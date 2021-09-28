HC Off-canvas Nav

JavaScript library for creating off-canvas multi-level navigations, using ARIA. Dependency free, but lso works as a jQuery plugin. Demo

Features

Multi-level menu support

Endless nesting of navigation elements

Custom content inside menu items

Push/Slide DOM elements of choice

Touch swipe guestures

Different navigation positions

No dependencies

Flexible, simple markup

A number of exposed Options, Methods and Events

2 Themes

Cross-browser compatibility

Full ARIA keyboard support It relies on ARIA Design pattern for Dialogs The tab key loops through all of the keyboard focusable items within the offcanvas navigation You can close it using Esc



Quick start

Install

This package can be installed with:

npm: npm install --save hc-offcanvas-nav

Or download the latest release.

Including HC Off-canvas Nav

Script and Css tag

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/hc-offcanvas-nav.css" > < script src = "/path/to/hc-offcanvas-nav.js" > </ script >

In the script, including HC Off-canvas Nav will usually look like this:

const hcOffcanvasNav = require ( 'hc-offcanvas-nav' );

Babel

import hcOffcanvasNav from 'hc-offcanvas-nav' ;

AMD (Asynchronous Module Definition)

If using AMD, the module will be automatically defined as hcOffcanvasNav .

SCSS

@ import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/core' ; @ import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/toggle' ; @ import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/theme-default' ;

Usage

Be sure to call the Nav once your menu element is available in the DOM.

Vanilla JS

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { var Nav = new hcOffcanvasNav( '#main-nav' , { disableAt : 1024 , customToggle : '.toggle' , navTitle : 'All Categories' , levelTitles : true , levelTitleAsBack : true }); });

jQuery

jQuery( document ).ready( function ( $ ) { $( '#main-nav' ).hcOffcanvasNav({ disableAt : 1024 , customToggle : $( '.toggle' ), navTitle : 'All Categories' , levelTitles : true , levelTitleAsBack : true }); });

For HC Off-canvas Nav to work as a jQuery plugin, jQuery has to be a property of global window object, so be careful when using it in combination with Babel/Webpack/Browserify and jQuery.

Example HTML menu structure

< nav id = "main-nav" > < ul > < li > < a href = "#" > Home </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > About </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Services </ a > < ul > < li > < a href = "#" > Hosting </ a > < ul > < li > < a href = "#" > Private Server </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Managed Hosting </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Domains </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Websites </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Contact </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ nav >

Themes

HC Off-canvas Nav currently has 2 themes, the default and Carbon. To use Carbon theme simply call the Carbon theme css instead of the default one:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/hc-offcanvas-nav.carbon.css" >

Or if compiling the SCSS from the src dir, @include it from there:

@ import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/core' ; @ import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/toggle' ; @ import 'hc-offcanvas-nav/src/scss/theme-carbon' ;

