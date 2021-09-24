Archived

Hazel is no longer in active development. If you are interested in taking over development, let me know!

Installation

$ npm install hazel-wiki

Setup

const Hazel = require ( "hazel-wiki" ).app; const config = require ( "./config.default.js" ); const StorageProvider = require ( "hazel-wiki" ).storageProvider; let app = new Hazel(config, StorageProvider); let server = app.server; server.listen( 3000 )

For a more in-depth tutorial, check out Getting Started with Hazel

Demo

Use the full featured online demo : http://hazel-demo.wmk.io

Features

Simple markdown editing of documents

Configurable storage provider architecture (disk, browser, etc.)

Leverages Express for routing and exposes the server for configuration

Auto-links to existing documents based on link text

Customizable templates utilizing EJS

Examples

To view the examples, clone the Hazel repo and install the dependencies:

$ git clone git://github.com/wkallhof/hazel.git --depth 1 $ cd hazel $ npm install

Then run the example provided:

$ node example/server.js

Tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test :

$ npm install $ npm test

People

The author of Hazel is Wade Kallhoff

Contributions by:

License

GPL-3.0