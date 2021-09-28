openbase logo
Readme

HC Off-canvas Nav

Version Downloads

JavaScript library for creating off-canvas multi-level navigations, using ARIA. Dependency free, but lso works as a jQuery plugin. Demo

Features

  • Multi-level menu support
  • Endless nesting of navigation elements
  • Custom content inside menu items
  • Push/Slide DOM elements of choice
  • Touch swipe guestures
  • Different navigation positions
  • No dependencies
  • Flexible, simple markup
  • A number of exposed Options, Methods and Events
  • 2 Themes
  • Cross-browser compatibility
  • Full ARIA keyboard support
    • It relies on ARIA Design pattern for Dialogs
    • The tab key loops through all of the keyboard focusable items within the offcanvas navigation
    • You can close it using Esc

Quick start

Install

This package can be installed with:

  • npm: npm install --save hc-offcanvas-nav

Or download the latest release.

Including HC Off-canvas Nav

Script and Css tag

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/hc-offcanvas-nav.css">

<script src="/path/to/hc-offcanvas-nav.js"></script>

Webpack/Browserify

In the script, including HC Off-canvas Nav will usually look like this:

const hcOffcanvasNav = require('hc-offcanvas-nav');

Babel

import hcOffcanvasNav from 'hc-offcanvas-nav';

AMD (Asynchronous Module Definition)

If using AMD, the module will be automatically defined as hcOffcanvasNav.

SCSS

@import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/core';
@import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/toggle';
@import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/theme-default';

Usage

Be sure to call the Nav once your menu element is available in the DOM.

Vanilla JS

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {

  var Nav = new hcOffcanvasNav('#main-nav', {
    disableAt: 1024,
    customToggle: '.toggle',
    navTitle: 'All Categories',
    levelTitles: true,
    levelTitleAsBack: true
  });

});

jQuery

jQuery(document).ready(function($) {

  $('#main-nav').hcOffcanvasNav({
    disableAt: 1024,
    customToggle: $('.toggle'),
    navTitle: 'All Categories',
    levelTitles: true,
    levelTitleAsBack: true
  });

});

For HC Off-canvas Nav to work as a jQuery plugin, jQuery has to be a property of global window object, so be careful when using it in combination with Babel/Webpack/Browserify and jQuery.

Example HTML menu structure

<nav id="main-nav">
  <ul>
    <li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
    <li><a href="#">About</a></li>
    <li>
      <a href="#">Services</a>
      <ul>
        <li>
          <a href="#">Hosting</a>
          <ul>
            <li><a href="#">Private Server</a></li>
            <li><a href="#">Managed Hosting</a></li>
          </ul>
        </li>
        <li><a href="#">Domains</a></li>
        <li><a href="#">Websites</a></li>
      </ul>
    </li>
    <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
  </ul>
</nav>

Themes

HC Off-canvas Nav currently has 2 themes, the default and Carbon. To use Carbon theme simply call the Carbon theme css instead of the default one:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/hc-offcanvas-nav.carbon.css">

Or if compiling the SCSS from the src dir, @include it from there:

@import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/core';
@import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/toggle';
@import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/theme-carbon';

