Hazel is no longer in active development. If you are interested in taking over development, let me know!
$ npm install hazel-wiki
const Hazel = require("hazel-wiki").app;
const config = require("./config.default.js");
const StorageProvider = require("hazel-wiki").storageProvider;
let app = new Hazel(config, StorageProvider);
let server = app.server;
server.listen(3000)
For a more in-depth tutorial, check out Getting Started with Hazel
Use the full featured online demo : http://hazel-demo.wmk.io
To view the examples, clone the Hazel repo and install the dependencies:
$ git clone git://github.com/wkallhof/hazel.git --depth 1
$ cd hazel
$ npm install
Then run the example provided:
$ node example/server.js
To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run
npm test:
$ npm install
$ npm test
The author of Hazel is Wade Kallhoff
Contributions by: