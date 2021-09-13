Node.js HBase is a Node.JS client for the Apache HBase database. It use the Rest API (Stargate) to communicate with HBase. Currently, all the API is implemented and the data exchange format is JSON (but protocol buffer could follow).

Apache HBase is part of the Hadoop ecosystem. It describes itself as the Hadoop database optimized for random, realtime read/write access to big data. It is an open-source, distributed, versioned, column-oriented store modeled after Google Bigtable.

Client features include:

Intuitive API following Apache HBase naming conventions

Documentation and tests

Full Implementation of the REST API

Transparent encoding/decoding of values

Scanner and filter support implementing the stream.Readable API

API Kerberos Support

About HBase

Installing

From your project directoy, via npm:

npm install hbase npm install hbase --no-optional

Documentation

Index

Getting started

Getting started Client

Server information and object factory

Server information and object factory Connection

HTTP REST requests

HTTP REST requests Row

CRUD operation on rows and columns

CRUD operation on rows and columns Scanner

Retrieve multiple rows and columns

Retrieve multiple rows and columns Table

Create, modify and delete HBase tables

Quick example

The following code initialise a new HBase instance, create a table and a column family, insert a record and read it.

const hbase = require ( 'hbase' ) client = hbase({ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 8080 }) client .table( 'my_table' ) .create( 'my_column_family' , function ( err, success ) { client .table( 'my_table' ) .row( 'my_row' ) .put( 'my_column_family:my_column' , 'my value' , function ( err, success ) { client .table( 'my_table' ) .row( 'my_row' ) .get( 'my_column_family' , function ( err, [cell] ) { assert(cell.key, 'my_row' ) assert(cell.column, 'my_column_family:my_column' ) assert(cell.$, 'my value' ) }) }) })

Or shortly as:

require ( 'hbase' )({ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 8080 }) .table( 'my_table' ) .create( 'my_column_family' , function ( err, success ) { this .put( 'my_column_family:my_column' , 'my value' , function ( err, success ) { this .get( 'my_column_family' , function ( err, [[cell]] ) { }) }) })

Using Kerberos/SPNEGO

Options accepts a krb5 object. Password and keytab authentication are supported. Refer to the krb5 package for additionnal information on how to configure the krb5 option.

Using a keytab:

const hbase = require ( 'hbase' ); hbase({ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 8080 , "krb5" : { "principal" : "{username}@{REALM}" , "keytab" : "{path/to/keytab}" , "service_principal" : "HTTP@{fqdn}" } }) .version();

Using a password:

const hbase = require ( 'hbase' ); hbase({ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 8080 , "krb5" : { "principal" : "{username}@{REALM}" , "password" : "{password}" , "service_principal" : "HTTP@{fqdn}" } }) .version();

Scanner and Filters

The scanner implement the stream.Readable API. For ease of usage, an optional callback argument may be provided. For example:

client .table( 'node_table' ) .scan({ startRow: 'my_row' , maxVersions: 1 }, function (err, rows){ console.log(err, rows); });

is equivalent to:

const rows = []; scanner = client .table( 'node_table' ) .scan({ startRow: 'my_row' , maxVersions: 1 }); scanner. on ( 'readable' , function(){ while (chunk = scanner.read()){ rows.push(chunk); } }); scanner. on ( 'error' , function(err){ console .log(err); }); scanner. on ( 'end' , function(){ console .log(rows); });

It can be quite a pain to figure out what options can be sent with a scanner request. You will find a lot of examples inside the Scanner test and also look at the examples published by Marc Trudel.

More documentation

Related projects

Contributors

