Haye

Haye is a simple super fast string expression parser. In support pipe and qs string expressions ( explained below ).

Limitations The keys/values inside the expression cannot have any of the reserved keywords, otherwise parser will mis-behave.

Benchmarks haye #pipeToArray x 741 , 030 ops / sec ± 0 .97 % ( 90 runs sampled) haye #pipeToJson x 313 , 101 ops / sec ± 0 .95 % ( 87 runs sampled) haye #qsToArray x 698 , 688 ops / sec ± 0 .74 % ( 91 runs sampled) haye #qsToJson x 303 , 482 ops / sec ± 1 .10 % ( 89 runs sampled)

Comparison with 1.0.1 Legacy 219 , 138 op / s » haye #pipeToArray #legacy 170 , 068 op / s » haye #pipeToJson #legacy 147 , 594 op / s » haye #qsToArray #legacy 121 , 094 op / s » haye #qsToJson #legacy Latest 747 ,298 op/s » haye 363 ,152 op/s » haye 742 ,310 op/s » haye 349 ,075 op/s » haye

Upgrading from 1.0.1 There are couple of breaking changes from 1.0.1 to 2.x.x All methods to convert Arrays and Objects have been removed. The `args` property in `toArray` methods is always an array. Earlier it used to be string for single values and array for multiple. The value in `key/value` pair is always an array. Earlier it used to be string for single values and array for multiple.

Pipe expression

The pipe based expression is very popular in Laravel community, due to their Validation engine, and same is adopted by Indicative.

Syntax example:

required|email|max: 4 |range: 10 , 30

Each item is separated by | The values are defined after : Multiple values are separated by , . White spaces in keys are trimmed.

Qs expression

The query string expression is almost similar to the URL query string, with couple of small modifications to make the expression readable.

Syntax example:

required ,email, max = 4 ,range=[ 1 , 10 ]

Each item is separated by , The values are defined after = Multiple values are separated by , inside [] . White spaces in keys are trimmed.

Installation

The module is available on npm

npm i haye yarn add haye

Usage

Below is the bunch of usage examples

Pipe -> Array

const haye = require ( 'haye' ) const expression = 'required|email:unique,users' const parsed = haye.fromPipe(expression).toArray()

Output

[ { name : 'required' , args : [] }, { name : 'email' , args : [ 'unique' , 'users' ] } ]

Pipe -> JSON

const haye = require ( 'haye' ) const expression = 'required|email:unique,users' const parsed = haye.fromPipe(expression).toJSON()

Output

{ required : [], email : [ 'unique' , 'users' ] }

Qs -> Array

const haye = require ( 'haye' ) const expression = 'required,email=[unique,users]' const parsed = haye.fromQS(expression).toArray()

Output

[ { name : 'required' , args : [] }, { name : 'email' , args : [ 'unique' , 'users' ] } ]

Qs -> JSON

const haye = require ( 'haye' ) const expression = 'required,email=[unique,users]' const parsed = haye.fromQS(expression).toJSON()

Output