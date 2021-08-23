openbase logo
hd-wallet

by trezor
9.1.2 (see all)

💰 High-performance Bitcoin HD Wallet in Javascript

npm
GitHub
803

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

LGPL-3.0+

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

High-performance Bitcoin HD Wallet

Build Status NPM

For now, mostly a PoC. Uses bitcore-node for transaction lookup and trezor-crypto for address derivation, compiled through emscripten and run in a web worker. Supports persisting discovered state and doing partial update later on. Should out-perform all wallets available today that do client-side chain discovery.

Example usage

Example is in example/index.js; it is compiled in makefile to gh-pages directory by make example.

Built version is in gh-pages branch.

You can also try it yourself here - http://trezor.github.io/hd-wallet/example.html (note that xpubs are preloaded there, but some simple GUI for inputing the XPUBs could be probably done).

Running regtest tests

Running the tests require an installed regtest-bitcore and an empty regtest blockchain, but there is a docker that runs the bitcore in background.

Before running coverage, do

  • make bitcore-test-docker

And you can normally run coverage tests.

License

LGPLv3, (C) 2016 Karel Bilek, Jan Pochyla

Coinselect MIT, (C) 2015 Daniel Cousens

