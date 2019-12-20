A npm module for generating hastebin links. https://www.npmjs.com/package/hastebin-gen

Installation

NPM: npm i hastebin-gen

Yarn: yarn add hastebin-gen

Options

Option Type Default Value url string "https://hastebin.com" extension string "js"

Examples

Using .then().catch()

const hastebin = require ( "hastebin-gen" ); hastebin( "code" , { extension : "txt" }).then( haste => { console .log(haste); }).catch( error => { console .error(error); });

Using async/await

This is assuming that you are in a asynchronous scope

const hastebin = require ( "hastebin-gen" ); const haste = await hastebin( "code" , { extension : "txt" }); console .log(haste);

Example with a custom haste-server instance

Using .then().catch()

const hastebin = require ( "hastebin-gen" ); hastebin( "code" , { url : "https://paste.example.com" , extension : "txt" }).then( haste => { console .log(haste); }).catch( error => { console .error(error); });

Using async/await

This is assuming that you are in a asynchronous scope

