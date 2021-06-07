JavaScript library that makes any element on your page visible while you scroll. Dependency free, but lso works as a jQuery plugin. Check out the demos.
This package can be installed with:
npm install --save hc-sticky
Or download the latest release.
<script src="/path/to/hc-sticky.js"></script>
In the script, including HC-Sticky will usually look like this:
const hcSticky = require('hc-sticky');
import hcSticky from 'hc-sticky';
If using AMD, the module will be automatically defined as
hcSticky.
Be sure to call HC-Sticky once your element is available in the DOM.
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
var Sticky = new hcSticky('#element', {
stickTo: '#content'
});
});
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
$('#element').hcSticky({
stickTo: $('#content')
});
});
For HC-Sticky to work as a jQuery plugin, jQuery has to be a property of global
window object, so be careful when using it in compbination with Babel/Webpack/Browserify and jQuery.
HC Sticky has a wide range of options you can set to have a full controll over the sticky elements.
|Property
|Default
|Type
|Description
top
|0
|int
|The distance from the top of the Window at which to trigger HC-Sticky.
bottom
|0
|int
|The distance from the bottom of the Window at which to attach HC-Sticky.
innerTop
|0
|int
|The distance from the top inside of the sticky element at which to trigger HC-Sticky.
innerSticker
|null
|string / element object
|Element inside of the sticky element at which to attach HC-Sticky. This has higher priority than innerTop option.
bottomEnd
|0
|int
|The distance from the bottom of the referring element at which to stop HC-Sticky.
stickTo
|null (parent element)
|string / element object
|Element that represents the reference for height instead of height of the container.
followScroll
|true
|boolean
|When set to
false, sticky content will not move with the page if it is bigger than Window.
stickyClass
|'sticky'
|string
|HTML class that will be applied to sticky element while it is attached.
responsive
|null
|object
|Object containing responsive breakpoints, on which you can tell HC Sticky what to do.
mobileFirst
|false
|boolean
|Direction of the responsive queries.
disable
|false
|boolean
|Disable the plugin. Usualy used with responsive object.
onStart
|null
|function
|Callback function fired when the element becomes attached.
onStop
|null
|function
|Callback function fired when the element stops floating.
onBeforeResize
|null
|function
|Callback function fired before sticky has been resized (happens after Window resize and before sticky reinit).
onResize
|null
|function
|Callback function fired after sticky has been resized (happens after Window resize and sticky reinit).
resizeDebounce
|100
|int
|Limit the rate at which the HC Sticky can fire on window resize.
More on how to use the responsive object here.
Methods are used to control the plugin after initialization.
|Method
|Accepts
|Description
options
|string
|Returns current settings, or a specific setting if you specify it.
update
|object
|Updates the settings with the new ones.
refresh
|N/A
|Recalculates sticky size and position. Useful after altering DOM elements inside sticky.
detach
|N/A
|Detaches the HC-Sticky from element, preventing it from running.
attach
|N/A
|Attaches the HC-Sticky back to the element.
destroy
|N/A
|Completely destroys HC-Sticky and reverts element to original state.
var Sticky = new hcSticky('#element', {
stickTo: '#content'
});
Sticky.update({
top: 20
});
var $sticky = $('#element');
$sticky.hcSticky({
stickTo: '#content'
});
$sticky.hcSticky('update', {
top: 20
});
This package comes with Gulp. The following tasks are available:
default compiles the JS into
/dist and builds the Demos into
/docs.
watch watches source JS and Demo files and builds them automatically whenever you save.
You can pass a
--dev command if you don't want the compiled JS to be minified.
The code and the documentation are released under the MIT License.