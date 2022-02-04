A-Frame Inspector

A visual inspector tool for A-Frame scenes. Just hit <ctrl> + <alt> + i on any A-Frame scene to open up the Inspector.

Also check out:

A-Frame Watcher - Companion server to sync changes to HTML files.

Using the Inspector

Keyboard Shortcut

A-Frame comes with a keyboard shortcut to inject the inspector. Just open up any A-Frame scene (running at least A-Frame v0.3.0) and press <ctrl> + <alt> + i to inject the inspector, just like you would use a DOM inspector:

Specifying Inspector Build

This is done with the inspector component. By default, this is set on the scene already. If we want, we can specify a specific build of the Inspector to inject by passing a URL. For debugging:

< a-scene inspector = "url: http://localhost:3333/dist/aframe-inspector.js" > </ a-scene >

To use the master branch of the Inspector:

< a-scene inspector = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/aframevr/aframe-inspector@master/dist/aframe-inspector.min.js" > </ a-scene >

Local Development

git clone git@github.com:aframevr/aframe-inspector.git cd aframe-inspector npm install npm start

Then navigate to http://localhost:3333/examples/