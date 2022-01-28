Efficient Binary heap (priority queue, binary tree) data structure for JavaScript / TypeScript.

Includes JavaScript methods, Python's heapq module methods, and Java's PriorityQueue methods.

Easy to use, known interfaces, tested, and well documented JavaScript binary heap library.

Instances are integer min heap by default.

Is it faster than sorting an array?

It depends on your usage, but for some scenarios it is much faster:

heap vs array: push + pop/unshift 50 heap x 72 ,130 ops/sec ±0.50% (93 runs sampled) array x 121 ops/sec ±78.09% (5 runs sampled) heap vs array: push + peek 20 heap x 622 ,332 ops/sec ±27.93% (63 runs sampled) array x 207 ops/sec ±78.18% (5 runs sampled) heap vs array: push + top(1) of 100 heap x 124 ,835 ops/sec ±40.37% (61 runs sampled) array x 123 ops/sec ±78.49% (5 runs sampled) heap vs array: push + top(50) of 100 heap x 59 ,210 ops/sec ±17.66% (82 runs sampled) array x 125 ops/sec ±78.79% (5 runs sampled)

Changelog

Adds Heap.nlargest as heapq.

as heapq. Adds Heap.nsmallest as heapq.

as heapq. Sanitizes top / bottom input to force an integer.

/ input to force an integer. Linted with Eslint.

The main breaking change is that now top(N) does NOT sort the output. It should not be part of the spec for a priority queue, the output should be the top N elements. It will be partially ordered with the peek at index 0 by definition, that is all.

top(N) is unordered, only the first element is guaranteed to be the top priority element.

is unordered, only the first element is guaranteed to be the top priority element. Fixes custom heap issue #31.

Performance improvements.

More tests, including those for custom heaps.

Auxiliary experimental topN algorithms.

(wip) Benchmarks.

Adds Iterator interface and iterator() method.

Examples

import Heap from 'heap-js' ; const minHeap = new Heap(); const maxHeap = new Heap(Heap.maxComparator); minHeap.init([ 5 , 18 , 1 ]); minHeap.push( 2 ); console .log(minHeap.peek()); console .log(minHeap.pop()); console .log(minHeap.peek()); maxHeap.init([ 3 , 4 , 1 , 12 , 8 ]); for ( const value of maxHeap) { console .log( 'Next top value is' , value); }

const { Heap } = require ( 'heap-js' ); const tasks = db.collection.find().toArray(); const customPriorityComparator = ( a, b ) => a.priority - b.priority; const priorityQueue = new Heap(customPriorityComparator); priorityQueue.init(tasks); for ( const task of priorityQueue) { }

import { Heap } from 'heap-js' ; const numbers = [ 2 , 3 , 7 , 5 ]; Heap.heapify(numbers); console .log(numbers); Heap.heappush(numbers, 1 ); console .log(numbers);

Installation

yarn add heap-js npm install --save heap-js

Constructor

new Heap([comparator]);

Basic comparators already included:

Heap.minComparator Integer min heap (default)

Integer min heap (default) Heap.maxComparator Integer max heap

Implements JavaScript style methods

length of the heap

of the heap limit amount of elements in the heap

amount of elements in the heap pop() the top element

the top element push(...elements) one or more elements to the heap

one or more elements to the heap pushpop(element) faster than push & pop

faster than & replace(element) faster than pop & push

faster than & top(number?) most valuable elements from the heap

most valuable elements from the heap bottom(number?) least valuable elements from the heap

Implements Java's PriorityQueue interface:

add(element) to the heap

to the heap addAll([elment, element, ... ]) to the heap, faster than loop add

to the heap, faster than loop clear()

clone()

comparator()

contains(element, fn?)

element() alias of peek()

alias of isEmpty()

iterator() returns this because it is iterable

returns because it is iterable offer(element) alias of add(element)

alias of peek()

poll() alias of pop()

alias of remove(element?)

removeAll() alias of clear()

alias of size() alias of length

alias of toArray()

toString()

To do:

containsAll

equals

retainAll

Implements static Python's heapq interface:

Heap.heapify(array, comparator?) that converts an array to an array-heap

that converts an array to an array-heap Heap.heappop(heapArray, comparator?) that takes the peek of the array-heap

that takes the peek of the array-heap Heap.heappush(heapArray, item, comparator?) that appends elements to the array-heap

that appends elements to the array-heap Heap.heappushpop(heapArray, item, comparator?) faster than heappush & heappop

faster than & Heap.heapreplace(heapArray, item, comparator?) faster than heappop & heappush

faster than & Heap.nlargest(n, iterable, comparator?) that gets the n most valuable elements of an iterable

that gets the most valuable elements of an iterable Heap.nsmallest(n, iterable, comparator?) that gets the n least valuable elements of an iterable

Extras:

Heap.heaptop(n, heapArray, comparator?) that returns the n most valuable elements of the array-heap

that returns the most valuable elements of the array-heap Heap.heapbottom(n, heapArray, comparator?) that returns the n least valuable elements of the array-heap

To do:

merge(...iterables, comparator?)

Documentation

https://ignlg.github.io/heap-js/

Contributing

Development of Heap.js happens in the open on GitHub, and I am grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements.

Dev setup

yarn

Tests

npm run test

Benchmarks

npm run benchmarks

License

Heap.js is BSD licensed.