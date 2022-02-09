An npm package that automatically installs and wraps Hasura CLI binary in isolated manner
The Original Hasura CLI, which is not this package, is a compiled binary originally written in go. But just installing it on your system could cause some problems.
hasura-cli solves them. It automatically downloads the CLI and exposes the command
hasura. Downloaded CLI would be isolated, making it only dedicated to the "project" that installed it. Of course, you can install it as global package as well.
You can just simply install hasura-cli through npm or yarn. Note that this package follows version of the Original Hasura CLI. If you want to check its releases, go here.
Currently there are 3 npm tags (npm tags are different from versions),
latest,
beta and
alpha.
latest tag refers to Hasura's latest stable version(e.g. ), while
beta and
alpha, respectively beta version(e.g. ) and alpha version(e.g. ).
Of course, you can install it globally,
npm install --global hasura-cli[@tag|@version]
or in a project.
# latest version from latest tag (Same as hasura-cli@latest)
npm install --save-dev hasura-cli
# specific version
npm install --save-dev hasura-cli@1.0.0
# latest version from beta tag
npm install --save-dev hasura-cli@beta
# latest version from alpha tag
npm install --save-dev hasura-cli@alpha
Then you will be able to run hasura command.
For example,
# print hasura version
npx hasura version
Or configure npm scripts on package.json in the way you want.
(tip. provide env vars like
$HASURA_GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT or
$HASURA_GRAPHQL_ADMIN_SECRET)
{
"scripts": {
"hasura": "hasura --project hasura --skip-update-check",
"hasura:console": "npm run hasura console",
"hasura:apply": "npm run hasura migrate apply"
}
}
Generally, it works on 64 bits architecture of any Linux, macOS, and Windows with node@>=8.
It's simple. Just update the
version in package.json, then make a Pull Request. That's it!
{
"name": "hasura-cli",
"version": "1.3.0", // Patch this to "1.3.1-beta.1", for example.
"license": "MIT"
// ...
}
Please read NOTE.md, before getting started.
Environment variables are intended to be only used on development environment.
First, create
.env file, and configure it as you want.
cp .env.example .env
You can simply populate the variables by executing
yarn dev or
yarn dev:no-respawn. Otherwise, you have to manually feed them (e.g.
dotenv -- <your command>). That's because this project doesn't use
dotenv, but
dotenv-cli. So, the application does not read
.env by itself.
HASURA_CLI_INSTALL (boolean)
Whether
src/index.ts would install the cli. You can set it
false to prevent unwanted downloads.
HASURA_CLI_DEST_DIR (string)
A directory where Hasura CLI should be installed.
HASURA_CLI_DEST_FILENAME (string)
A file name of Hasura CLI.
Install dependencies. Lifecycle script
postinstall is only for clients who want to install the binary. So, ignore it with
--ignore-scripts option. It should also be used on CI.
yarn install --ignore-scripts
On development, you can run
yarn dev
# or
yarn dev:no-respawn
# or
yarn dev:build
yarn dev watches source code and restarts a process when file changes. It does not write compiled js to the file system. ts-node-dev does watching, compiling and restarting.
yarn dev:no-respawn does the same thing except it does not restart.
yarn dev:build logically does the identical job at the high viewpoint. But it compiles (
tsc -w) ts, writes js on file system, and run (
nodemon) js. concurrently runs
tsc and
nodemon simualtaneously.
To manually test compiled js, you can run
yarn build # compiles ts to js
yarn start # runs dist/index.js
yarn test # runs all tests (against "*.test.ts")
yarn test:coverage # runs all tests and measures coverage
yarn lint # lint
yarn format # format(fix)
Here is a brief file system tree.
hasura-cli
├── dist // to be generated by build process (e.g. `yarn build`), and ignored by git
├── hasura
├── package.json
└── src
├── asset.ts
├── index.ts
└── install.ts
package.json exposes the command
hasura as a symlink to the flie
hasura. Only the directory
dist and file
hasura are packed as a package.
{
"bin": {
"hasura": "./hasura"
},
"files": ["dist", "hasura"]
}
However, when publishing (
npm publish on development environment) the package, the file
hasura is just a dummy 'text' file, not a binary flie. The file will be replaced to a binary only when a client installs the package on Linux or macOS. On Windows, unlike Linux or macOS, the file
hasura is to be removed, and a new file
hasura.exe will be created.
postinstall lifecycle hook executes
dist/index.js, which would install the platform-specfic binary.
The binaries are hosted on GitHub as release assets.
src/asset.ts exposes functions of "getting GitHub asset url" and "downloading the asset from the url".
src/install.ts exposes a function of "composing them and handling how installation should be processed".
src/index.ts uses the function to actually install the asset with some additional control.
MIT License. Copyright © 2019, GIL B. Chan [bnbcmindnpass@gmail.com](mailto:bnbcmindnpass@gmail.com)