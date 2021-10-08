hast utility to get the plain-text value of a node.
This is like the DOMs
Node#innerText getter but there are some deviations from
the spec.
The resulting text is returned.
You’d typically want to use
hast-util-to-string
(
textContent), but
hast-util-to-text (
innerText) adds for example line
breaks where
<br> elements are used.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install hast-util-to-text
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {toText} from 'hast-util-to-text'
const tree = h('div', [
h('h1', {hidden: true}, 'Alpha.'),
h('article', [
h('p', ['Bravo', h('br'), 'charlie.']),
h('p', 'Delta echo \t foxtrot.')
])
])
console.log(toText(tree))
Yields:
Bravo
charlie.
Delta echo foxtrot.
This package exports the following identifiers:
toText.
There is no default export.
toText(node, options?)
Utility to get the plain-text value of a node.
node is a comment, returns its
value
node is a text, applies normal white-space collapsing to its
value, as defined by the CSS Text spec
node is a root or element, applies an algorithm
similar to the
innerText getter as defined by HTML
options.whitespace
Default whitespace setting to use (
'normal' or
'pre', default:
'normal').
string — Stringified
node.
node is an element that is not displayed (such as a
head), we’ll still use the
innerText algorithm instead of switching to
textContent
node are elements that are
not displayed, they are ignored
audio) are treated like
non-replaced elements
hast-util-to-text does not change the syntax tree so there are no
openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
hast-util-to-string
— Get the plain-text value (
textContent)
hast-util-from-text
— Set the plain-text value (
innerText)
hast-util-from-string
— Set the plain-text value (
textContent)
