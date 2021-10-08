openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hast-util-to-text

by syntax-tree
3.1.1 (see all)

utility to get the plain-text value of a node according to the `innerText` algorithm

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

124K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hast-util-to-text

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

hast utility to get the plain-text value of a node.

This is like the DOMs Node#innerText getter but there are some deviations from the spec. The resulting text is returned.

You’d typically want to use hast-util-to-string (textContent), but hast-util-to-text (innerText) adds for example line breaks where <br> elements are used.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install hast-util-to-text

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {toText} from 'hast-util-to-text'

const tree = h('div', [
  h('h1', {hidden: true}, 'Alpha.'),
  h('article', [
    h('p', ['Bravo', h('br'), 'charlie.']),
    h('p', 'Delta echo \t foxtrot.')
  ])
])

console.log(toText(tree))

Yields:

Bravo
charlie.

Delta echo foxtrot.

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toText. There is no default export.

toText(node, options?)

Utility to get the plain-text value of a node.

  • If node is a comment, returns its value
  • If node is a text, applies normal white-space collapsing to its value, as defined by the CSS Text spec
  • If node is a root or element, applies an algorithm similar to the innerText getter as defined by HTML
options.whitespace

Default whitespace setting to use ('normal' or 'pre', default: 'normal').

Returns

string — Stringified node.

Notes
  • If node is an element that is not displayed (such as a head), we’ll still use the innerText algorithm instead of switching to textContent
  • If descendants of node are elements that are not displayed, they are ignored
  • CSS is not considered, except for the default user agent style sheet
  • A line feed is collapsed instead of ignored in cases where Fullwidth, Wide, or Halfwidth East Asian Width characters are used, the same goes for a case with Chinese, Japanese, or Yi writing systems
  • Replaced elements (such as audio) are treated like non-replaced elements

Security

hast-util-to-text does not change the syntax tree so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial