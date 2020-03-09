Haversine formula in Javascript. In meters. Nothing more.

Example

Import

const haversine = require ( 'haversine-distance' ) import haversine from 'haversine-distance'

Usage

const a = { latitude : 37.8136 , longitude : 144.9631 } const b = { latitude : 33.8650 , longitude : 151.2094 } console .log(haversine(a, b))

Alternative forms such as lat , lng and lon work too, with mixed support:

const a = { lat : 37.8136 , lng : 144.9631 } const b = { lat : 33.8650 , lon : 151.2094 } console .log(haversine(a, b))

GeoJSON support