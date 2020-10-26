Headless Chrome Crawler

Distributed crawler powered by Headless Chrome

Features

Crawlers based on simple requests to HTML files are generally fast. However, it sometimes ends up capturing empty bodies, especially when the websites are built on such modern frontend frameworks as AngularJS, React and Vue.js.

Powered by Headless Chrome, the crawler provides simple APIs to crawl these dynamic websites with the following features:

Distributed crawling

Configure concurrency, delay and retry

Support both depth-first search and breadth-first search algorithm

Pluggable cache storages such as Redis

Support CSV and JSON Lines for exporting results

Pause at the max request and resume at any time

Insert jQuery automatically for scraping

Save screenshots for the crawling evidence

Emulate devices and user agents

Priority queue for crawling efficiency

Obey robots.txt

Follow sitemap.xml

[Promise] support

Getting Started

Installation

yarn add headless-chrome-crawler

Note: headless-chrome-crawler contains Puppeteer. During installation, it automatically downloads a recent version of Chromium. To skip the download, see Environment variables.

Usage

const HCCrawler = require ( 'headless-chrome-crawler' ); ( async ( ) => { const crawler = await HCCrawler.launch({ evaluatePage : ( ( ) => ({ title : $( 'title' ).text(), })), onSuccess : ( result => { console .log(result); }), }); await crawler.queue( 'https://example.com/' ); await crawler.queue([ 'https://example.net/' , 'https://example.org/' ]); await crawler.queue({ url : 'https://example.com/' , device : 'Nexus 7' , screenshot : { path : './tmp/example-com.png' }, }); await crawler.onIdle(); await crawler.close(); })();

Examples

See here for the full examples list. The examples can be run from the root folder as follows:

NODE_PATH=../ node examples/priority-queue.js

API reference

See here for the API reference.

Debugging tips

See here for the debugging tips.

FAQ

How is this different from other crawlers?

There are roughly two types of crawlers. One is static and the other is dynamic.

The static crawlers are based on simple requests to HTML files. They are generally fast, but fail scraping the contents when the HTML dynamically changes on browsers.

Dynamic crawlers based on PhantomJS and Selenium work magically on such dynamic applications. However, PhantomJS's maintainer has stepped down and recommended to switch to Headless Chrome, which is fast and stable. Selenium is still a well-maintained cross browser platform which runs on Chrome, Safari, IE and so on. However, crawlers do not need such cross browsers support.

This crawler is dynamic and based on Headless Chrome.

How is this different from Puppeteer?

This crawler is built on top of Puppeteer.

Puppeteer provides low to mid level APIs to manupulate Headless Chrome, so you can build your own crawler with it. This way you have more controls on what features to implement in order to satisfy your needs.

However, most crawlers requires such common features as following links, obeying robots.txt and etc. This crawler is a general solution for most crawling purposes. If you want to quickly start crawling with Headless Chrome, this crawler is for you.