gl lets you create a WebGL context in Node.js without making a window or loading a full browser environment.
It aspires to fully conform to the WebGL 1.0.3 specification.
// Create context
var width = 64
var height = 64
var gl = require('gl')(width, height, { preserveDrawingBuffer: true })
//Clear screen to red
gl.clearColor(1, 0, 0, 1)
gl.clear(gl.COLOR_BUFFER_BIT)
//Write output as a PPM formatted image
var pixels = new Uint8Array(width * height * 4)
gl.readPixels(0, 0, width, height, gl.RGBA, gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE, pixels)
process.stdout.write(['P3\n# gl.ppm\n', width, " ", height, '\n255\n'].join(''))
for(var i = 0; i < pixels.length; i += 4) {
for(var j = 0; j < 3; ++j) {
process.stdout.write(pixels[i + j] + ' ')
}
}
Installing
headless-gl on a supported platform is a snap using one of the prebuilt binaries. Using npm run the command,
npm install gl
And you are good to go!
Prebuilt binaries are generally available for LTS node versions (e.g. 12, 14, 16). If your system is not supported, then please see the development section on how to configure your build environment. Patches to improve support are always welcome!
gl runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Node.js versions 8 and up are supported.
Note [macOS only]: due to an inadvertant low-level breaking change in libuv's process handling code, this package doesn't return a gl context when running nodejs version 12.13.1 through to 12.16.1, and 13.0.0 through to 13.6.0 on macOS. A fix has been released in Node.js versions 12.16.2 and 13.7.0. Other platforms are unaffected.
To support Node.js versions less than 8, use version 4.2.2 of this package.
headless-gl exports exactly one function which you can use to create a WebGL context,
var gl = require('gl')(width, height[, contextAttributes])
Creates a new
WebGLRenderingContext with the given context attributes.
width is the width of the drawing buffer
height is the height of the drawing buffer
contextAttributes is an optional object whose properties are the context attributes for the WebGLRendering context
Returns A new
WebGLRenderingContext object
In addition to all the usual WebGL methods,
headless-gl exposes some custom extensions to make it easier to manage WebGL context resources in a server side environment:
STACKGL_resize_drawingbuffer
This extension provides a mechanism to resize the drawing buffer of a WebGL context once it is created.
In a pure DOM implementation, this method would implemented by resizing the WebGLContext's canvas element by modifying its
width/height properties. This canvas manipulation is not possible in headless-gl, since a headless context doesn't have a DOM or a canvas element associated to it.
var assert = require('assert')
var gl = require('gl')(10, 10)
assert(gl.drawingBufferHeight === 10 && gl.drawingBufferWidth === 10)
var ext = gl.getExtension('STACKGL_resize_drawingbuffer')
ext.resize(20, 5)
assert(gl.drawingBufferHeight === 20 && gl.drawingBufferWidth === 5)
[NoInterfaceObject]
interface STACKGL_resize_drawingbuffer {
void resize(GLint width, GLint height);
};
ext.resize(width, height)
Resizes the drawing buffer of a WebGL rendering context
width is the new width of the drawing buffer for the context
height is the new height of the drawing buffer for the context
STACKGL_destroy_context
Destroys the WebGL context immediately, reclaiming all resources associated with it.
For long running jobs, garbage collection of contexts is often not fast enough. To prevent the system from becoming overloaded with unused contexts, you can force the system to reclaim a WebGL context immediately by calling
.destroy().
var gl = require('gl')(10, 10)
var ext = gl.getExtension('STACKGL_destroy_context')
ext.destroy()
[NoInterfaceObject]
interface STACKGL_destroy_context {
void destroy();
};
gl.getExtension('STACKGL_destroy_context').destroy()
Immediately destroys the context and all associated resources.
In most cases installing
headless-gl from npm should just work. However, if you run into problems you might need to adjust your system configuration and make sure all your dependencies are up to date. For general information on building native modules, see the
node-gyp documentation.
build-essential package on
apt)
$ sudo apt-get install -y build-essential libxi-dev libglu1-mesa-dev libglew-dev pkg-config
headless-gl should work out of the box on most CI systems. Some notes on specific CI systems:
headless-gl should just work in the default node environment.
