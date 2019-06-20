openbase logo
hav

haversine

by Nick
1.1.1 (see all)

A simple haversine formula module for Node.js

Readme

Haversine

A simple haversine formula module for Node.js

Installation

$ npm install haversine

Usage

haversine (start, end, options)

const haversine = require('haversine')

const start = {
  latitude: 30.849635,
  longitude: -83.24559
}

const end = {
  latitude: 27.950575,
  longitude: -82.457178
}

console.log(haversine(start, end))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {unit: 'mile'}))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {unit: 'meter'}))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {threshold: 1}))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {threshold: 1, unit: 'mile'}))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {threshold: 1, unit: 'meter'}))

api

  • options.unit - Unit of measurement applied to result (default km, available km, mile, meter, nmi)
  • options.threshold - If passed, will result in library returning boolean value of whether or not the start and end points are within that supplied threshold. (default null)
  • options.format - The format of start and end coordinate arguments. See table below for available values. (default null)
FormatExample
undefined (default){ latitude: 30.849635, longitude: -83.24559 }
[lat,lon][30.849635, -83.24559]
[lon,lat][-83.24559, 30.849635]
{lon,lat}{ lat: 30.849635, lon: -83.24559 }
{lat,lng}{ lat: 30.849635, lng: -83.24559 }
geojson{ type: 'Feature', geometry: { coordinates: [-83.24559, 30.849635] } }

MIT License