Options

Property Default Type Description width 280 int / str Width of the nav. Used for left and right positions. height 'auto' int / str Height of the nav. Used for top and bottom positions. disableAt false int / bool Resolution above which to hide the offcanvas menu, and show the original. pushContent null str / Element obj Content element (string selector or HTML Element object) that will be pushed when the navigation is open. expanded false bool Initialize menu in expanded mode. It won't push content. position 'left' str Position on which the menu will open. Available options: 'left' , 'right' , 'top' and 'bottom' . swipeGestures true bool Enable open/close swipe gestures like in native apps. Works only for left and right positions. levelOpen 'overlap' str Submenu levels open effect. Available options: 'overlap' , 'expand' , 'none' or false . levelSpacing 40 int If levels are overlaped, this is the spacing between them, if they are expanding or always open, this is the text indent of the submenus. levelTitles true bool Show titles for submenus, which is the parent item name. Works only for overlaped levels. navTitle null str / Element obj Main navigation (first level) title. Can also be HTML object like an image (logo). navClass '' str Custom navigation class. disableBody true bool Disable body scroll when navigation is open. closeOpenLevels true bool Should all open sub levels be closed when the nav closes. closeActiveLevel false bool Should initially active sub level (see data-nav-active ) be cleared when the nav closes. closeOnClick true bool Close the navigation when links are clicked. closeOnEsc true bool Close the navigation on Esc button. customToggle null str / Element obj Custom navigation toggle element. activeToggleClass null str Custom active toggle class. insertClose true bool / int Insert navigation close button. You can also use an integer representing 0-based index that will be the position of the button in the list. Negative numbers are also supported. insertBack true bool / int Insert back buttons to submenus. You can also use an integer representing 0-based index that will be the position of the button in the list. Negative numbers are also supported. Works only for overlaped levels. labelClose '' str Label for the close button. labelBack 'Back' str Label for the back buttons. levelTitleAsBack true bool Use level titles as back labels. rtl false bool Set the content direction to right-to-left. bodyInsert 'prepend' str Choose to prepend or append navigation to body. keepClasses true bool Should original menus and their items classes be preserved or excluded. removeOriginalNav false bool Remove original menu from the DOM. Don't use this if planning to update the nav! ariaLabels {...} obj Labels for the ARIA attributes. If using HC Off-canvas Nav in different language than English, you should translate all the properties. See the next section.

ARIA labels for the aria-label attributes on specific elements which will provide a text alternative to the elements that have no visible text on the screen.

ariaLabels: { open : 'Open Menu' , close : 'Close Menu' , submenu : 'Submenu' }

Methods

The HC Off-canvas Nav API offers a couple of methods to control the offcanvas and are publicly available to all active instances.

Vanilla JS

var Nav = new hcOffcanvasNav();

jQuery

var $nav = $( '#main-nav' ).hcOffcanvasNav(); var Nav = $nav.data( 'hcOffcanvasNav' );

Returns current settings.

var currentSettings = Nav.getSettings();

Checks if the nav is open, and returns boolean.

if (Nav.isOpen()) { }

Updates just the specified settings with the new ones.

Nav.update({ disableAt : 1024 , navTitle : 'All pages' });

Updates nav DOM. You don't have to pass empty settings object, the method is smart. Use this when original nav has been altered.

Nav.update( true );

Updates both settings and nav DOM. Use this when original nav was changed and you also want to update some specific settings.

Nav.update({ disableAt : 1024 , navTitle : 'All pages' }, true );

Opens the nav if closed.

Nav.open();

Open the nav and also a specific sub menu. Each level sub menu has its own index that is relative to that level, not the parent menu.

Nav.open( 2 , 1 );

Above code will open the nested menu in the example structure bellow:

< nav > < ul > < li > </ li > < li > < ul > < li > < ul > < li > </ li > < li > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > < ul > < li > </ li > < li > </ li > </ ul > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > </ li > < li > < ul > < li > < ul > < li > </ li > < li > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > </ li > </ ul > </ li > </ ul > </ nav >

Closes the nav if open.

Nav.close();

Toggles (open/close) the nav.

Nav.toggle();

Attach Event listener to the nav.

Nav.on( 'close' , function ( ) { });

Remove Event listener from the nav.

Nav.off( 'close' , onCloseFunction); Nav.off( 'close' );

Events

Event Description open Triggers each time after nav is opened. open.level Triggers each time after any level is opened. close Triggers each time after nav is closed. close.once Triggers only the first time after nav is closed, and than it detaches itself. close.level Triggers each time after any level is closed. toggle Triggers each time nav is triggered to be opened or closed.

All events return Event object as first argument, and the plugin Settings object as second argument.

open.level and close.level return the newly opened level and index under the Event.data property.

and return the newly opened level and index under the property. toggle event returns the action under the Event.data property.

Open and close events are triggered after the nav animation is over, whie toggle event gets triggered imediatelly.