.travis.yml and paste the following into it:
language: node_js
os: linux
sudo: required
dist: trusty
addons:
apt:
packages:
- mesa-utils
- xvfb
- libgl1-mesa-dri
- libglapi-mesa
- libosmesa6
node_js:
- '8'
before_script:
- export DISPLAY=:99.0; sh -e /etc/init.d/xvfb start
If you know of a service not listed here, open an issue I'll add it to the list.
headless-gl be used on a headless Linux machine?
If you are running your own minimal Linux server, such as the one one would want to use on Amazon AWS or equivalent, it will likely not provide an X11 nor an OpenGL environment. To setup such an environment you can use those two packages:
yum install -y Xvfb, and comes preinstalled on Ubuntu.
yum install -y mesa-dri-drivers, or
apt-get install libgl1-mesa-dev. Since a cloud Linux instance will typically run on a machine that does not have a GPU, a software implementation of OpenGL will be required.
Interacting with
Xvfb requires you to start it on the background and to execute your
node program with the DISPLAY environment variable set to whatever was configured when running Xvfb (the default being :99). If you want to do that reliably you'll have to start Xvfb from an init.d script at boot time, which is extra configuration burden. Fortunately there is a wrapper script shipped with Xvfb known as
xvfb-run which can start Xvfb on the fly, execute your Node.js program and finally shut Xvfb down. Here's how to run it:
xvfb-run -s "-ac -screen 0 1280x1024x24" <node program>
Yes, with browserify. The
STACKGL_destroy_context and
STACKGL_resize_drawingbuffer extensions are emulated as well.
<image> and
<video> elements implemented?
They aren't for now. If you want to upload data to a texture, you will need to unpack the pixels into a
Uint8Array and feed it into
texImage2D. To help reading and saving images, you should check out the following modules:
Only the following for now:
STACKGL_resize_drawingbuffer
STACKGL_destroy_context
ANGLE_instanced_arrays
OES_element_index_uint
OES_texture_float
OES_texture_float_linear
OES_vertex_array_object
OES_standard_derivatives
WEBGL_draw_buffers
EXT_blend_minmax
EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic
There is a change log.
node-webgl?
Despite the name node-webgl doesn't actually implement WebGL - rather it gives you "WebGL"-flavored bindings to whatever OpenGL driver is configured on your system. If you are starting from an existing WebGL application or library, this means you'll have to do a bunch of work rewriting your WebGL code and shaders to deal with all the idiosyncrasies and bugs present on whatever platforms you try to run on. The upside though is that
node-webgl exposes a lot of non-WebGL stuff that might be useful for games like window creation, mouse and keyboard input, requestAnimationFrame emulation, and some native OpenGL features.
headless-gl on the other hand just implements WebGL. It is built on top of ANGLE and passes the full Khronos ARB conformance suite, which means it works exactly the same on all supported systems. This makes it a great choice for running on a server or in a command line tool. You can use it to run tests, generate images or perform GPGPU computations using shaders.
Electron is fantastic if you are writing a desktop application or if you need a full DOM implementation. On the other hand, because it is a larger dependency electron is more difficult to set up and configure in a server-side/CI environment.
headless-gl is more modular in the sense that it just implements WebGL and nothing else. As a result creating a
headless-gl context takes just a few milliseconds on most systems, while spawning a full electron instance can take upwards of 15-30 seconds. If you are using WebGL in a command line interface or need to execute WebGL in a service,
headless-gl might be a more efficient and simpler choice.
After you have your system dependencies installed, do the following:
git clone git@github.com:stackgl/headless-gl.git
cd headless-gl
git submodule init
git submodule update
npm install
npm run rebuild
Once this is done, you should be good to go! A few more things
npm test, or execute specific tests by just running them using
node.
build/ directory and running
make. This is way faster running
npm build each time you make a change.
See LICENSES