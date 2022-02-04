openbase logo
hatch-aframe-inspector

by aframevr
0.8.1-beta.69 (see all)

🔍 Visual inspector tool for A-Frame. Hit *<ctrl> + <alt> + i* on any A-Frame scene.

60

GitHub Stars

529

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

A-Frame Inspector

build status

A visual inspector tool for A-Frame scenes. Just hit <ctrl> + <alt> + i on any A-Frame scene to open up the Inspector.

Also check out:

Inspector Preview

Using the Inspector

Keyboard Shortcut

A-Frame comes with a keyboard shortcut to inject the inspector. Just open up any A-Frame scene (running at least A-Frame v0.3.0) and press <ctrl> + <alt> + i to inject the inspector, just like you would use a DOM inspector:

Specifying Inspector Build

This is done with the inspector component. By default, this is set on the scene already. If we want, we can specify a specific build of the Inspector to inject by passing a URL. For debugging:

<a-scene inspector="url: http://localhost:3333/dist/aframe-inspector.js">
  <!-- Scene... -->
</a-scene>

To use the master branch of the Inspector:

<a-scene inspector="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/aframevr/aframe-inspector@master/dist/aframe-inspector.min.js">
</a-scene>

Local Development

git clone git@github.com:aframevr/aframe-inspector.git
cd aframe-inspector
npm install
npm start

Then navigate to http://localhost:3333/examples/

