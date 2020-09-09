npm install --save hdr-histogram-percentiles-obj
const histPercentileObj = require('hdr-histogram-percentiles-obj')
const Histogram = require('hdr-histogram-js')
const histogram = hdr.build({
lowestDiscernibleValue: 1,
highestTrackableValue: 100
})
const total = 0
// record some histogram data...
// total++...
const result = histPercentileObj.histAsObj(histogram, total)
const resultWithPercentiles = histPercentileObj.addPercentiles(histogram, histPercentileObj.histAsObj(histogram, total))
histPercentileObj.percentiles.forEach((p) => {
const key = `p${p}`.replace('.', '_')
console.log(`${p}%`, resultWithPercentiles[key])
})
hdr-histogram-percentiles-obj has two utility functions to use
histogram: A hdr-histogram-js object you want to get some values from in a js object
total: the total amount recorded by the histogram, optional
Returns a json object with the
min,
max,
average (mean) and
stddev
histogram: A hdr-histogram-js object you want to retrieve the percentiles from
histAsObjResult: the result returned when
histAsObj is called on some hdr-histogram-js object
Returns the histAsObjResult with the percentiles properties added. Percentile properties are named
pNN_DD, for the
NN.DD% percentile. Eg., the 99th percentile is
p99, while the 99.99th percentile is
p99_99.
An array listing the percentiles that hdr-histogram-percentiles-obj adds, as numbers.
