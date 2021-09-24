openbase logo
hw

hazel-wiki

by Wade Kallhoff
1.1.8

Fast, simple, markdown powered wiki knowledge base for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

15

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Hazel: Fast, simple, markdown powered wiki knowledge base for NodeJs

NPM Version NPM Downloads Linux Build Windows Build Test Coverage

Archived

Hazel is no longer in active development. If you are interested in taking over development, let me know!

Installation

$ npm install hazel-wiki

Setup

const Hazel = require("hazel-wiki").app;
const config = require("./config.default.js");
const StorageProvider = require("hazel-wiki").storageProvider;

let app = new Hazel(config, StorageProvider);
let server = app.server;

server.listen(3000)

For a more in-depth tutorial, check out Getting Started with Hazel

Demo

Use the full featured online demo : http://hazel-demo.wmk.io

Features

  • Simple markdown editing of documents
  • Configurable storage provider architecture (disk, browser, etc.)
  • Leverages Express for routing and exposes the server for configuration
  • Auto-links to existing documents based on link text
  • Customizable templates utilizing EJS

Examples

To view the examples, clone the Hazel repo and install the dependencies:

$ git clone git://github.com/wkallhof/hazel.git --depth 1
$ cd hazel
$ npm install

Then run the example provided:

$ node example/server.js

Tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test:

$ npm install
$ npm test

People

The author of Hazel is Wade Kallhoff

Contributions by:

License

GPL-3.0

