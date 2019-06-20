A simple haversine formula module for Node.js
$ npm install haversine
const haversine = require('haversine')
const start = {
latitude: 30.849635,
longitude: -83.24559
}
const end = {
latitude: 27.950575,
longitude: -82.457178
}
console.log(haversine(start, end))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {unit: 'mile'}))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {unit: 'meter'}))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {threshold: 1}))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {threshold: 1, unit: 'mile'}))
console.log(haversine(start, end, {threshold: 1, unit: 'meter'}))
options.unit - Unit of measurement applied to result (default
km, available
km, mile, meter, nmi)
options.threshold - If passed, will result in library returning
boolean value of whether or not the start and end points are within that supplied threshold. (default
null)
options.format - The format of start and end coordinate arguments. See table below for available values. (default
null)
|Format
|Example
undefined (default)
{ latitude: 30.849635, longitude: -83.24559 }
[lat,lon]
[30.849635, -83.24559]
[lon,lat]
[-83.24559, 30.849635]
{lon,lat}
{ lat: 30.849635, lon: -83.24559 }
{lat,lng}
{ lat: 30.849635, lng: -83.24559 }
geojson
{ type: 'Feature', geometry: { coordinates: [-83.24559, 30.849635] } }