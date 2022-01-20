NodeJs package for generating browser-like headers.
Run the
npm install header-generator command. No further setup is needed afterwards.
To use the generator, you need to create an instance of the
HeaderGenerator class which is exported from this package. Constructor of this class accepts a
HeaderGeneratorOptions object, which can be used to globally specify what kind of headers you are looking for:
const { HeaderGenerator } = require('header-generator');
let headerGenerator = new HeaderGenerator({
browsers: [
{name: "firefox", minVersion: 80},
{name: "chrome", minVersion: 87},
"safari"
],
devices: [
"desktop"
],
operatingSystems: [
"windows"
]
});
You can then get the headers using the
getHeaders method, either with no argument, or with another
HeaderGeneratorOptions object, this time specifying the options only for this call (overwriting the global options when in conflict) and using the global options specified beforehands for the unspecified options:
let headers = headersGenerator.getHeaders({
operatingSystems: [
"linux"
],
locales: ["en-US", "en"]
});
This method always generates a random realistic set of headers, excluding the request dependant headers, which need to be filled in afterwards. Since the generation is randomized, multiple calls to this method with the same parameters can generate multiple different outputs.
Presets are setting templates for common use cases. It saves time writing the same configuration over and over.
const { HeaderGenerator, PRESETS } = require('header-generator');
let headerGenerator = new HeaderGenerator(PRESETS.MODERN_WINDOWS_CHROME);
This preset will fill the configuration for the latest five versions of chrome for windows desktops. Checkout the available presets list here.
A result that can be generated for the usage example above:
{
"sec-ch-ua-mobile": "?0",
"user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/89.0.4389.72 Safari/537.36",
"accept-encoding": "gzip, deflate, br",
"accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8,application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.9",
"upgrade-insecure-requests": "1",
"accept-language": "en-US,en;0.9",
"sec-fetch-site": "same-site",
"sec-fetch-mode": "navigate",
"sec-fetch-user": "?1",
"sec-fetch-dest": "document"
}
All public classes, methods and their parameters can be inspected in this API reference.
HeaderGenerator randomly generates realistic browser headers based on specified options.
new HeaderGenerator(options)
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
HeaderGeneratorOptions
|default header generation options used unless overridden
headerGenerator.getHeaders(options, requestDependentHeaders)
Generates a single set of ordered headers using a combination of the default options specified in the constructor and their possible overrides provided here.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
HeaderGeneratorOptions
|specifies options that should be overridden for this one call
|requestDependentHeaders
Object
|specifies known values of headers dependent on the particular request
headerGenerator.orderHeaders(headers, order)
Returns a new object that contains ordered headers.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|headers
object
|specifies known values of headers dependent on the particular request
|order
Array.<string>
|an array of ordered header names, optional (will be deducted from
user-agent)
BrowserSpecification
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|One of
chrome,
firefox and
safari.
|minVersion
number
|Minimal version of browser used.
|maxVersion
number
|Maximal version of browser used.
|httpVersion
string
|Http version to be used to generate headers (the headers differ depending on the version). Either 1 or 2. If none specified the httpVersion specified in
HeaderGeneratorOptions is used.
HeaderGeneratorOptions
|Param
|Type
|Description
|browsers
Array.<(BrowserSpecification|string)>
|List of BrowserSpecifications to generate the headers for, or one of
chrome,
firefox and
safari.
|browserListQuery
string
|Browser generation query based on the real world data. For more info see the query docs. If
browserListQuery is passed the
browsers array is ignored.
|operatingSystems
Array.<string>
|List of operating systems to generate the headers for. The options are
windows,
macos,
linux,
android and
ios.
|devices
Array.<string>
|List of devices to generate the headers for. Options are
desktop and
mobile.
|locales
Array.<string>
|List of at most 10 languages to include in the Accept-Language request header in the language format accepted by that header, for example
en,
en-US or
de.
|httpVersion
string
|Http version to be used to generate headers (the headers differ depending on the version). Can be either 1 or 2. Default value is 2.