Deprecated Package

🔥 This package is no longer maintain. 🔥

Base on Vue2, wrapper for ChartJs.

Render a Chart Easily

Single Line

Multiple Bar

Multiple Mix Chart

Features

Single Chart

Multiple Chart

[Multiple Mix Chart]

[Override Datasets]

[Override Option]

[Pass Json data]

[DataBinding & Auto Render]

NPM Package

Install

npm install hchs-vue-charts

or

yarn add hchs-vue-charts

Notice

vue-charts base on Vue 2

vue-charts base on Chart.js 2

How to use --- dist & CDN

1.build a page

< body > < div id = "app" > < chartjs-line > </ chartjs-line > </ div > </ body > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Chart.js/2.3.0/Chart.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/vue-charts.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.0.3/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use(VueCharts); const app = new Vue({ el: '#app' , }); </ script >

2.Done!



How to use --- Laravel Elixir

1.Checkout your gulpfile.js in your laravel project

const elixir = require ( 'laravel-elixir' ); require ( 'laravel-elixir-vue-2' ); elixir( mix => { mix.sass( 'app.scss' ) .webpack( 'app.js' ); });

2.open your app.js

require ( './bootstrap' ); require ( 'chart.js' ); require ( 'hchs-vue-charts' ); Vue.use(VueCharts); Vue.component( 'example' , require ( './components/Example.vue' )); const app = new Vue({ el : '#app' });

3.run gulp in your laravel project

gulp

4.modify your wellcome.blade.php or where you want to show the chart

give vue root id

add line chart component

don't forget your script source

< body > < div class = "flex-center position-ref full-height" > < div id = "app" class = "content" > < chartjs-line > </ chartjs-line > < div class = "title m-b-md" > Laravel </ div > < div class = "links" > < a href = "https://laravel.com/docs" > Documentation </ a > < a href = "https://laracasts.com" > Laracasts </ a > < a href = "https://laravel-news.com" > News </ a > < a href = "https://forge.laravel.com" > Forge </ a > < a href = "https://github.com/laravel/laravel" > GitHub </ a > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ body > < script src = "{{asset('js/app.js')}}" > </ script >

5.Done

Thanks

@yeknava - Horizontal Bar