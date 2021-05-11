hastebin

CLI tool that uploads text to hastebin. (Basically a Node.js version of haste-client)

Installation

To install this package globally using NPM, run: npm install -g hastebin

To try this package out before you install, try npx hastebin .

To install this package locally, try npm i hastebin . You can then access the hastebin client via NPM scripts.

Usage

Via the Shell

$ hastebin -- help Usage: <other-command> | hastebin or: hastebin [file] Examples: echo "Hello" | hastebin upload text from stdin hastebin text.txt upload text from a file Options: -r, --raw Output the link to the raw text -h, -- help Show help

Example

$ echo "hi" | hastebin http://hastebin.com/ilitixevat

Via the JavaScript API

var hastebin = require ( 'hastebin' ) hastebin.createPaste( 'content for your paste' , { raw : true , contentType : 'text/plain' , server : 'https://hastebin.com' }, {}) .then( function ( urlToPaste ) {}) .catch( function ( requestError ) {})

Custom server

By default, hastebin will point to http://hastebin.com . You can set the HASTE_SERVER environment variable to configure this.

alias work_haste= "HASTE_SERVER=http://something.com haste"

Building

To compile the source just run npm run build .

License

This module is licensed under the MIT license.