Options

PropertyDefaultTypeDescription
width280int / strWidth of the nav. Used for left and right positions.
height'auto'int / strHeight of the nav. Used for top and bottom positions.
disableAtfalseint / boolResolution above which to hide the offcanvas menu, and show the original.
pushContentnullstr / Element objContent element (string selector or HTML Element object) that will be pushed when the navigation is open.
expandedfalseboolInitialize menu in expanded mode. It won't push content.
position'left'strPosition on which the menu will open. Available options: 'left', 'right', 'top' and 'bottom'.
swipeGesturestrueboolEnable open/close swipe gestures like in native apps. Works only for left and right positions.
levelOpen'overlap'strSubmenu levels open effect. Available options: 'overlap', 'expand', 'none' or false.
levelSpacing40intIf levels are overlaped, this is the spacing between them, if they are expanding or always open, this is the text indent of the submenus.
levelTitlestrueboolShow titles for submenus, which is the parent item name. Works only for overlaped levels.
navTitlenullstr / Element objMain navigation (first level) title. Can also be HTML object like an image (logo).
navClass''strCustom navigation class.
disableBodytrueboolDisable body scroll when navigation is open.
closeOpenLevelstrueboolShould all open sub levels be closed when the nav closes.
closeActiveLevelfalseboolShould initially active sub level (see data-nav-active) be cleared when the nav closes.
closeOnClicktrueboolClose the navigation when links are clicked.
closeOnEsctrueboolClose the navigation on Esc button.
customTogglenullstr / Element objCustom navigation toggle element.
activeToggleClassnullstrCustom active toggle class.
insertClosetruebool / intInsert navigation close button. You can also use an integer representing 0-based index that will be the position of the button in the list. Negative numbers are also supported.
insertBacktruebool / intInsert back buttons to submenus. You can also use an integer representing 0-based index that will be the position of the button in the list. Negative numbers are also supported. Works only for overlaped levels.
labelClose''strLabel for the close button.
labelBack'Back'strLabel for the back buttons.
levelTitleAsBacktrueboolUse level titles as back labels.
rtlfalseboolSet the content direction to right-to-left.
bodyInsert'prepend'strChoose to prepend or append navigation to body.
keepClassestrueboolShould original menus and their items classes be preserved or excluded.
removeOriginalNavfalseboolRemove original menu from the DOM. Don't use this if planning to update the nav!
ariaLabels{...}objLabels for the ARIA attributes. If using HC Off-canvas Nav in different language than English, you should translate all the properties. See the next section.

ARIA labels for the aria-label attributes on specific elements which will provide a text alternative to the elements that have no visible text on the screen.

ariaLabels: {
  open:     'Open Menu',
  close:    'Close Menu',
  submenu:  'Submenu'
}

Methods

The HC Off-canvas Nav API offers a couple of methods to control the offcanvas and are publicly available to all active instances.

Vanilla JS

var Nav = new hcOffcanvasNav();

jQuery

var $nav = $('#main-nav').hcOffcanvasNav();
var Nav = $nav.data('hcOffcanvasNav');

.getSettings()

Returns current settings.

var currentSettings = Nav.getSettings();

.isOpen()

Checks if the nav is open, and returns boolean.

if (Nav.isOpen()) {
  // do something
}

.update(options, updateDOM)

Updates just the specified settings with the new ones.

Nav.update({
  disableAt: 1024,
  navTitle: 'All pages'
});

Updates nav DOM. You don't have to pass empty settings object, the method is smart. Use this when original nav has been altered.

Nav.update(true);

Updates both settings and nav DOM. Use this when original nav was changed and you also want to update some specific settings.

Nav.update({
  disableAt: 1024,
  navTitle: 'All pages'
}, true);

.open(level, index)

Opens the nav if closed.

Nav.open();

Open the nav and also a specific sub menu. Each level sub menu has its own index that is relative to that level, not the parent menu.

Nav.open(2, 1);

Above code will open the nested menu in the example structure bellow:

<nav>
  <ul><!-- Level: 0 -->
    <li></li>
    <li>
      <ul><!-- Level: 1, Index 0 -->
        <li>
          <ul><!-- Level: 2, Index: 0 -->
            <li></li>
            <li></li>
          </ul>
        </li>
        <li>

          <ul><!-- Level: 2, Index: 1 -->
            <li></li>
            <li></li>
          </ul>

        </li>
      </ul>
    </li>
    <li></li>
    <li>
      <ul><!-- Level: 1, Index 1 -->
        <li>
          <ul><!-- Level: 2, Index: 2 -->
            <li></li>
            <li></li>
          </ul>
        </li>
        <li></li>
      </ul>
    </li>
  </ul>
</nav>

.close()

Closes the nav if open.

Nav.close();

.toggle()

Toggles (open/close) the nav.

Nav.toggle();

.on(eventName, cb)

Attach Event listener to the nav.

Nav.on('close', function() {
  // do something on close
});

.off(eventName, cb)

Remove Event listener from the nav.

// remove specific function
Nav.off('close', onCloseFunction);

// remove all event listeners
Nav.off('close');

Events

EventDescription
openTriggers each time after nav is opened.
open.levelTriggers each time after any level is opened.
closeTriggers each time after nav is closed.
close.onceTriggers only the first time after nav is closed, and than it detaches itself.
close.levelTriggers each time after any level is closed.
toggleTriggers each time nav is triggered to be opened or closed.

All events return Event object as first argument, and the plugin Settings object as second argument.

  • open.level and close.level return the newly opened level and index under the Event.data property.
  • toggle event returns the action under the Event.data property.

