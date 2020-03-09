openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hd

haversine-distance

by Daniel Cousens
1.2.1 (see all)

Haversine formula in Javascript. In meters. Nothing more.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.7K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

haversine-distance

build status Version

js-standard-style

Haversine formula in Javascript. In meters. Nothing more.

Example

Import

const haversine = require('haversine-distance')
// or
import haversine from 'haversine-distance'

Usage

const a = { latitude: 37.8136, longitude: 144.9631 }
const b = { latitude: 33.8650, longitude: 151.2094 }

console.log(haversine(a, b)) // 714504.18 (in meters)

Alternative forms such as lat, lng and lon work too, with mixed support:

const a = { lat: 37.8136, lng: 144.9631 }
const b = { lat: 33.8650, lon: 151.2094 }

console.log(haversine(a, b)) // 714504.18 (in meters)

GeoJSON support

const a = [144.9631, 37.8136]
const b = [151.2094, 33.865]

console.log(haversine(a, b)) // 714504.18 (in meters)

License MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial