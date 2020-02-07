Installs Haxe using Node Package Manager aka
npm
WARNING : The version contains breaking changes from npm-haxe v4
npm install haxe
By default, this will make
haxe and
haxelib available to npm scripts only,
with haxelib repository sandboxed to your current working directory.
To have
haxe and
haxelib commands available globally, use the
-g flag.
This will also make the haxelib repo global.
{
"scripts":{
"postinstall": "haxelib --always install build.hxml",
"build": "haxe build.hxml"
},
"dependencies": {
"haxe": "^5.0.0" // the npm haxe module
},
"haxeDependencies": {
"haxe": "3.4.7", // haxe version
"haxelib": "3.3.0", // haxelib version
"neko": "2.2.0", // neko version
"pixijs": "4.5.5", // additionnal haxelib dependency
"tamina": "git+https://github.com/damoebius/taminahx.git" //haxelib git dependency
}
}
Please notice the
--always flag in the
haxelib command, to avoid having to confirm haxelibs installation.
This package also comes with the minimal bindings to run the Haxe compiler from NodeJS.
var haxe = require('haxe').haxe;
var haxelib = require('haxe').haxelib;
// all commands return a ChildProcess instance
haxe( "-version" );
haxelib( "install", "hxnodejs" );
var server = haxe("--wait", "6000");
See also test.js
The following configuration options can be set in your package.json.
Please note they must be set before installing the package.
"haxeDependencies": {
"haxe": "3.4.7",
"haxelib": "3.3.0",
"neko": "2.2.0",
"pixijs": "4.5.5",
"perfjs": "1.1.18"
}
See Haxe Download list. Please notice the directory name in the archive must match.
In this case, the
haxeDependencies.haxe value is still used, and must match the one of the directory extracted from the archive.
haxeDependencies.haxelib must match a release from the official Haxelib repo
The package relies on the
node command, which [has issues on some Ubuntu versions] (http://stackoverflow.com/questions/21168141/cannot-install-packages-using-node-package-manager-in-ubuntu).
If you get an error similar to this :
sh: 1: node: not found
npm WARN This failure might be due to the use of legacy binary "node"
npm WARN For further explanations, please read /usr/share/doc/nodejs/README.Debian
Just install the
nodejs-legacy package:
sudo apt-get install nodejs-legacy