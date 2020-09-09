Install

npm install --save hdr-histogram-percentiles-obj

Usage

const histPercentileObj = require ( 'hdr-histogram-percentiles-obj' ) const Histogram = require ( 'hdr-histogram-js' ) const histogram = hdr.build({ lowestDiscernibleValue : 1 , highestTrackableValue : 100 }) const total = 0 const result = histPercentileObj.histAsObj(histogram, total) const resultWithPercentiles = histPercentileObj.addPercentiles(histogram, histPercentileObj.histAsObj(histogram, total)) histPercentileObj.percentiles.forEach( ( p ) => { const key = `p ${p} ` .replace( '.' , '_' ) console .log( ` ${p} %` , resultWithPercentiles[key]) })

API

hdr-histogram-percentiles-obj has two utility functions to use

histogram : A hdr-histogram-js object you want to get some values from in a js object

Returns a json object with the min , max , average (mean) and stddev

histogram : A hdr-histogram-js object you want to retrieve the percentiles from

Returns the histAsObjResult with the percentiles properties added. Percentile properties are named pNN_DD , for the NN.DD% percentile. Eg., the 99th percentile is p99 , while the 99.99th percentile is p99_99 .

percentiles

An array listing the percentiles that hdr-histogram-percentiles-obj adds, as numbers.

License

MIT