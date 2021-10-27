openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hc

hbs-cli

by Keith Cirkel
1.4.1 (see all)

A CLI for handlebars

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hbs-cli

This is a tool to render handlebars templates, with the ability to require in Partials, Helpers and JSON Data.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev hbs-cli

Usage

Usage:
  hbs --version
  hbs --help
  hbs [-P <partial>]... [-H <helper>]... [-D <data>]... [-o <directory>] [--] (<template...>)

  -h, --help                 output usage information
  -v, --version              output the version number
  -o, --output <directory>   Directory to output rendered templates, defaults to cwd
  -e, --extension            Output extension of generated files, defaults to html
  -s, --stdout               Output to standard output
  -i, --stdin                Receive data directly from stdin
  -P, --partial <glob>...    Register a partial (use as many of these as you want)
  -H, --helper <glob>...     Register a helper (use as many of these as you want)

  -D, --data <glob|json>...  Parse some data

Examples:

hbs --helper handlebars-layouts --partial ./templates/layout.hbs -- ./index.hbs
hbs --data ./package.json --data ./extra.json ./homepage.hbs --output ./site/
hbs --helper ./helpers/* --partial ./partials/* ./index.hbs # Supports globs!

* Yarn and NPM expand globs, so if you're using this in an NPM script make sure you wrap globs in quotes. For example:

hbs index.hbs --partial 'partials/*.hbs'

Using Helpers

In order to use Handlebar helpers you can simply create a folder with all your helpers in a js file each. These modules must export a register function which gets the Handlebars instance passed through its first parameter.

// src/template_helper/times.js
var times = function () {};

times.register = function (Handlebars) {
    Handlebars.registerHelper('times', function(n, block) {
        var accum = '';
        for(var i = 0; i < n; ++i)
            accum += block.fn(i);
        return accum;
    });
};

module.exports = times;

Now you are able to use the times function within your Handlebars template such as this:

{{#times 10}}
  <span>{{this}}</span>
{{/times}}

To compile this template you may run this command:

hbs --helper ./src/template_helper/**/*.js --data src/data.json src/templates/**/*.hbs --output dist/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial