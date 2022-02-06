hast utility to transform to mdast.

Note: You probably want to use rehype-remark.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-to-mdast

Use

Say we have the following example.html :

< h2 > Hello < strong > world! </ strong > </ h2 >

…and next to it, example.js :

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify' import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {toMdast} from 'hast-util-to-mdast' const file = readSync( 'example.html' ) const hast = unified().use(rehypeParse).parse(file) const mdast = toMdast(hast) const doc = unified().use(remarkStringify).stringify(mdast) console .log(doc)

Now, running node example.js yields:

## Hello **world!**

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toMdast , one , all . There is no default export.

Transform the given hast tree to mdast.

Options

Object mapping tag names or types to functions handling those elements or nodes. See handlers/ for examples.

In a handler, you have access to h , which should be used to create mdast nodes from hast nodes. On h , there are fields that may be of interest. Most interesting of them is h.wrapText , which is true if the mdast content can include newlines, and false if not (such as in headings or table cells).

Whether the given tree is a complete document. Applies if the given tree is a root . First its children are transformed to mdast. By default, if one or more of the new mdast children are phrasing nodes, and one or more are not, the phrasing nodes are wrapped in paragraphs. If document: true , all mdast phrasing children are wrapped in paragraphs.

Whether to collapse to a line feed (

) instead of a single space (default) if a streak of white-space in a text node contains a newline.

Value to use when serializing a checked checkbox or radio input ( string , default: [x] ).

Value to use when serializing an unchecked checkbox or radio input ( string , default: [ ] ).

List of quotes to use ( string[] , default: ['"'] ). Each value can be one or two characters. When two, the first character determines the opening quote and the second the closing quote at that level. When one, both the opening and closing quote are that character. The order in which the preferred quotes appear determines which quotes to use at which level of nesting. So, to prefer ‘’ at the first level of nesting, and “” at the second, pass: ['‘’', '“”'] . If <q> s are nested deeper than the given amount of quotes, the markers wrap around: a third level of nesting when using ['«»', '‹›'] should have double guillemets, a fourth single, a fifth double again, etc.

Returns

MdastNode .

Notes

Implied paragraphs

The algorithm supports implicit and explicit paragraphs (see HTML Standard, A. van Kesteren; et al. WHATWG § 3.2.5.4 Paragraphs), such as:

< article > An implicit paragraph. < h1 > An explicit paragraph. </ h1 > </ article >

Yields:

An implicit paragraph. # An explicit paragraph.

Ignoring nodes

Some nodes are ignored and their content will not be present in the mdast tree. To ignore nodes, configure a handler for their tag name or type that returns nothing. For example, to ignore em elements, pass handlers: {'em': function () {}} :

< p > < strong > Importance </ strong > and < em > emphasis </ em > . </ p >

Yields:

**Importance** and .

To ignore a specific element from the HTML source, set data-mdast to ignore :

< p > < strong > Importance </ strong > and < em data-mdast = "ignore" > emphasis </ em > . </ p >

Yields:

**Importance** and .

HTML in Markdown

We try our best to map any HTML (hast) to Markdown (mdast) and keep it readable. Readability is one of Markdown’s greatest features: it’s terser than HTML, such as allowing # Alpha instead of <h1>Alpha</h1> .

Another awesome feature of Markdown is that you can author HTML inside it. As we focus on readability we don’t do that, but you can by passing a handler.

Say we for example have this HTML, and want to embed the SVG inside Markdown as well:

< p > Some text with < svg viewBox = "0 0 1 1" width = "1" height = "1" > < rect fill = "black" x = "0" y = "0" width = "1" height = "1" /> </ svg > a graphic… Wait is that a dead pixel? </ p >

This can be achieved with example.js like so:

import unified from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify' import {toVFfile} from 'to-vfile' import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html' import {toMdast} from 'hast-util-to-mdast' const file = toVFfile.readSync( 'example.html' ) const hast = unified().use(rehypeParse).parse(file) const mdast = toMdast(hast, { handlers : {svg}}) const doc = unified().use(remarkStringify).stringify(mdast) console .log(doc) function svg ( h, node ) { return h(node, 'html' , toHtml(node, { space : 'svg' })) }

Yields:

Some text with < svg viewBox = "0 0 1 1" width = "1" height = "1" > < rect fill = "black" x = "0" y = "0" width = "1" height = "1" > </ rect > </ svg > a graphic… Wait is that a dead pixel?

Helper function for writing custom handlers passed to options.handlers . Pass it h and a parent node (hast) and it will turn the node’s children into an array of transformed nodes (mdast).

Helper function for writing custom handlers passed to options.handlers . Pass it h , a node , and its parent (hast) and it will turn node into mdast content.

Security

Use of hast-util-to-mdast can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the hast tree is unsafe. Use hast-util-santize to make the hast tree safe.

