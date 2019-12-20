A npm module for generating hastebin links. https://www.npmjs.com/package/hastebin-gen
NPM:
npm i hastebin-gen
Yarn:
yarn add hastebin-gen
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
url
string
"https://hastebin.com"
extension
string
"js"
Using .then().catch()
const hastebin = require("hastebin-gen");
// You can change the extension by setting the extension option
hastebin("code", { extension: "txt" }).then(haste => {
// Logs the created hastebin url to the console
console.log(haste); // https://hastebin.com/someid.txt
}).catch(error => {
// Handle error
console.error(error);
});
Using async/await
This is assuming that you are in a asynchronous scope
const hastebin = require("hastebin-gen");
// You can change the extension by setting the extension option
const haste = await hastebin("code", { extension: "txt" });
// Logs the created hastebin url to the console
console.log(haste); // https://hastebin.com/someid.txt
Using .then().catch()
const hastebin = require("hastebin-gen");
// You can change the extension by setting the extension option
hastebin("code", { url: "https://paste.example.com", extension: "txt" }).then(haste => {
// Logs the created hastebin url to the console
console.log(haste); // https://paste.example.com/someid.txt
}).catch(error => {
// Handle error
console.error(error);
});
Using async/await
This is assuming that you are in a asynchronous scope
const hastebin = require("hastebin-gen");
// You can change the extension by setting the extension option
const haste = await hastebin("code", { url: "https://paste.example.com", extension: "txt" });
// Logs the created hastebin url to the console
console.log(haste); // https://paste.example.com/someid.txt