Examples:

Nav.on( 'close' , function ( e, settings ) { Nav.update({ position : settings.position === 'left' ? 'right' : 'left' }); }); Nav.on( 'close.once' , function ( e, settings ) { Nav.update({ position : settings.position === 'left' ? 'right' : 'left' }); }); Nav.on( 'open.level' , (e, settings) => { localStorage.setItem( 'NavLevel' , e.data.currentLevel); localStorage.setItem( 'NavIndex' , e.data.currentIndex); }); Nav.on( 'close.level' , (e, settings) => { localStorage.setItem( 'NavLevel' , e.data.currentLevel); localStorage.setItem( 'NavIndex' , e.data.currentIndex); }); Nav.on( 'toggle' , (e, settings) => { if (e.data.action == 'open' ) { } });

Data Attributes

Attr Accepts HTML Element Description data-nav-active <ul> , <li> The next time nav opens it will open specified sub menu (or sub menu whose parent <li> element has the attribute). Works with expanded option. data-nav-highlight <li> Highlight list item. data-nav-custom-content <li> Attached on the list items. Will clone item's content as is. data-nav-close bool <a> Attached on the item links. Tells the nav if it needs to be closed on click or not.

< nav id = "main-nav" > < ul > < li data-nav-custom-content > < div > Some custom content </ div > </ li > < li data-nav-highlight > < a href = "#" > Home </ a > </ li > < li data-nav-active > < a href = "#" > About </ a > < ul data-nav-active > < li > < a href = "#" > Team </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Project </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Services </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Contact </ a > </ li > < li > < a data-nav-close = "false" href = "#" > Add Page </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ nav >

WordPress data attributes integration

If you want to make your WordPress theme nav data ready, just place this code to your functions.php file and it should work out of the box. Do not assign this custom Walker to your wp_nav_menu arguments! And don't worry if you already use your own custom Walker, this code will take care of everything.

$hc_nav_menu_walker; class HC_Walker_Nav_Menu extends Walker_Nav_Menu { public function start_lvl (&$output, $depth = 0 , $args = array () ) { global $hc_nav_menu_walker; $hc_nav_menu_walker->start_lvl($output, $depth, $args); } public function end_lvl (&$output, $depth = 0 , $args = array () ) { global $hc_nav_menu_walker; $hc_nav_menu_walker->end_lvl($output, $depth, $args); } public function start_el (&$output, $item, $depth = 0 , $args = array () , $id = 0 ) { global $hc_nav_menu_walker; $item_output = '' ; $hc_nav_menu_walker->start_el($item_output, $item, $depth, $args, $id); if ($item->current_item_parent) { $item_output = preg_replace( '/<li/' , '<li data-nav-active' , $item_output, 1 ); } if ($item->current) { $item_output = preg_replace( '/<li/' , '<li data-nav-highlight' , $item_output, 1 ); } $output .= $item_output; } public function end_el (&$output, $item, $depth = 0 , $args = array () , $id = 0 ) { global $hc_nav_menu_walker; $hc_nav_menu_walker->end_el($output, $item, $depth, $args, $id); } } add_filter( 'wp_nav_menu_args' , function ($args) { global $hc_nav_menu_walker; if (! empty ($args[ 'walker' ])) { $hc_nav_menu_walker = $args[ 'walker' ]; } else { $hc_nav_menu_walker = new Walker_Nav_Menu(); } $args[ 'walker' ] = new HC_Walker_Nav_Menu(); return $args; });

Dev Building

This package comes with Gulp. The following tasks are available:

default compiles the JS and SCSS into /dist and builds the demos into /docs .

compiles the JS and SCSS into and builds the demos into . demo executes default task and opens the demo html page.

executes task and opens the demo html page. watch watches source JS and SCSS files and builds them automatically whenever you save.

You can pass a --dev command if you don't want the compiled JS and Css to be minified.

License

The code and the documentation are released under the MIT License.