Header generator

NodeJs package for generating browser-like headers.

Installation

Run the npm install header-generator command. No further setup is needed afterwards.

Usage

To use the generator, you need to create an instance of the HeaderGenerator class which is exported from this package. Constructor of this class accepts a HeaderGeneratorOptions object, which can be used to globally specify what kind of headers you are looking for:

const { HeaderGenerator } = require ( 'header-generator' ); let headerGenerator = new HeaderGenerator({ browsers : [ { name : "firefox" , minVersion : 80 }, { name : "chrome" , minVersion : 87 }, "safari" ], devices : [ "desktop" ], operatingSystems : [ "windows" ] });

You can then get the headers using the getHeaders method, either with no argument, or with another HeaderGeneratorOptions object, this time specifying the options only for this call (overwriting the global options when in conflict) and using the global options specified beforehands for the unspecified options:

let headers = headersGenerator.getHeaders({ operatingSystems : [ "linux" ], locales : [ "en-US" , "en" ] });

This method always generates a random realistic set of headers, excluding the request dependant headers, which need to be filled in afterwards. Since the generation is randomized, multiple calls to this method with the same parameters can generate multiple different outputs.

Presets

Presets are setting templates for common use cases. It saves time writing the same configuration over and over.

const { HeaderGenerator, PRESETS } = require ( 'header-generator' ); let headerGenerator = new HeaderGenerator(PRESETS.MODERN_WINDOWS_CHROME);

This preset will fill the configuration for the latest five versions of chrome for windows desktops. Checkout the available presets list here.

Result example

A result that can be generated for the usage example above:

{ "sec-ch-ua-mobile" : "?0" , "user-agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/89.0.4389.72 Safari/537.36" , "accept-encoding" : "gzip, deflate, br" , "accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8,application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.9" , "upgrade-insecure-requests" : "1" , "accept-language" : "en-US,en;0.9" , "sec-fetch-site" : "same-site" , "sec-fetch-mode" : "navigate" , "sec-fetch-user" : "?1" , "sec-fetch-dest" : "document" }

API Reference

All public classes, methods and their parameters can be inspected in this API reference.

HeaderGenerator

HeaderGenerator randomly generates realistic browser headers based on specified options.

new HeaderGenerator(options)

Param Type Description options HeaderGeneratorOptions default header generation options used unless overridden

Generates a single set of ordered headers using a combination of the default options specified in the constructor and their possible overrides provided here.

Param Type Description options HeaderGeneratorOptions specifies options that should be overridden for this one call requestDependentHeaders Object specifies known values of headers dependent on the particular request

Returns a new object that contains ordered headers.

Param Type Description headers object specifies known values of headers dependent on the particular request order Array.<string> an array of ordered header names, optional (will be deducted from user-agent )

BrowserSpecification

Param Type Description name string One of chrome , firefox and safari . minVersion number Minimal version of browser used. maxVersion number Maximal version of browser used. httpVersion string Http version to be used to generate headers (the headers differ depending on the version). Either 1 or 2. If none specified the httpVersion specified in HeaderGeneratorOptions is used.

HeaderGeneratorOptions