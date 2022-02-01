Get the plain-text value of a hast node.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install hast-util-to-string
This package exports the following identifiers:
toString.
There is no default export.
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {toString} from 'hast-util-to-string'
toString(h('p', 'Alpha'))
//=> 'Alpha'
toString(h('div', [h('b', 'Bold'), ' and ', h('i', 'italic'), '.']))
//=> 'Bold and italic.'
toString(node)
Transform a node to a string.
See
