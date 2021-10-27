This is a tool to render handlebars templates, with the ability to require in Partials, Helpers and JSON Data.
$ npm install --save-dev hbs-cli
Usage:
hbs --version
hbs --help
hbs [-P <partial>]... [-H <helper>]... [-D <data>]... [-o <directory>] [--] (<template...>)
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output the version number
-o, --output <directory> Directory to output rendered templates, defaults to cwd
-e, --extension Output extension of generated files, defaults to html
-s, --stdout Output to standard output
-i, --stdin Receive data directly from stdin
-P, --partial <glob>... Register a partial (use as many of these as you want)
-H, --helper <glob>... Register a helper (use as many of these as you want)
-D, --data <glob|json>... Parse some data
Examples:
hbs --helper handlebars-layouts --partial ./templates/layout.hbs -- ./index.hbs
hbs --data ./package.json --data ./extra.json ./homepage.hbs --output ./site/
hbs --helper ./helpers/* --partial ./partials/* ./index.hbs # Supports globs!
* Yarn and NPM expand globs, so if you're using this in an NPM script make sure you wrap globs in quotes. For example:
hbs index.hbs --partial 'partials/*.hbs'
In order to use Handlebar helpers you can simply create a folder with all your helpers in a js file each. These modules must export a register function which gets the Handlebars instance passed through its first parameter.
// src/template_helper/times.js
var times = function () {};
times.register = function (Handlebars) {
Handlebars.registerHelper('times', function(n, block) {
var accum = '';
for(var i = 0; i < n; ++i)
accum += block.fn(i);
return accum;
});
};
module.exports = times;
Now you are able to use the
times function within your Handlebars template such as this:
{{#times 10}}
<span>{{this}}</span>
{{/times}}
To compile this template you may run this command:
hbs --helper ./src/template_helper/**/*.js --data src/data.json src/templates/**/*.hbs --output dist/