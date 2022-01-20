openbase logo
header-generator

by apify
1.1.3 (see all)

NodeJs package for generating browser-like headers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Header generator

NodeJs package for generating browser-like headers.

Installation

Run the npm install header-generator command. No further setup is needed afterwards.

Usage

To use the generator, you need to create an instance of the HeaderGenerator class which is exported from this package. Constructor of this class accepts a HeaderGeneratorOptions object, which can be used to globally specify what kind of headers you are looking for: 

const { HeaderGenerator } = require('header-generator');
let headerGenerator = new HeaderGenerator({
        browsers: [
            {name: "firefox", minVersion: 80},
            {name: "chrome", minVersion: 87},
            "safari"
        ],
        devices: [
            "desktop"
        ],
        operatingSystems: [
            "windows"
        ]
});

You can then get the headers using the getHeaders method, either with no argument, or with another HeaderGeneratorOptions object, this time specifying the options only for this call (overwriting the global options when in conflict) and using the global options specified beforehands for the unspecified options:

let headers = headersGenerator.getHeaders({
        operatingSystems: [
            "linux"
        ],
        locales: ["en-US", "en"]
});

This method always generates a random realistic set of headers, excluding the request dependant headers, which need to be filled in afterwards. Since the generation is randomized, multiple calls to this method with the same parameters can generate multiple different outputs.

Presets

Presets are setting templates for common use cases. It saves time writing the same configuration over and over.

const { HeaderGenerator, PRESETS } = require('header-generator');
let headerGenerator = new HeaderGenerator(PRESETS.MODERN_WINDOWS_CHROME);

This preset will fill the configuration for the latest five versions of chrome for windows desktops. Checkout the available presets list here.

Result example

A result that can be generated for the usage example above:

{
  "sec-ch-ua-mobile": "?0",
  "user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/89.0.4389.72 Safari/537.36",
  "accept-encoding": "gzip, deflate, br",
  "accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8,application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.9",
  "upgrade-insecure-requests": "1",
  "accept-language": "en-US,en;0.9",
  "sec-fetch-site": "same-site",
  "sec-fetch-mode": "navigate",
  "sec-fetch-user": "?1",
  "sec-fetch-dest": "document"
}

API Reference

All public classes, methods and their parameters can be inspected in this API reference.

HeaderGenerator

HeaderGenerator randomly generates realistic browser headers based on specified options.

new HeaderGenerator(options)

ParamTypeDescription
optionsHeaderGeneratorOptionsdefault header generation options used unless overridden

headerGenerator.getHeaders(options, requestDependentHeaders)

Generates a single set of ordered headers using a combination of the default options specified in the constructor and their possible overrides provided here.

ParamTypeDescription
optionsHeaderGeneratorOptionsspecifies options that should be overridden for this one call
requestDependentHeadersObjectspecifies known values of headers dependent on the particular request

headerGenerator.orderHeaders(headers, order)

Returns a new object that contains ordered headers.

ParamTypeDescription
headersobjectspecifies known values of headers dependent on the particular request
orderArray.<string>an array of ordered header names, optional (will be deducted from user-agent)

BrowserSpecification

ParamTypeDescription
namestringOne of chrome, firefox and safari.
minVersionnumberMinimal version of browser used.
maxVersionnumberMaximal version of browser used.
httpVersionstringHttp version to be used to generate headers (the headers differ depending on the version). Either 1 or 2. If none specified the httpVersion specified in HeaderGeneratorOptions is used.

HeaderGeneratorOptions

ParamTypeDescription
browsersArray.<(BrowserSpecification|string)>List of BrowserSpecifications to generate the headers for, or one of chrome, firefox and safari.
browserListQuerystringBrowser generation query based on the real world data. For more info see the query docs. If browserListQuery is passed the browsers array is ignored.
operatingSystemsArray.<string>List of operating systems to generate the headers for. The options are windows, macos, linux, android and ios.
devicesArray.<string>List of devices to generate the headers for. Options are desktop and mobile.
localesArray.<string>List of at most 10 languages to include in the Accept-Language request header in the language format accepted by that header, for example en, en-US or de.
httpVersionstringHttp version to be used to generate headers (the headers differ depending on the version). Can be either 1 or 2. Default value is 2.

