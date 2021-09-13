Node.js HBase is a Node.JS client for the Apache HBase database. It use the Rest API (Stargate) to communicate with HBase. Currently, all the API is implemented and the data exchange format is JSON (but protocol buffer could follow).
Apache HBase is part of the Hadoop ecosystem. It describes itself as the Hadoop database optimized for random, realtime read/write access to big data. It is an open-source, distributed, versioned, column-oriented store modeled after Google Bigtable.
Client features include:
stream.Readable API
Apache HBase is part of the Hadoop ecosystem from the Apache Software Foundation. It is a column oriented database (think NoSql) that really scale and is modelled after Google papers and its BigTable database.
From your project directoy, via npm:
npm install hbase
# Or without the krb5 optional dependency
npm install hbase --no-optional
The following code initialise a new HBase instance, create a table and a column family, insert a record and read it.
const hbase = require('hbase')
// Instantiate a new client
client = hbase({ host: '127.0.0.1', port: 8080 })
// Create a table
client
.table('my_table' )
.create('my_column_family', function(err, success){
// Insert a record
client
.table('my_table' )
.row('my_row')
.put('my_column_family:my_column', 'my value', function(err, success){
// Read a record
client
.table('my_table' )
.row('my_row')
.get('my_column_family', function(err, [cell]){
// Validate the result
assert(cell.key, 'my_row')
assert(cell.column, 'my_column_family:my_column')
assert(cell.$, 'my value')
})
})
})
Or shortly as:
// Instantiate a new client
require('hbase')({ host: '127.0.0.1', port: 8080 })
// Create a table
.table('my_table' )
.create('my_column_family', function(err, success){
// Insert a record
this.put('my_column_family:my_column', 'my value', function(err, success){
// Read a record
this.get('my_column_family', function(err, [[cell]]){
// Validate the result
// ...
})
})
})
Options accepts a krb5 object. Password and keytab authentication are supported. Refer to the krb5 package for additionnal information on how to configure the krb5 option.
Using a keytab:
const hbase = require('hbase');
hbase({
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 8080,
"krb5": {
"principal": "{username}@{REALM}",
"keytab": "{path/to/keytab}",
"service_principal": "HTTP@{fqdn}"
}
})
.version();
Using a password:
const hbase = require('hbase');
hbase({
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 8080,
"krb5": {
"principal": "{username}@{REALM}",
"password": "{password}",
"service_principal": "HTTP@{fqdn}"
}
})
.version();
The scanner implement the
stream.Readable API. For ease of usage, an optional
callback argument may be provided. For example:
client
.table('node_table')
.scan({
startRow: 'my_row',
maxVersions: 1
}, function(err, rows){
console.log(err, rows);
});
is equivalent to:
const rows = [];
scanner = client
.table('node_table')
.scan({
startRow: 'my_row',
maxVersions: 1
});
scanner.on('readable', function(){
while(chunk = scanner.read()){
rows.push(chunk);
}
});
scanner.on('error', function(err){
console.log(err);
});
scanner.on('end', function(){
console.log(rows);
});
It can be quite a pain to figure out what options can be sent with a scanner request. You will find a lot of examples inside the Scanner test and also look at the examples published by Marc Trudel.
This package is developed by Adaltas.