Haversine formula in Javascript. In meters. Nothing more.
const haversine = require('haversine-distance')
// or
import haversine from 'haversine-distance'
const a = { latitude: 37.8136, longitude: 144.9631 }
const b = { latitude: 33.8650, longitude: 151.2094 }
console.log(haversine(a, b)) // 714504.18 (in meters)
Alternative forms such as
lat,
lng and
lon work too, with mixed support:
const a = { lat: 37.8136, lng: 144.9631 }
const b = { lat: 33.8650, lon: 151.2094 }
console.log(haversine(a, b)) // 714504.18 (in meters)
const a = [144.9631, 37.8136]
const b = [151.2094, 33.865]
console.log(haversine(a, b)) // 714504.18 (in meters)