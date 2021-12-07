File-based hapi plugin composer
Lead Maintainer - Devin Ivy
npm install @hapipal/haute-couture
This library will wire your hapi plugin together based simply upon where you place files and the contents of those files. It has the ability to call nearly every configuration-related method in the hapi plugin API. This means many good things! Here are a few:
routes/ directory will be registered using
server.route().
auth/schemes.js rather than calling
server.auth.scheme().
caches/my-cache-name.js, and forget about
server.cache.provision().
Haute-couture understands 19 hapi plugin methods: those for server methods, server/request decorations, request lifecycle extensions, route configuration, cookie definitions, vision view managers, schwifty models, schmervice services, and plenty more. And if that's not enough, you can always teach it about more through its flexible amendment system.
Haute-couture is intended for use with hapi v19+ and nodejs v12+, in addition to several optional peer hapi plugins noted in package.json (see v3 for lower support).
This library is not a hapi plugin: think of it instead as a useful subroutine of any hapi plugin. The full documentation of the files and directories it recognizes can be found in the API documentation.
Here's an example of a very simple plugin that registers a single "pinger" route.
index.js
const HauteCouture = require('@hapipal/haute-couture');
module.exports = {
name: 'my-hapi-plugin',
register: async (server, options) => {
// Custom plugin code can go here
await HauteCouture.compose(server, options);
}
};
routes/pinger.js
module.exports = {
method: 'get',
path: '/',
options: {
handler(request) {
return { ping: 'pong' };
}
}
};