeap = new Heap(Heap.maxComparator);
minHeap.init([5, 18, 1]);
minHeap.push(2);
console.log(minHeap.peek()); //> 1
console.log(minHeap.pop()); //> 1
console.log(minHeap.peek()); //> 2
// Iterator
maxHeap.init([3, 4, 1, 12, 8]);
for (const value of maxHeap) {
console.log('Next top value is', value);
}
// Priority Queue usage example
const { Heap } = require('heap-js');
const tasks = db.collection.find().toArray();
const customPriorityComparator = (a, b) => a.priority - b.priority;
const priorityQueue = new Heap(customPriorityComparator);
priorityQueue.init(tasks);
// priorityQueue === priorityQueue.iterator()
for (const task of priorityQueue) {
// Do something
}
// Python-like static methods example
import { Heap } from 'heap-js';
const numbers = [2, 3, 7, 5];
Heap.heapify(numbers);
console.log(numbers); //> [ 2, 3, 5, 7 ]
Heap.heappush(numbers, 1);
console.log(numbers); //> [ 1, 2, 5, 7, 3 ]
yarn add heap-js # if you use yarn
npm install --save heap-js # if you use npm
new Heap([comparator]);
Basic comparators already included:
Heap.minComparator Integer min heap (default)
Heap.maxComparator Integer max heap
length of the heap
limit amount of elements in the heap
pop() the top element
push(...elements) one or more elements to the heap
pushpop(element) faster than
push &
pop
replace(element) faster than
pop &
push
top(number?) most valuable elements from the heap
bottom(number?) least valuable elements from the heap
PriorityQueue interface:
add(element) to the heap
addAll([elment, element, ... ]) to the heap, faster than loop
add
clear()
clone()
comparator()
contains(element, fn?)
element() alias of
peek()
isEmpty()
iterator() returns
this because it is iterable
offer(element) alias of
add(element)
peek()
poll() alias of
pop()
remove(element?)
removeAll() alias of
clear()
size() alias of
length
toArray()
toString()
To do:
containsAll
equals
retainAll
heapq interface:
Heap.heapify(array, comparator?) that converts an array to an array-heap
Heap.heappop(heapArray, comparator?) that takes the peek of the array-heap
Heap.heappush(heapArray, item, comparator?) that appends elements to the array-heap
Heap.heappushpop(heapArray, item, comparator?) faster than
heappush &
heappop
Heap.heapreplace(heapArray, item, comparator?) faster than
heappop &
heappush
Heap.nlargest(n, iterable, comparator?) that gets the
n most valuable elements of an iterable
Heap.nsmallest(n, iterable, comparator?) that gets the
n least valuable elements of an iterable
Extras:
Heap.heaptop(n, heapArray, comparator?) that returns the
n most valuable elements of the array-heap
Heap.heapbottom(n, heapArray, comparator?) that returns the
n least valuable elements of the array-heap
To do:
merge(...iterables, comparator?)
https://ignlg.github.io/heap-js/
Development of Heap.js happens in the open on GitHub, and I am grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements.
yarn
npm run test
npm run benchmarks
Heap.js is BSD licensed.