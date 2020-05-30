openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hdkey

by cryptocoinjs
2.0.1 (see all)

JavaScript component for Bitcoin hierarchical deterministic keys (BIP32)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.8K

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hdkey

NPM Package build status js-standard-style

A JavaScript component for BIP32(hierarchical deterministic keys).

Installation

npm i --save hdkey

Usage

example:

var HDKey = require('hdkey')
var seed = 'a0c42a9c3ac6abf2ba6a9946ae83af18f51bf1c9fa7dacc4c92513cc4dd015834341c775dcd4c0fac73547c5662d81a9e9361a0aac604a73a321bd9103bce8af'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))
console.log(hdkey.privateExtendedKey)
// => 'xprv9s21ZrQH143K2SKJK9EYRW3Vsg8tWVHRS54hAJasj1eGsQXeWDHLeuu5hpLHRbeKedDJM4Wj9wHHMmuhPF8dQ3bzyup6R7qmMQ1i1FtzNEW'
console.log(hdkey.publicExtendedKey)
// => 'xpub661MyMwAqRbcEvPmRAmYndzERhyNux1GoHzHxgzVHMBFkCro3kbbCiDZZ5XabZDyXPj5mH3hktvkjhhUdCQxie5e1g4t2GuAWNbPmsSfDp2'

HDKey.fromMasterSeed(seedBuffer[, versions])

Creates an hdkey object from a master seed buffer. Accepts an optional versions object.

var seed = 'a0c42a9c3ac6abf2ba6a9946ae83af18f51bf1c9fa7dacc4c92513cc4dd015834341c775dcd4c0fac73547c5662d81a9e9361a0aac604a73a321bd9103bce8af'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))

HDKey.fromExtendedKey(extendedKey[, versions])

Creates an hdkey object from a xprv or xpub extended key string. Accepts an optional versions object.

var key = 'xprvA2nrNbFZABcdryreWet9Ea4LvTJcGsqrMzxHx98MMrotbir7yrKCEXw7nadnHM8Dq38EGfSh6dqA9QWTyefMLEcBYJUuekgW4BYPJcr9E7j'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromExtendedKey(key)

or

var key = 'xpub6FnCn6nSzZAw5Tw7cgR9bi15UV96gLZhjDstkXXxvCLsUXBGXPdSnLFbdpq8p9HmGsApME5hQTZ3emM2rnY5agb9rXpVGyy3bdW6EEgAtqt'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromExtendedKey(key)

HDKey.fromJSON(obj)

Creates an hdkey object from an object created via hdkey.toJSON().

hdkey.derive(path)

Derives the hdkey at path from the current hdkey.

var seed = 'fffcf9f6f3f0edeae7e4e1dedbd8d5d2cfccc9c6c3c0bdbab7b4b1aeaba8a5a29f9c999693908d8a8784817e7b7875726f6c696663605d5a5754514e4b484542'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))
var childkey = hdkey.derive("m/0/2147483647'/1")

console.log(childkey.privateExtendedKey)
// -> "xprv9zFnWC6h2cLgpmSA46vutJzBcfJ8yaJGg8cX1e5StJh45BBciYTRXSd25UEPVuesF9yog62tGAQtHjXajPPdbRCHuWS6T8XA2ECKADdw4Ef"
console.log(childkey.publicExtendedKey)
// -> "xpub6DF8uhdarytz3FWdA8TvFSvvAh8dP3283MY7p2V4SeE2wyWmG5mg5EwVvmdMVCQcoNJxGoWaU9DCWh89LojfZ537wTfunKau47EL2dhHKon"

hdkey.sign(hash)

Signs the buffer hash with the private key using secp256k1 and returns the signature as a buffer.

hdkey.verify(hash, signature)

Verifies that the signature is valid for hash and the hdkey's public key using secp256k1. Returns true for valid, false for invalid. Throws if the hash or signature is the wrong length.

hdkey.wipePrivateData()

Wipes all record of the private key from the hdkey instance. After calling this method, the instance will behave as if it was created via HDKey.fromExtendedKey(xpub).

hdkey.toJSON()

Serializes the hdkey to an object that can be JSON.stringify()ed.

var seed = 'fffcf9f6f3f0edeae7e4e1dedbd8d5d2cfccc9c6c3c0bdbab7b4b1aeaba8a5a29f9c999693908d8a8784817e7b7875726f6c696663605d5a5754514e4b484542'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))

console.log(hdkey.toJSON())
// -> {
//      xpriv: 'xprv9s21ZrQH143K31xYSDQpPDxsXRTUcvj2iNHm5NUtrGiGG5e2DtALGdso3pGz6ssrdK4PFmM8NSpSBHNqPqm55Qn3LqFtT2emdEXVYsCzC2U',
//      xpub: 'xpub661MyMwAqRbcFW31YEwpkMuc5THy2PSt5bDMsktWQcFF8syAmRUapSCGu8ED9W6oDMSgv6Zz8idoc4a6mr8BDzTJY47LJhkJ8UB7WEGuduB'
//    }

hdkey.privateKey

Getter/Setter of the hdkey's private key, stored as a buffer.

hdkey.publicKey

Getter/Setter of the hdkey's public key, stored as a buffer.

hdkey.privateExtendedKey

Getter/Setter of the hdkey's xprv, stored as a string.

hdkey.publicExtendedKey

Getter/Setter of the hdkey's xpub, stored as a string.

References

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bitcoinjs-libA javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
49K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
bip39JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
221K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bitcoreA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
44
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bitcore-libA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bitcore-lib-cashA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
5K
@ledgerhq/hw-app-btcLedger's JavaScript libraries
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 54 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial