Get the plain-text value of a hast node.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-to-string

This package exports the following identifiers: toString . There is no default export.

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {toString} from 'hast-util-to-string' toString(h( 'p' , 'Alpha' )) toString(h( 'div' , [h( 'b' , 'Bold' ), ' and ' , h( 'i' , 'italic' ), '.' ]))

API

Transform a node to a string.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer