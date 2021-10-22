openbase logo
haunted-heroicons

by tailwindlabs
1.0.9 (see all)

A set of free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons for UI development.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

14.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Heroicons

A set of 450+ free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons for you to use in your web projects.
Available as basic SVG icons and via first-party React and Vue libraries.

Browse at Heroicons.com →

Latest Release License

Basic Usage

The quickest way to use these icons is to simply copy the source for the icon you need from heroicons.com and inline it directly into your HTML:

<svg class="h-6 w-6 text-gray-500" fill="none" viewBox="0 0 24 24" stroke="currentColor">
  <path
    stroke-linecap="round"
    stroke-linejoin="round"
    stroke-width="2"
    d="M12 8v4l3 3m6-3a9 9 0 11-18 0 9 9 0 0118 0z"
  />
</svg>

Both icon styles are preconfigured to be stylable by setting the color CSS property, either manually or using utility classes like text-gray-500 in a framework like Tailwind CSS.

React

First, install @heroicons/react from npm:

npm install @heroicons/react

Now each icon can be imported individually as a React component:

import { BeakerIcon } from '@heroicons/react/solid'

function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <div>
      <BeakerIcon className="h-5 w-5 text-blue-500"/>
      <p>...</p>
    </div>
  )
}

The 24x24 outline icons can be imported from @heroicons/react/outline, and the 20x20 solid icons can be imported from @heroicons/react/solid.

Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word Icon.

Browse the full list of icon names on UNPKG →

Vue

Note that this library currently only supports Vue 3.

First, install @heroicons/vue from npm:

npm install @heroicons/vue

Now each icon can be imported individually as a Vue component:

<template>
  <div>
    <BeakerIcon class="h-5 w-5 text-blue-500"/>
    <p>...</p>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { BeakerIcon } from '@heroicons/vue/solid'

export default {
  components: { BeakerIcon }
}
</script>

The 24x24 outline icons can be imported from @heroicons/vue/outline, and the 20x20 solid icons can be imported from @heroicons/vue/solid.

Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word Icon.

Browse the full list of icon names on UNPKG →

License

This library is MIT licensed.