Open and close events are triggered after the nav animation is over, whie toggle event gets triggered imediatelly.

Examples:

// change nav open position after each close
Nav.on('close', function(e, settings) {
  Nav.update({
    position: settings.position === 'left' ? 'right' : 'left'
  });
});

// will change nav open position only once
Nav.on('close.once', function(e, settings) {
  Nav.update({
    position: settings.position === 'left' ? 'right' : 'left'
  });
});

Nav.on('open.level', (e, settings) => {
  localStorage.setItem('NavLevel', e.data.currentLevel);
  localStorage.setItem('NavIndex', e.data.currentIndex);
});

Nav.on('close.level', (e, settings) => {
  localStorage.setItem('NavLevel', e.data.currentLevel);
  localStorage.setItem('NavIndex', e.data.currentIndex);
});

Nav.on('toggle', (e, settings) => {
  if (e.data.action == 'open') {
    // do something when `open` action is triggered
  }
});

Data Attributes

AttrAcceptsHTML ElementDescription
data-nav-active<ul>, <li>The next time nav opens it will open specified sub menu (or sub menu whose parent <li> element has the attribute). Works with expanded option.
data-nav-highlight<li>Highlight list item.
data-nav-custom-content<li>Attached on the list items. Will clone item's content as is.
data-nav-closebool<a>Attached on the item links. Tells the nav if it needs to be closed on click or not.
<nav id="main-nav">
  <ul>
    <li data-nav-custom-content>
      <div>Some custom content</div>
    </li>
    <li data-nav-highlight><a href="#">Home</a></li>
    <li data-nav-active>
      <a href="#">About</a>
      <ul data-nav-active><!-- or active attribute can be here -->
        <li><a href="#">Team</a></li>
        <li><a href="#">Project</a></li>
        <li><a href="#">Services</a></li>
      </ul>
    </li>
    <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
    <li><a data-nav-close="false" href="#">Add Page</a></li>
  </ul>
</nav>

WordPress data attributes integration

If you want to make your WordPress theme nav data ready, just place this code to your functions.php file and it should work out of the box. Do not assign this custom Walker to your wp_nav_menu arguments! And don't worry if you already use your own custom Walker, this code will take care of everything.

/*
 * Adds menu data support for HC Off-canvas Nav
 */

$hc_nav_menu_walker;

class HC_Walker_Nav_Menu extends Walker_Nav_Menu {

  public function start_lvl(&$output, $depth = 0, $args = array()) {
    global $hc_nav_menu_walker;
    $hc_nav_menu_walker->start_lvl($output, $depth, $args);
  }

  public function end_lvl(&$output, $depth = 0, $args = array()) {
    global $hc_nav_menu_walker;
    $hc_nav_menu_walker->end_lvl($output, $depth, $args);
  }

  public function start_el(&$output, $item, $depth = 0, $args = array(), $id = 0) {
    global $hc_nav_menu_walker;

    $item_output = '';

    $hc_nav_menu_walker->start_el($item_output, $item, $depth, $args, $id);

    if ($item->current_item_parent) {
      $item_output = preg_replace('/<li/', '<li data-nav-active', $item_output, 1);
    }

    if ($item->current) {
      $item_output = preg_replace('/<li/', '<li data-nav-highlight', $item_output, 1);
    }

    $output .= $item_output;
  }

  public function end_el(&$output, $item, $depth = 0, $args = array(), $id = 0) {
    global $hc_nav_menu_walker;
    $hc_nav_menu_walker->end_el($output, $item, $depth, $args, $id);
  }
}

add_filter('wp_nav_menu_args', function($args) {
  global $hc_nav_menu_walker;

  if (!empty($args['walker'])) {
    $hc_nav_menu_walker = $args['walker'];
  }
  else {
    $hc_nav_menu_walker = new Walker_Nav_Menu();
  }

  $args['walker'] = new HC_Walker_Nav_Menu();

  return $args;
});

Dev Building

This package comes with Gulp. The following tasks are available:

  • default compiles the JS and SCSS into /dist and builds the demos into /docs.
  • demo executes default task and opens the demo html page.
  • watch watches source JS and SCSS files and builds them automatically whenever you save.

You can pass a --dev command if you don't want the compiled JS and Css to be minified.

License

The code and the documentation are released under the MIT License.

