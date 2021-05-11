openbase logo
has

hastebin

by Rahat Ahmed
0.2.1 (see all)

CLI tool that uploads text to hastebin

Downloads/wk

960

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

1Abandoned

Readme

hastebin

CLI tool that uploads text to hastebin. (Basically a Node.js version of haste-client)

Installation

To install this package globally using NPM, run: npm install -g hastebin

To try this package out before you install, try npx hastebin.

To install this package locally, try npm i hastebin. You can then access the hastebin client via NPM scripts.

Usage

Via the Shell

$ hastebin --help
Usage: <other-command> | hastebin
or:    hastebin [file]

Examples:
  echo "Hello" | hastebin    upload text from stdin
  hastebin text.txt          upload text from a file


Options:
  -r, --raw   Output the link to the raw text
  -h, --help  Show help

Example

$ echo "hi" | hastebin
http://hastebin.com/ilitixevat

Via the JavaScript API

var hastebin = require('hastebin')

hastebin.createPaste('content for your paste', {
  raw: true,
  contentType: 'text/plain',
  server: 'https://hastebin.com'
}, /* options for the 'got' module here */ {})
  .then(function (urlToPaste) {})
  .catch(function (requestError) {})

Custom server

By default, hastebin will point to http://hastebin.com. You can set the HASTE_SERVER environment variable to configure this.

alias work_haste="HASTE_SERVER=http://something.com haste"

Building

To compile the source just run npm run build.

License

This module is licensed under the MIT license.

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
GamerCreator1
February 12, 2021
Abandoned
Code. Sleep.
February 12, 2021
Abandoned

