This is a tool to render handlebars templates, with the ability to require in Partials, Helpers and JSON Data.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev hbs-cli

Usage

Usage: hbs --version hbs -- help hbs [-P <partial>]... [-H <helper>]... [-D <data>]... [-o <directory>] [--] (<template...>) -h, -- help output usage information -v, --version output the version number -o, --output <directory> Directory to output rendered templates, defaults to cwd -e, --extension Output extension of generated files, defaults to html -s, --stdout Output to standard output -i, --stdin Receive data directly from stdin -P, --partial <glob>... Register a partial (use as many of these as you want) -H, --helper <glob>... Register a helper (use as many of these as you want) -D, --data <glob|json>... Parse some data Examples: hbs --helper handlebars-layouts --partial ./templates/layout.hbs -- ./index.hbs hbs --data ./package.json --data ./extra.json ./homepage.hbs --output ./site/ hbs --helper ./helpers/* --partial ./partials/* ./index.hbs

* Yarn and NPM expand globs, so if you're using this in an NPM script make sure you wrap globs in quotes. For example:

hbs index.hbs --partial 'partials/*.hbs'

Using Helpers

In order to use Handlebar helpers you can simply create a folder with all your helpers in a js file each. These modules must export a register function which gets the Handlebars instance passed through its first parameter.

var times = function ( ) {}; times.register = function ( Handlebars ) { Handlebars.registerHelper( 'times' , function ( n, block ) { var accum = '' ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < n; ++i) accum += block.fn(i); return accum; }); }; module .exports = times;

Now you are able to use the times function within your Handlebars template such as this:

{{# times 10 }} < span > {{this}} </ span > {{/ times }}

To compile this template you may run this command: