hast utility to get the plain-text value of a node.

This is like the DOMs Node#innerText getter but there are some deviations from the spec. The resulting text is returned.

You’d typically want to use hast-util-to-string ( textContent ), but hast-util-to-text ( innerText ) adds for example line breaks where <br> elements are used.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-to-text

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {toText} from 'hast-util-to-text' const tree = h( 'div' , [ h( 'h1' , { hidden : true }, 'Alpha.' ), h( 'article' , [ h( 'p' , [ 'Bravo' , h( 'br' ), 'charlie.' ]), h( 'p' , 'Delta echo \t foxtrot.' ) ]) ]) console .log(toText(tree))

Yields:

Bravo charlie. Delta echo foxtrot.

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toText . There is no default export.

Utility to get the plain-text value of a node.

If node is a comment, returns its value

is a comment, returns its If node is a text, applies normal white-space collapsing to its value , as defined by the CSS Text spec

is a text, applies normal white-space collapsing to its , as defined by the CSS Text spec If node is a root or element, applies an algorithm similar to the innerText getter as defined by HTML

Default whitespace setting to use ( 'normal' or 'pre' , default: 'normal' ).

Returns

string — Stringified node .

Notes

If node is an element that is not displayed (such as a head ), we’ll still use the innerText algorithm instead of switching to textContent

is an element that is not displayed (such as a ), we’ll still use the algorithm instead of switching to If descendants of node are elements that are not displayed, they are ignored

are elements that are not displayed, they are ignored CSS is not considered, except for the default user agent style sheet

A line feed is collapsed instead of ignored in cases where Fullwidth, Wide, or Halfwidth East Asian Width characters are used, the same goes for a case with Chinese, Japanese, or Yi writing systems

Replaced elements (such as audio ) are treated like non-replaced elements

Security

hast-util-to-text does not change the syntax tree so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

