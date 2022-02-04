A visual inspector tool for A-Frame scenes. Just hit
<ctrl> + <alt> + i on any A-Frame scene to open up the Inspector.
A-Frame comes with a keyboard shortcut to inject the inspector. Just open
up any A-Frame scene (running at least A-Frame v0.3.0) and press
<ctrl> + <alt> + i to inject the inspector, just like you would use a DOM inspector:
This is done with the
inspector component. By default, this is set on the
scene already. If we want, we can specify a specific build of the Inspector to
inject by passing a URL. For debugging:
<a-scene inspector="url: http://localhost:3333/dist/aframe-inspector.js">
<!-- Scene... -->
</a-scene>
To use the master branch of the Inspector:
<a-scene inspector="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/aframevr/aframe-inspector@master/dist/aframe-inspector.min.js">
</a-scene>
git clone git@github.com:aframevr/aframe-inspector.git
cd aframe-inspector
npm install
npm start
Then navigate to http://localhost:3333/examples/