This module overloads some functions of the
path module of Electron in
order to workaround a painful behaviour with the
asar files.
The problem concerns the cases where a
.asar.unpacked/* file must be passed
to an executable somewhere on the filesystem. This executable can not
access to the files packed in the
.asar archive. In this case, when the
.asar archive is created, it's possible to specify directories to keep
unpacked, but it's not sufficient.
An example will be, Perl scripts. You cannot run
.pl scripts from Electron,
but you can spawn perl and pass the
.pl script as argument. Imagine
that the
.pl script is in a
node_modules and this one is in the
.asar
archive. When you spawn perl, you catch an error because perl cannot
access to
app.asar/node_modules/perl-module/script.pl.
Then you try to package by this way:
asar pack app app.asar --unpack-dir "**/node_modules/perl-module/**"
The result looks good. You can see the
app.asar file and the
app.asar.unpacked directory with the
perl-module and the perl scripts.
But when you try to use your app, you continue to receive an error because
perl cannot find
script.pl.
.asar.unpacked?
It seems that it's only useful with executables. If you have an executable in
a
node_modules, it makes sense to use the unpack way because the
spawn
and
exec functions of
child_process are aware of
.asar.unpacked. Then
your executable can be used transparently.
The idea is to overload three functions of
path (
join (),
normalize ()
and
resolve ()).
These functions are wrapped by
hazardous in order to detect if the location
is in
.asar.unpacked or not. If it's impossible to guess, it just returns the
original responses of the real
path functions.
Note that only absolute locations are considered by
hazardous. With relative
locations it's impossible to know if the user wants the
__dirname of the
caller function or the current working dir (
cwd ()).
npm i --save hazardous
Just insert (at the beginning of your main script):
'use strict';
require ('hazardous');
const path = require ('path');
const script = path.join (__dirname, 'script.pl');
/* script = /home/foo/bar/app.asar.unpacked/node_modules/perl-module/script.pl */
/* -----------------------------------^ */
The
path functions must be used only after that
hazardous has been
loaded.
If you use the previous code without
require ('hazardous'), then the
script
value will be:
/* script = /home/foo/bar/app.asar/node_modules/perl-module/script.pl */
/* ------------------------------^ */