###Responsive Design, Feature Detections, and Resource Loading

Speed up your apps: Load JS & CSS asyncronously and in parallel, but execute them in order

Load one asset if a condition is met, else fallback and load a different one

Manage script dependencies, and execute callbacks once they are loaded

Cross-browser compatible « pseudo media-queries » let you code against different resolutions & devices

Fix quirks in specific browsers by quickly applying dedicated CSS/JS logic

Detect various browsers & their versions

Check if the client supports a certain Browser, HTML5, or CSS3 feature

Automatically generates JS and CSS classes for browsers & features that where detected

Automatically generates CSS classes, to know what page or section a user is viewing

Know if the user is in landscape or portrait mode

Or whether the client is using a mobile or desktop device

Get old browsers to support HTML5 elements like nav, sidebar, header, footer, ...

...

Make it, The only script in your <HEAD> A concise solution to universal problems



