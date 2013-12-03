openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

headjs

by headjs
1.0.3 (see all)

The only script in your HEAD.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

4.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Head JS

###Latest Version: v1.0.3 :: Downloads | Docs | News | Intro

#####Status Build Status

#####Tested with (..amongst others) Selenium Status

###Responsive Design, Feature Detections, and Resource Loading

  • Speed up your apps: Load JS & CSS asyncronously and in parallel, but execute them in order
  • Load one asset if a condition is met, else fallback and load a different one
  • Manage script dependencies, and execute callbacks once they are loaded
  • Cross-browser compatible « pseudo media-queries » let you code against different resolutions & devices
  • Fix quirks in specific browsers by quickly applying dedicated CSS/JS logic
  • Detect various browsers & their versions
  • Check if the client supports a certain Browser, HTML5, or CSS3 feature
  • Automatically generates JS and CSS classes for browsers & features that where detected
  • Automatically generates CSS classes, to know what page or section a user is viewing
  • Know if the user is in landscape or portrait mode
  • Or whether the client is using a mobile or desktop device
  • Get old browsers to support HTML5 elements like nav, sidebar, header, footer, ...
  • ...
  • Make it, The only script in your <HEAD>
    • A concise solution to universal problems

###Resources

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial