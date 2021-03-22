Haye is a simple super fast string expression parser. In support
pipe and
qs string expressions ( explained below ).
Limitations The keys/values inside the expression cannot have any of the reserved keywords, otherwise parser will mis-behave.
haye #pipeToArray x 741,030 ops/sec ±0.97% (90 runs sampled)
haye #pipeToJson x 313,101 ops/sec ±0.95% (87 runs sampled)
haye #qsToArray x 698,688 ops/sec ±0.74% (91 runs sampled)
haye #qsToJson x 303,482 ops/sec ±1.10% (89 runs sampled)
219,138 op/s » haye #pipeToArray #legacy
170,068 op/s » haye #pipeToJson #legacy
147,594 op/s » haye #qsToArray #legacy
121,094 op/s » haye #qsToJson #legacy
747,298 op/s » haye #pipeToArray
363,152 op/s » haye #pipeToJson
742,310 op/s » haye #qsToArray
349,075 op/s » haye #qsToJson
There are couple of breaking changes from 1.0.1 to 2.x.x
Arrays and
Objects have been removed.
The pipe based expression is very popular in Laravel community, due to their Validation engine, and same is adopted by Indicative.
required|email|max:4|range:10,30
|
:
,.
The query string expression is almost similar to the URL query string, with couple of small modifications to make the expression readable.
required,email,max=4,range=[1, 10]
,
=
, inside
[].
The module is available on npm
npm i haye
# yarn
yarn add haye
Below is the bunch of usage examples
const haye = require('haye')
const expression = 'required|email:unique,users'
const parsed = haye.fromPipe(expression).toArray()
Output
[
{ name: 'required', args: [] },
{ name: 'email', args: ['unique', 'users'] }
]
const haye = require('haye')
const expression = 'required|email:unique,users'
const parsed = haye.fromPipe(expression).toJSON()
Output
{
required: [],
email: [ 'unique', 'users' ]
}
const haye = require('haye')
const expression = 'required,email=[unique,users]'
const parsed = haye.fromQS(expression).toArray()
Output
[
{ name: 'required', args: [] },
{ name: 'email', args: ['unique', 'users'] }
]
const haye = require('haye')
const expression = 'required,email=[unique,users]'
const parsed = haye.fromQS(expression).toJSON()
Output
{
required: [],
email: [ 'unique', 'users' ]
}